Manchester United midfielder Casemiro could be reunited with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr, while Juventus could offer Dusan Vlahovic as part of a deal for Jadon Sancho. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

ESPN SOURCES

– Manchester United have returned to Brentford with a renewed offer for winger Bryan Mbeumo — Rob Dawson

– Nottingham Forest in talks to sign Juventus players Timothy Weah and Samuel Mbangula. — Moretto

– AC Milan have made a €25m bid (plus €5m in add-ons) to Club Brugge for midfielder Ardon Jashari, but are still €10m short of his valuation. — Moretto

– Sunderland are interesting in signing 26-year-old forward Armand Laurienté from Sassuolo. — Moretto

– Barcelona B defender Sergi Domínguez is closing on a move to Dinamo Zagreb for a fee of almost €1m. – Moretto

– Rayo Vallecano are very close to signing Brazilian defender Luiz Felipe, 28, from Marseille. – Moretto

Could Casemiro move to Saudi Arabia to play with Cristiano Ronaldo for a third time? James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

– Al Nassr are in advanced talks with Manchester United to sign Casemiro. The 33-year-old has one year left on his contract at Old Trafford, but the Red Devils would like to get his £350,000-a-week salary off their wage bill. The Brazil international has struggled for form since moving to the Premier League in 2022. Should the move materialise, Casemiro would be reunited with Cristiano Ronaldo, who he has played with at both Real Madrid and Man United. (Record)

– Juventus are in talks with Manchester United over a deal for Jadon Sancho, and could offer striker Dusan Vlahovic as part of the deal, Gazzetta dello Sport reports. Sancho, 25, is said to be receptive to the move, and sees Juve as a prestigious club. The winger would be prepared to take a cut in salary for a significant role in the squad. Vlahovic, meanwhile, is about to enter the final year of his contract and has rejected offers from Turkey and Saudi Arabia. Man United would be able to offer the Serbia international the kind of wage he is looking for, but not European football. Gazzetta also suggests Man United could ask about central midfielder Douglas Luiz, who is available for transfer after failing to impress after a €50m transfer from Aston Villa last summer. However, Turkish outlet Sabah Spor reports Sancho has agreed to join Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce for €15m on a contract worth £8.5m per year.

– Arsenal are interested in Chelsea and England international winger Noni Madueke, reports the Independent. The Gunners have reportedly discussed a swoop for the 23-year-old after struggling to make a breakthrough in talks for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, and the Blues would be open to parting ways with Madueke if they receive an offer worth £50 million. Madueke directly contributed to 10 goals in 32 Premier League matches last season.

– A player-swap deal is being explored by Chelsea and Manchester United involving forward Christopher Nkunku and winger Alejandro Garnacho, reports the Daily Telegraph. Both players are keen to leave their respective clubs and are “weighing up” the move this summer. Garnacho, 20, has been strongly linked with an exit from Old Trafford and appears to be out of manager Ruben Amorim’s plans. The 27-year-old Nkunku has struggled to establish himself as a starter at Stamford Bridge, with 18 of his 27 Premier League appearances coming from the bench in the last campaign.

– Tottenham Hotspur are looking in a move for Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze, according to The Sun. The 26-year-old is open to the move with a chance to play in the Champions League, but Spurs face competition from other clubs in the Premier League. A release clause in Eze’s contract allows him to be signed for a fee in the region of £60m.

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

– Chelsea could imminently seal the signing of Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens despite interest from Bayern Munich. The 20-year-old was the subject of bids before the Club World Cup, but the two clubs couldn’t agree a fee. (David Ornstein)

– Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a £5m transfer fee to sign 20-year-old Kota Takai from Kawasaki Frontale. The Japan international, who is a central defender, will complete his switch before Spurs start preseason training next month. (The Times)

– Fulham are ready to rival AC Milan for the signing of Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, who is available for £10m. (The Sun)

– Bradley Barcola, who has been linked with several of Europe’s top clubs, could sign a new contract with PSG before the end of the year. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Napoli have agreed personal terms to sign Noa Lang from PSV Eindhoven in a potential €28m deal, and are next set to make another move for Liverpool’s Federico Chiesa. (Gianluca di Marzio)

– Atlético Madrid are linked with Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra, though there will be competition from the Premier League. A deal may cost more than €25m. (RMC Sport)

– Real Madrid have told interested clubs that it will take €90m to sign Rodrygo. Arsenal have been strongly linked with the 24-year-old Brazil international, who could face limited game time next season. (Cadena Ser)

– Two Serie A teams, one from LaLiga and a Russian club have made enquiries for Flamengo right-back Wesley, who is valued at €30m. (Football Italia)

– Manchester United have been taking a look at Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi as they consider possible replacements for André Onana. (Football Italia)

– Contract talks between Liverpool and centre-back Ibrahima Konaté have stalled. Konaté, 26, is reportedly “disappointed” with the club’s latest offer, and his representatives will look to negotiate a higher weekly salary. (Guardian)

– Viktor Gyökeres has contacted Sporting CP president Frederico Varandas to tell him he wants to leave the Portuguese club this summer. Sporting CP will only accept offers above €70m for the former Coventry City player. (Record)

– Saudi club Al Qadisiyah are ready to meet the €52m release clause to sign Fiorentina striker Moise Kean. The Italy international, who joined the Viola from Juventus last summer, is considering the offer, which would see him earn €15m per season. (Sky Sport Italia)

– Newcastle United have opened talks with Burnley for the signature of England under-21 goalkeeper James Trafford. (Fabrizio Romano)

– As a backup, Newcastle are also keeping tabs on Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier. (The Athletic)

– Newcastle are also closing in on a deal for 18-year-old Suwon Bluewings winger Park Seung-Soo, who has had trials at Bayern Munich. (The i Paper)

– Santos are in talks to finally renew Neymar‘s contract and are preparing an announcement for the coming days. (ESPN Brasil)