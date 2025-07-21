Manchester United have narrowed their striker search to RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson, while Liverpool are attempting to sign Real Madrid winger Rodrygo. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has struggled since moving to the club. Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

– Manchester United have been linked with a lot of striker targets this summer, but they have narrowed their search to RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson, according to Sky Germany. After Arsenal’s reported efforts to sign Sesko collapsed, United now look poised to re-enter the race in their search for a new No. 9. Jackson, meanwhile, has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea following the arrival of Liam Delap and João Pedro. United have already signed Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha or £62.5m this summer, while a £65m move for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo is also close to completion.

– Liverpool are attempting to sign Real Madrid winger Rodrygo as the club face the prospect of losing Luis Díaz this summer, AS reports. The Reds are reported to be seeking “revenge” on Madrid after losing out on signing the likes of Jude Bellingham and Aurélien Tchouaméni down the years. With fierce competition for places at Los Blancos, Rodrygo has been heavily linked with a move away from the Bernabéu. Arsenal were reportedly keen, while Saudi Arabia also remains a potential destination for the Brazil international. Liverpool, meanwhile, view Rodrygo as a direct replacement for left winger Díaz, who is wanted by Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

– A “verbal pact” has been made between Galatasaray and Napoli over the transfer of Victor Osimhen, says Fabrizio Romano. Documents are expected to be exchanged in the next 24 hours, in a deal that will see Gala pay €40m now, €35, in a year’s time, and 10% profit on any future transfers. Another stipulation of the deal is that Osimhen can’ join another Italian club for two years. The 26-year-old’s permanent transfer to Galatasaray is expected see Álvaro Morata to join Como later this week.

– Arsenal have re-entered the race to sign Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman, TEAMtalk reports. The Gunners are “long-term admirers” of Lookman, who is also wanted by Atlético Madrid and Inter Milan this summer. The latter has already had a €40m bid rejected to sign or the Nigeria international, as it fell €10m shy of Atalanta’s desired fee. Lookman, 27, enjoyed an impressive campaign in Serie A last season, scoring 15 goals in 31 league outings.

– Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal have started talks with Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak over a possible £130m deal, says L’Equipe. Liverpool are also in the race to sign the Sweden international, though look to be closing in on an £80m deal to sign Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitiké instead. Meanwhile, Isak’s agent has claimed that his client is “close to finalizing” his next step.

CONFIRMED DEALS

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

– Real Madrid are considering a move to sign Arsenal defender William Saliba, though it won’t come cheap. (L’Equipe)

– Madrid are also preparing to swoop for Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté. Los Blancos are weighing up a £25m bid in the coming weeks to test Liverpool’s resolve. However, the Reds are expected to reject any offer that falls below £40m, even if that means losing him on a free next summer. (Football Insider)

– Tottenham are set to gazump PSG and sign Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi, 22, for around £70m. (Caught Offside)

– West Ham and Eintracht Frankfurt want Manchester City midfielder James McAtee, 22, but his transfer will cost £35m. (Telegraph)

– Xavi Simons has been told he can leave RB Leipzig this summer for around €65m. The Netherlands international midfielder has been linked with Arsenal, Chelsea and Bayern Munich in recent months. (Sky Germany)

– Nottingham Forest are looking to land Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey, 24, as a replacement for Morgan Gibbs-White. (Football Insider)

– Richard Ríos‘ proposed move to Benfica is a “done deal”. The Palmeiras midfielder is expected to sign a contract with the Portuguese club that runs until 2030. (Nicolo Schira)

– PSV Eindhoven are in advanced talks to sign Stoke City teenager Sol Sidibe. The 18-year-old is also the subject of interest from Lille and an unnamed Premier League club. (Sky Sports News)

– Inter Miami are expected to wrap up a deal to sign Atlético Madrid midfielder Rodrigo De Paul “in the upcoming days”. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Porto have struck a €22m agreement with FC Copenhagen over the transfer of 19-year-old midfielder Victor Froholdt. (Footmercato)

– Atletico Madrid midfielder Saúl Ñiguez will travel to Turkey on Monday to sign a four-year contract with Trabzonspor. (Marca)

– Free agent Josh Windass is set to undergo a medical at Wrexham on Monday. (Ben Jacobs)

– Neom SC are exploring a deal to sign defender Axel Disasi from Chelsea. (Ekrem Konur)

– CF Montréal have reached an agreement to acquire 21-year-old center back Efraín Morales from Atlanta United. (Tom Bogert)