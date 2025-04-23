Manchester United want to sign a new midfield duo of Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimarães and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, while Real Madrid are interested in Dean Huijsen and Martín Zubimendi. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimarães is one of the midfielders that Manchester United are targeting this summer. Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

– Manchester United have drawn up a two-man wishlist of Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimarães and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton as they aim to strengthen in midfield, TEAMtalk reports. Bruno, who scored in Newcastle’s 4-1 win over Man United earlier this month, has a contract at St James’ Park that runs until 2028, while Wharton is committed to Selhurst Park for a further year. Christian Eriksen is expected to leave Old Trafford in the summer, but the Red Devils could struggle to offload Casemiro due to the Brazilian’s large wages.

– Real Madrid’s defeat to Arsenal in the Champions League has shifted their focus to the transfer window, reports AS. As such, Los Blancos are looking at AFC Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen at centre-back and Real Sociedad’s Martín Zubimendi in midfield. Both players being worth €60m complicates things — as does Bayer Leverkusen wanting €150m for Florian Wirtz — and Real Madrid could have to offload players to make a move and prefer to focus on players whose contracts are coming to an end.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

– Arsenal and Aston Villa are among the clubs who have held exploratory talks about Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, reports Sky Sports, who add that Saudi Arabian clubs are also willing to trigger the 25-year-old’s release clause. They also reference interest from Manchester United who, sources have told ESPN, are exploring the possibility of triggering Cunha’s release clause.

– Paris Saint-Germain is a possible option for Dayot Upamecano, with the centre-back’s Bayern Munich future in doubt, as reported by Christian Falk. Contract talks are stalling due to disagreements about the 26-year-old’s wages and release clause, although the Bavarians would prefer to offload Kim Min-Jae for around €50m than let Upamecano leave.

– Barcelona are continuing to monitor Marcus Rashford’s situation, having looked at the Manchester United forward in January before he joined Aston Villa on loan, reports Sky Sports. Rashford signing permanently for Villa is still a possibility, but the 27-year-old has insisted that he wants to play Champions League football next season, while he doesn’t want to move to London.

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

– The futures of Luka Modrić, David Alaba, Lucas Vázquez and Fran García at Real Madrid are up in the air, with Modrić and Vázquez both out of contract at the end of the season and the club waiting until the summer to make a decision over whether to offer them new deals. (AS)

– Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a summer move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford if Aston Villa don’t make his loan permanent, with the 27-year-old being expected to leave Old Trafford this summer while Spurs are looking to sign a replacement for Son Heung-Min. (Football Transfers)

– Chelsea are ready to go up against Premier League rivals Manchester City and Manchester United, as well as Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, to sign FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa. (TEAMtalk)

– Manchester United plan to trigger Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap‘s £30m release clause in order to sign the 22-year-old this summer. (Daily Mail)

– Bayer Leverkusen and Manchester City are in direct contact about a possible move for James McAtee while other Premier League and Serie A clubs are also interested in the 22-year-old attacking midfielder. (Florian Plettenberg)

– Villarreal’s Alex Baena and Spurs’ Cristian Romero are Atlético Madrid’s two top targets for next season, with Rojiblancos winger Rodrigo Riquelme potentially being part of a deal to sign Baena. (AS)

– Chelsea are not ruling out the possibility of Moisés Caicedo leaving in the summer amid interest from Saudi Pro League clubs, with the Blues willing to entertain offers of over £100m despite the 23-year-old still being part of Enzo Maresca’s plans. (Football Insider)

– Atlético Madrid are monitoring Sporting CP teenage goalkeeper Miguel Gouveia, who has attracted the attention of several clubs while playing for Sporting’s resreves and Portugal’s U18 side. (Record)

– Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola, Fulham boss Marco Silva and Burnley coach Scott Parker are all candidates who could replace Ange Postecoglou as Tottenham Hotspur manager in the summer. (Daily Mail)

– Former England interim manager Lee Carsley is in the running to replace Ruud van Nistelrooy as Leicester City boss after the Foxes’ relegation from the Premier League. (The Sun)

– Espanyol goalkeeper Joan García — who’s been LaLiga’s standout keeper this season — has offers from the Premier League, the Bundesliga, and other LaLiga clubs. (Cadena COPE)

– Real Madrid will announce a contract extension for Vinícius Júnior at the end of this season. (Cadena SER)

– Chelsea and Juventus have made initial contacts about a transfer for Kenan Yıldız. (Foot Mercato)

– Real Madrid’s doubts about whether they can afford Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen have made Chelsea the frontrunners to sign him. (The Guardian)

– Flamengo have made a proposal to Arsenal midfielder Jorginho, who is expected to leave the Emirates as a free agent this summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Internazionale are best placed for Olympique de Marseille winger Luis Henrique, despite Bayern Munich, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest also being among those interested in the 23-year-old. (L’Equipe)

– RB Leipzig is one of several Bundesliga clubs interested in Endrick if the striker leaves Real Madrid on loan to get more game time and strengthen his hopes of playing at the 2026 World Cup. (Relevo)

– Manchester United have reached an agreement with 18-year-old Le Havre forward Enzo Kana-Biyik, who will go on a season-long loan to Lausanne-Sport. (Le Parisien)

– Even before João Felix’s loan from Chelsea to AC Milan has come to an end, talks have begun over a return to Benfica, while there is also Saudi Arabian interest in the forward. (Ekrem Konur)