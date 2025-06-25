Newcastle are ready to offer striker Alexander Isak a new contract amid interest from Liverpool, while Manchester United are eyeing Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and Club Brugge’s Ardon Jashari. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men’s summer window grades

ESPN SOURCES

– Chelsea close on deal close for Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens — James Olley

– Barcelona’s Ansu Fati to join AS Monaco on loan — Julien Laurens

– Real Betis midfielder Johnny Cardoso agrees €30m move to Atlético Madrid — Moretto

– Como in talks to sign AC Milan striker Álvaro Morata — Moretto

– PSV interested in Galatasaray midfielder Nicolò Zaniolo — Moretto

– Real Betis in talks over a €12m move for Atletico winger Rodrigo Riquelme — Moretto

– Villarreal are close to an agreement with Espanyol for the loan of left-back Carlos Romero. — Moretto

Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi could be signed on the cheap. James Holyoak/MB Media/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

– Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, 28, is the subject of interest from Manchester United and Everton. The Nigeria international has a £9m relegation release clause in the three-year contract he signed last summer, which is now active after the Foxes dropped into the Championship, and is also attracting attention from Saudi Pro League clubs. United are keen to find a central midfielder on the cheap who could replace Casemiro. (TalkSPORT)

– United are also keeping close tabs on the situation of Club Brugge defensive midfielder Ardon Jashari, reports Calciomercato. The Red Devils are believed to hold interest alongside Borussia Dortmund in the 22-year-old, who was the subject of a €25m bid from Milan on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Matteo Moretto. An offer worth €40m would reportedly be accepted for Jashari, after his impressive campaign saw him return to the Switzerland senior national team in June, when he registered two assists in the 2-0 win over the USMNT.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

– Cristiano Ronaldo is set to sign a new contract with Al Nassr, according to Fabrizio Romano. The final details are reportedly being resolved as the Saudi Pro League look to keep the 40-year-old striker in Saudi Arabia, with negotiations ongoing over an initial one-year extension that could be further extended to summer 2027. Ronaldo, who won the UEFA Nations League with Portugal this month, scored 25 goals in 30 league matches last season.

– Manchester United are preparing to step up their efforts to offload winger Alejandro Garnacho, reports the Mirror. The 20-year-old reportedly had a “fiery exchange” with manager Ruben Amorim, and after a recent social media post, it is thought that the Red Devils could now be willing to accept offers in the region of £40m for him. Garnacho has recently been linked with Chelsea, while the Old Trafford hierarchy is also looking to move on from Antony when he returns from his loan spell at Real Betis.

– Liverpool attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott is attracting interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers, according to Football Insider. It is said that a £40m offer would be enough to land the 22-year-old, but there is belief that multiple Premier League clubs could join the race for his signature, with Brighton previously linked. Elliott has been in bright form while captaining England at the U21 European Championships, scoring in matches against Czechia, Spain and the Netherlands.

CONFIRMED TRANSFERS

– Brazil forward Neymar, 33, has signed a contract extension with Santos through the end of 2025. The deal includes an option to extend his deal through the 2026 World Cup next summer, sources told ESPN Brasil. Read

– Luka Modric has verbally agreed to sign for AC Milan, the Serie A club’s sporting director, Igli Tare has said. Read

– Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr are without a coach after Stefano Pioli left the Saudi club. He is expected to return to Fiorentina. Read

– Rangers have signed Bournemouth right-back Max Aarons on a seasonlong loan.

– Burnley have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Max Weiss from Karlsruher SC. Read

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN’s Sam Tighe on why Man United are eyeing up Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and Club Brugge’s Ardon Jashari.

It’s Jashari, more so than Ndidi, that United fans should be excited by the prospect of here. The 22-year-old Switzerland international is exactly the type of midfielder Ruben Amorim’s squad seems to be crying out for. Club Brugge enjoyed a stunning season in the new Champions League format, qualifying from the league phase and giving Aston Villa a stern examination in the round of 16 before ultimately falling. Among many impressive performers during the campaign, Jashari was a true highlight. His do-it-all ability and attitude understandably caught the eye. One second you’ll see him dropping between the centre-backs to build play, the next he’s sprinting through midfield, and then suddenly he’s in the box, getting on the end of clever flicks. He’s a strong mix of technical talent and sheer work rate. Ndidi is vastly different; more proven at Premier League level, sure, but six years Jashari’s senior and clearly not the step up in possession play that Amorim clearly wants from his midfielders. Even at a bargain £9m, it’s difficult to understand why United would be interested in making the 28-year-old a part of their rebuild.

OTHER RUMORS

play 2:45 Is Jamie Gittens what Chelsea need right now? The “ESPN FC” crew discuss whether Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens the answer to Chelsea’s problems out wide.

– Arsenal are looking at a £10m (plus £5m in add-ons) move to sign Brentford midfielder Christian Nørgaard, with Jorginho moving to Flamengo and Thomas Partey set to leave. (BBC)

– Newcastle are doing all they can to keep striker Alexander Isak at the club amid interest from Liverpool. Arsenal and Barcelona are also said to have shown interest in making an approach for the 25-year-old. (Times)

– USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah is set to leave AC Milan this summer. The 22-year-old is not in new manager Max Allegri’s plans, and the club is looking to move him on for €25m. (Nicolo Schira)

– Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade is being considered by Bayern Munich as a backup for Harry Kane. The 23-year-old has impressed for Germany U21s at the U21 Euros this summer, but Bayern are focusing on other areas of the team for now. (Florian Plettenberg)

– Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko is on the verge of joining FC Copenhagen for €5m. (Florian Plettenberg)

– Sport Recife midfielder Ze Lucas, 17, who is captain of Brazil U17s, is close to agreeing a move to Barcelona. But he can only join when he turns 18. (Marca)

– Newcastle hold an interest in Bournemouth centre-back Illia Zabarnyi. The 22-year-old has also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, with recent reports that the Ligue 1 side saw a £55m opening offer turned down. (Athletic).

– Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is keen on a move to Napoli, but the Reds are holding out for a €50m fee. (Alfredo Pedullà)

– Barcelona will wait until July 1 to trigger Athletic Club forward Nico Williams‘ €58m release clause as they want to include the payment in the 2025-26 financial year which starts on July 1. (Mundo Deportivo)

– Barcelona are lining up a loan move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, but only if the Red Devils cover a proportion of the 27-year-old’s £300,000-per-week salary. (Daily Mail)

– Juventus executives will have a video call with Manchester United today to discuss the potential transfer of Jadon Sancho. (Sky Italia)

– Fenerbahce are the latest club to show interest in signing Sancho for around £25m. (TalkSPORT)

– Fenerbahce are also keen on Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier, 25, but the Premier League side have not yet received an offer. (Sky Sports)

– A loan deal, with an option to be made permanent, has been agreed between Barcelona and Monaco for winger Ansu Fati. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Ipswich winger Omari Hutchinson, 21, is on the radar of Everton, Brentford, West Ham and Fulham. (Daily Mail)

– West Ham want to sign Anderlecht midfielder Mario Stroeykens, 20, for around £17m. (TalkSPORT)

– Everton are confident of reaching an agreement to sign Villarreal striker Thierno Barry. He has a release clause in his contract worth €40m. (Foot Mercato)

– Roma are considering a move to land Al Ahli midfielder Franck Kessie, but they believe he would need to lower his salary for a deal to be possible. (Calciomercato)

– An offer worth £6.5m has been turned down by Manchester City from Hoffenheim for defender Callum Doyle. (Daily Mail)

– Nottingham Forest are looking at Botafogo defender Jair Cunha, who has previously been linked with Barcelona. (Diario Sport)

– Manchester United and Aston Villa are both keen on Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier. (TEAMtalk)

– Clubs from outside of the Premier League are monitoring the situation of Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling. He was on loan at Arsenal last season. (Nicolo Schira)