In-demand RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško is reportedly close to triggering a new release clause, while Real Madrid are plotting a surprise move for Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Scouts from Real Madrid have reportedly been sent to watch Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton. Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

– Scouts from Real Madrid have been sent to watch Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, according to the Daily Mail. It is reported that Los Blancos chief scout Juni Calafat admires the 21-year-old, with the LaLiga side keeping close tabs on his progress at Selhurst Park. Wharton is also said to be on the radar of Manchester City and Liverpool, though both clubs currently have other priorities in the next transfer window, with a move for him expected to require an offer worth £70m.

– Arsenal are on high alert with the news that the release clause of RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško is going up by €10 million, according to Sky Sports Deutschland’s Florian Plettenberg. The Gunners, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be among the sides looking at the 21-year-old, who currently has a €70m release clause in his contract. That figure is now set to jump to €80m with the Slovenia star close to meeting an undisclosed set of performance criteria. The clause will become active in the summer.

– Internazionale have joined the race for Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich, reports TEAMtalk. The Nerazzurri are believed to be “strong rivals” in the race against Liverpool for the 30-year-old, and it is reported that they are preparing to offer him a four-year contract worth €6m per year. Kimmich’s future remains uncertain at the Allianz Arena with delaying signing a new contract. The Germany international has also been linked with Arsenal.

– Atlético Madrid and Sevilla are interested in Las Palmas striker Fábio Silva, according to Rudy Galetti. Currently on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, it is said that there is no permanent option clause included in the deal for the 22-year-old, who has directly contributed to nine goals in 18 LaLiga matches this season. Los Rojiblancos are believed to have made an enquiry with Silva’s representatives regarding a potential move to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in the summer.

– Negotiations over a new contract are ongoing between Liverpool and the representatives of defender Conor Bradley, reports the Liverpool Echo. The Reds are reported to be set to offer the 21-year-old Northern Ireland international improved terms following his impressive form, while they are also keen to secure him to an extension at Anfield amid uncertainty over the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold. Bradley has made 22 appearances across all competitions this season.

EXPERT TAKE

play 2:18 Can the USMNT afford to lose Richard Ledezma? Herculez Gomez speaks about Richard Ledezma’s potential switch from the USMNT to Mexico.

OTHER RUMORS

– Brighton & Hove Albion striker Joao Pedro has issued a “come-and-get-me” plea to Liverpool. (Football Insider)

– Genoa centre-back Johan Vásquez has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the summer. Both Brentford and Fulham are said to be interested. (GiveMeSport)

– Canada star Jonathan David is ready to leave Lille at the end of the season and test the waters as a free agent. (Nicolo Schira)

– Jack Grealish‘s Manchester City future is in doubt with manager Pep Guardiola planning a major squad overhaul in the summer. (Football Insider)

– Brighton keeper Bart Verbruggen is top of Chelsea’s summer shortlist as the Blues look to end their search for a permanent No. 1. (GiveMeSport)