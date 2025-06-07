Manchester United appear to have a clear route to sign Viktor Gyökeres from Sporting CP, while Rafael Leão wants to leave AC Milan amid Bayern Munich interest. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

– Sources: Man Utd increase offer for Mbeumo

– Sources: Real Madrid agree deal for River teen Mastantuono

– Sources: Liverpool make improved £113m bid for Wirtz

Viktor Gyökeres joined Sporting CP from Coventry City in the summer of 2022. PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images

– Manchester United’s cost-cutting has paid off and they have the funds to complete a deal for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres, according to The Sun. The report says that operating expenses have dropped by £41.6 million to £162.1m, and that has boosted the summer transfer kitty. The Red Devils have already signed Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m, and have upped their offer for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo to £60m, sources have told ESPN. Gyökeres, who scored 54 goals in 52 games last season, has a release clause worth £85m, but United will look to negotiate a £60m fee.

– Man United’s transfer kitty could be given a further boost with Internazionale in talks to sign Rasmus Højlund, according to the Daily Telegraph. Højlund, who scored only four Premier League goals in the 2024-25 season, may allowed to leave if United get a suitable offer. The report says that “informal inquiries” have been made for a player valued at £40m. Inter would prefer a loan with a permanent option, but United wouldn’t be looking for a temporary deal. Corriere dello Sport says the player has told Inter he’s interested in the move.

– AC Milan have been informed that Rafael Leão wants to leave the club this summer, reports Sky Sport Deutschland’s Florian Plettenberg, who adds that the Rossoneri want a transfer fee of at least €70 million for the winger. The 25-year-old Portugal international is on Bayern Munich’s list of options and there has been contact, but nothing is concrete at this stage.

– Newcastle United are to step up their pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion striker João Pedro after missing out on Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, who is set to join Man United. The Daily Telegraph says that the 23-year-old has been identified as the “perfect player to partner Alexander Isak” as they return to the Champions League. Brighton will look for a transfer fee of at least £60m for a striker who has managed double figures for the goals in the last two seasons.

– Real Madrid are €8m short of Benfica’s €48m valuation of Álvaro Carreras, reports AS. Los Blancos are accelerating the deal in the hope of completing a deal by Tuesday — when the mini-transfer window closes — so the left-back can feature for them in the Club World Cup group stage. Madrid have already reached an agreement with the 22-year-old, but Benfica are refusing to budge on their asking price.

– Galatasaray assistant coach Ismael Garcia is being targeted by a number of English clubs. Garcia, who has been part of Okan Buruk’s staff since 2022, is open to making the step up to a head coach position, either in the Championship or League One. Middlesbrough and Plymouth are among the clubs looking for new managers. The 37-year-old has previously worked at Udinese, Deportivo La Coruna and Mallorca. He has enjoyed a successful spell in Istanbul, helping to win three straight Turkish titles. Galatasaray finished 11 points clear of Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce to top Super Lig this season.

– Inter Milan have signed Brazilian forward Luis Henrique from Ligue 1 side Marseille, the Serie A club announced on Saturday.

– Manchester City remain confident of agreeing a deal to sign Rayan Cherki from Marseille. City saw an initial offer rejected on Friday, but they are expected to return for the 21-year-old with improved terms. (Sacha Tavolieri)

– Hopes of Arsenal, Chelsea or Bayern Munich signing Nico Williams from Athletic Club seem to be dwindling, with the winger eager to stay in LaLiga. (Diario Sport)

– Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo, 24, is being tracked by several clubs in the Premier League, and is valued at €30m-40m. (Florian Plettenberg)

– Tottenham Hotspur will have to pay a compensation package in excess of £10m to appoint Brentford boss Thomas Frank as the successor to the sacked Ange Postecoglou. (Daily Mirror)

– Sunderland have rejected Borussia Dortmund’s first offer for Jobe Bellingham, but the two clubs remain in negotiations over a transfer. Sunderland are looking for a package worth €30m. (Sky Sport Deutschland)

– Newcastle United are furious with what they call a “Saudi tax” on transfers, where they are quoted higher fees than other clubs due to their wealthy owners. (Daily Telegraph)

– AC Milan are looking to sign Bayer Leverkusen’s Granit Xhaka, in additional to Marseille midfielder Adrien Rabiot. Xhaka’s transfer would cost €15m-€20m, with the former Arsenal player having stated that he could leave the Bundesliga. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

– Fenerbahce are willing to offer Leroy Sané a net annual salary worth €15m, with the Bayern Munich winger set to become a free agent at the end of the month. Galatasaray also have made an offer in the €10m-€12m range, while Arsenal and Saudi Pro League clubs are still options. (Florian Plettenberg)

– Leroy Sané could still ignore the transfer offers and opt to sign a new deal with Bayern. (Foot Mercato)

– Newcastle United have made an enquiry to Nottingham Forest regarding Anthony Elanga. A transfer fee of more than £50 million would be required to persuade Forest to let the 23-year-old winger leave, especially as he has three years remaining on his contract. (Daily Mail)

– Atlético Madrid are confident of reaching a deal with Barcelona to keep Clement Lenglet next season, with discussions underway. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Theo Hernandez wants to sign for Atlético Madrid this summer and will snub interest from Saudi Arabia. (Mundo Deportivo)

– Wolves are weighing up a move for Barcelona defender Gerard Martin as a replacement for Rayan Aït-Nouri, who is set to join Manchester City. (Matteo Moretto)

– Roma want to sign at least one centre-back and are looking at Bologna’s Jhon Lucumi and Bayer Leverkusen’s Odilon Kossounou. (Corriere dello Sport)

– Lazio president Claudio Lotito has insisted that midfielder Nicolò Rovella, who has been linked with AC Milan and Inter Milan, is not available for transfer. (Calciomercato)

– Marseille have lodged an offer to West Ham United for Moroccan central defender Nayef Aguerd, 29. (Foot Mercato)

– Paris Saint-Germain have given permission for Randal Kolo Muani‘s loan to Juventus to be extended until the end of the Club World Cup. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

– Juventus want to sign Fiorentina right-back Dodo, while the options being considered for the left are Lazio’s Nuno Tavares, Girona’s Miguel Gutierrez and Real Madrid’s Fran Garcia. (Tuttosport)

– Napoli see Bologna’s Sam Beukema as the ideal profile for a centre-back, but they are also looking at Atalanta’s Giorgio Scalvini. Napoli are also pushing for Bologna winger Dan Ndoye and are following RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa. (Sky Sport Italia)

– Napoli are also linked with Chelsea central defender Trevoh Chalobah, who is seeking assurances about his future at Stamford Bridge. (Daily Telegraph)

– Bayern Munich will pay Bayer Leverkusen around €800,000 so that Jonathan Tah can represent them in the Club World Cup, although that figure could rise above €1m depending on the Bavarians’ performance in the competition. (Florian Plettenberg)

– Fenerbahce are the first club to make a move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, although their €30m offer is €10m short. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

– Al Nassr are moving for Andreas Christensen and Barcelona are willing to let the 29-year-old leave due to his contract ending in a year and their depth at centre-back. (Diario Sport)

– Intermediaries have offered AC Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori to Napoli, with there having been long-lasting doubts about the 27-year-old’s future at the San Siro. (Matteo Moretto)