Manchester United face competition for Victor Osimhen, while Barcelona explore a deal to bring Neymar back to Camp Nou.

– Manchester United are expected to face strong competition this summer for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to TeamTalk. Recent reports say United are willing to offer Rasmus Højlund to Napoli in a part-exchange for Osimhen — but it appears this won’t be the only proposal on the table. Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Juventus may all rival United for the 26-year-old forward, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray. Osimhen, a Nigerian international, has been clinical in Turkey this season, notching 14 goals in 19 league games to date.

– Discussions are underway between Barcelona and Neymar as the forward is targeting a sensational return to Camp Nou later this year, David Ornstein reports. The 33-year-old only recently joined boyhood club Santos, where he has already scored twice in six league appearances. However, Neymar’s “dream” is a reunion with Barcelona, the club he left in 2017 for a world record fee. He is set to become a free agent this summer, having signed a short-term contract with Santos that expires in June. As such, a deal to join Barcelona this summer is being “explored” by both parties, although nothing has been finalized at present.

– Murillo is set to stay at Nottingham Forest beyond the summer amid interest from Real Madrid and Chelsea, as per the Daily Mail. According to the outlet, discussions between Murillo and club owner Evangelos Marinakis invigorated the defender, who is said to be “excited at where Forest are heading.” The development will come as a bitter disappointment to the clubs who have been tracking Murillo in recent months. Just this week, TeamTalk revealed that scouts from Real Madrid have “regularly” watched the 22-year-old this season.

– Liverpool and Newcastle United are keeping an eye on Como youngster Assane Diao, so says Dsports. The 19-year-old winger has lit up Serie A this season, scoring five goals in just eight league games to date. Diao joined Como last month in a €12 million deal from Real Betis, but is already drawing attention from the Premier League. He is under contract with the Italian club until June 2029.

– A host of Premier League and MLS clubs are interested in signing Norwich City forward Josh Sargent, Tom Bogert has revealed via Golazo America. Chief among his admirers are Cincinnati FC, who came close to signing the United States international last year. Norwich are said to be seeking an MLS record fee for Sargent before they even consider letting him go — which is currently $22 million (Emmanuel Latte Lath to Atlanta United).