Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo is of interest to Bayern Munich, while Chelsea are considering a move for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

– Sources: Man United wait on Delap decision after deal agreed

– Sources: Barcelona’s Yamal near new deal until 2031

– Ronaldo hints at Al Nassr exit: ‘This chapter is over’

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo could be surplus to requirements. John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

– Bayern Munich have added Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo to their shortlist, according to Sky Sports Deutschland’s Florian Plettenberg. The Reds would reportedly be willing to offload the 26-year-old if a “suitable offer” is made, but it is believed that the Bundesliga champions intend to explore moves for either Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma, 28, or AC Milan ace Rafael Leão, 25, first. Gakpo has been a key player for manager Arne Slot this season, having made 49 appearances across all competitions.

– A move for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike is being explored by Chelsea, according to the Independent. Discussions have reportedly been held by the Blues as they continue their search for a forward this summer, but it is said that they could need the Bundesliga side to lower their valuation, with Die Adler expected to demand an offer of €100m. Ekitike has scored 22 goals while providing 11 assists in 47 matches across all competitions this season.

– Manchester United are looking to dramatically reduce their squad size this season, according to the Telegraph, and will start by organising exits for Casemiro and Alejandro Garnacho. Argentina international Garnacho, 20, has been included in United’s squad for their post-season tour of Asia despite being axed for the final-day win over Aston Villa. His representatives, however, are set for talks with United ahead of the summer window. Sources on both sides have told ESPN that Garnacho is likely to leave the club if a reasonable offer is received.

– United are ready to make a move to sign Brentford’s £60m-rated striker Bryan Mbeumo, as well as seal a deal for Wolves forward Matheus Cunha, says The Telegraph. Sources told ESPN that United are confident of signing Cunha for his £62.5m release clause and now it appears the club want to pair him with Mbeumo, who had 20 goals and seven assists from 38 games this season and only has one year left on his contract.

– Al Ahli midfielder Gabri Veiga is closing in on a move to FC Porto, reports Foot Mercato. A deal worth €15m is expected to be completed in the coming days for the 22-year-old, with the Dragões hopeful of including him in their squad for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup. Veiga was previously linked with moves to Manchester City, Liverpool, and Napoli, before making the switch to the Saudi Pro League in the summer of 2023.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN’s resident scout Tor-Kristian Karlsen explores what type of player Hugo Ekitike is.

Ekitike predominantly prefers to pick up the ball wide on the left before targeting the opposing right-back for a one-vs.-one duel, or to exploit the room between them and the centre-back. Yet his mobility and roaming nature also sees him pick up the ball on the opposite flank and in central areas too. He handles himself well in all attacking phases and is penetrative as a second striker out wide, but with the link-up game of a No. 9 striker centrally. One of the strongest features of his game is his high-intensity, pacy, determined running. His ability to fend off tacklers is impressive and generally results in the drawing of fouls, while his capacity to create goal-scoring opportunities single-handedly is priceless and makes him efficient against low blocks too. He has smart reading of attacking patterns and is a high-volume finisher (4.00 shots per 90 minutes), with his goals coming from a varied range of techniques. One minor criticism might be his tendency to be impatient in his execution, opting for a mid-distance shot from an unfavorable position instead of moving on the ball.

OTHER RUMORS

– Chelsea are ready to pen a pre-agreement to sign Strasbourg striker Emanuel Emegha, 22, in 2026. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Manchester United goalkeepers Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir face an uncertain future and the club have shown interest in Royal Antwerp’s Senne Lammens and Leicester City’s Mads Hermansen. (Telegraph)

– Manchester City continue working on the transfer of AC Milan want a fee of €80m to let central midfielder Tijani Reijnders join Manchester City, with the Premier League side preparing a €65m offer. (Nicolo Schira)

– Wolves right-back Nelson Semedo, 31, is a free agent this summer and could join Manchester United. (Football Transfers)

– Brighton forward Joao Pedro, 23, has been tracked by Chelsea but Newcastle also have a serious interest in signing him. (iNews)

– Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia, 24, is set to hold a crucial meeting with his agent this week over his future. A €25m release clause means the likes of Barcelona, Arsenal and more are interested in signing him. (Mundo Deportivo)

– Atletico Madrid are considering signing a replacement for 32-year-old goalkeeper Jan Oblak, and have Mallorca’s Leo Roman as their No. 1 choice at around €7m. (AS)

– Real Madrid are set to make a decision soon over re-signing Como midfielder Nico Páz for his €8m clause this summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Palmeiras are closely monitoring Nottingham Forest striker Ramon Sosa to strengthen their attack. The Paraguay international has scored three goals in 23 appearances across all competitions since joining the Premier League outfit last summer in a €12m transfer from Argentinian club Talleres. Sosa, 25, has a contract with Forest until June 2029. (ESPN Brasil)