Manchester United are in a four-way battle to sign Southampton’s Tyler Dibling, while Liverpool winger Luis Díaz is now open to a move to join Bayern Munich. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

– Source: Newcastle agree £55m deal for Forest winger Elanga

– Source: Arsenal closing in on €65m Gyökeres deal

– USWNT’s Yohannes signs three-year deal with Lyonnes

Southampton’s Tyler Dibling had a great season last year. Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

– Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Nottingham Forest and West Ham United all remain keen on signing Southampton’s Tyler Dibling, Sky Germany reports. The forward’s transfer is valued at around the £60 million mark by the Championship club, although they are yet to receive a formal offer. Several inquiries have been lodged over the 19-year-old, who lit up the Premier League last season, as his current deal expires in June 2027. The Saints could choose to cash in this summer — rather than risk losing him on a free transfer.

– Liverpool winger Luis Díaz is now open to a move to join Bayern Munich, according to Christian Falk. Diaz, 28, has been a priority target for Barcelona this summer but Bayern have also shown interest, despite sources telling ESPN that Liverpool are not prepared to let him go. The Reds have already rejected an opening offer from Bayern, though Diaz’s desire to make the transfer could see them consider a second bid of around €60m plus add-ons.

– Brentford striker Bryan Mbeumo is keen to move to Manchester United but the two clubs have yet to agree a transfer fee. The Mirror claims that United have already seen two bids to sign the Cameroon international worth £55m and £62.5m rejected. Brentford are reported to be holding out for a final fee of £65m, so a conclusion to the saga could be close.

– Galatasaray have improved their official bid to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Turkish club are now willing to pay his €75m release clause, but only through instalments to be paid over five years. A final decision now lies with Napoli, although Osimhen is said to have informed the club of his desire to join Galatasaray. The 26-year-old spent last season on loan at the club, where he scored an impressive 26 goals in 30 Süper Lig matches, and will sign a contract that runs until June 2028. Napoli have targeted Liverpool’s Darwin Núñez as his replacement.

– AC Milan have contacted Bayer Leverkusen over the availability of striker Victor Boniface, says Gianluca Di Marzio. The Nigeria international has been heavily linked with a move away from the German side, having almost joined Al Nassr at the beginning of 2025. Milan, meanwhile, could soon have funds to spend on attacking reinforcements, as former club captain Theo Hernández is reportedly on the verge of joining Al Hilal.

– Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, 25, is ready to take a pay cut to secure a permanent move to Juventus but has yet to agree terms. (Corriere dello Sport)

– Arsenal defender William Saliba is still on Real Madrid’s radar, but has a “very substantial” contract offer from his club to consider. Madrid are also attempting to sign Saliba’s international teammate for France, Ibrahima Konaté, on a free transfer when his deal at Liverpool expires next summer. (Le10 Sport)

– Liverpool are leading the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitiké. The 23-year-old has already expressed his desire to join the Premier League champions this summer but a transfer would cost €100m. (Nicolo Schira)

– Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku is still on Bayern Munich’s radar. The France international is also attracting interest from Saudi Arabia. (TalkSPORT)

– Aston Villa are “desperate” to keep hold of both Morgan Rogers and Jacob Ramsey this summer. (Football Insider)

– Several Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on Girona winger Viktor Tsygankov, who could leave Spain this summer for around €20m. (Ben Jacobs)

– Internazionale have joined the race to sign Feyenoord midfielder Quinten Timber, who is also a summer option for Manchester United and Newcastle United. (TEAMtalk)

– Atalanta striker Mateo Retegui was the subject of a €53m offer from Saudi Arabian side Al Qadsiah, but it has been rejected. (Football Italia)

– RC Lens have rejected AS Roma’s proposal for midfielder Neil El Aynaoui. The Serie A giants are now prioritizing other transfer targets. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Sunderland have a genuine interest in Lyon and Georgia forward Georges Mikautadze. However, AS Roma are also keeping tabs on the 24-year-old, who is likely to leave Lyon due to the club’s financial situation. (Sacha Tavolieri)

– New York Red Bulls remain in active talks to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, who has been told he is not in the Bundesliga club’s plans this season. (Tom Bogert)

– Feyenoord will sanction forward Igor Paixão‘s exit this summer — but only if an interested club meets their €40m valuation. The Brazilian wants to join Marseille, having been convinced by their long-term project. (Footmercato)

– Striker Igor Matanović‘s €8m move from Eintracht Frankfurt to SC Freiburg is considered a “done deal,” with an official announcement expected soon. (Sky Germany)

– Slavia Prague left-back El Hadji Malick Diouf remains a “primary target” for Atalanta. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

– Norwich City have accepted a £14.5m offer from Porto for winger Borja Sainz. The 24-year-old is due in Portugal on Wednesday to complete a medical and finalize personal terms. (Sky Sports)