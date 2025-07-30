Newcastle United’s Nick Pope and Paris Saint-Germain’s Gianluigi Donnarumma are attracting interest from Manchester United, while some Saudi Pro League clubs are weighing up a move for Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

– Sources: Man United target Watkins, Sesko

– Sources: Vancouver close to sealing Müller deal

– Sources: Liverpool agree €75m Luis Díaz deal with Bayern

– Manchester United are looking for a new goalkeeper to provide competition for André Onana, and possibly replace him, with Newcastle’s Nick Pope and Paris Saint-Germain’s Gianluigi Donnarumma on their short list. TalkSPORT claims that Pope, 33, is a short-term option as Newcastle look set to bring in Southampton stopper Aaron Ramsdale this summer. The Sun insists Donnarumma, 26, is a more permanent option, but his transfer would cost around €60 million, despite the fact his contract expires in 2026, and other top clubs in Europe also are interested.

– Several Saudi Pro League clubs are weighing up a move for Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, according to Mundo Deportivo. While the 36-year-old hasn’t yet communicated his desire to leave Barcelona, he has asked the club not to put up any obstacles if a formal offer is made. The Spanish giants are very satisfied with Lewandowski’s recent contributions for the club as he enters the final year of his contract. To date, the prolific striker has scored 69 league goals for them in 103 matches.

– Chelsea are closing in on a deal to sign Ajax defender Jorrel Hato, according to Sky Sports News. Talks between the two cubs are set to continue, as the versatile 19-year-old is reported to be “pushing” for the move. An agreement over the final transfer fee is close, following a breakthrough in negotiations earlier this week. Hato, who has been capped seven times by Netherlands, can play at center back and left back, and he is under contract at Ajax until June 2028.

– Atalanta are standing firm in their €50 million valuation of forward Ademola Lookman after knocking back an approach from Internazionale, says Fabrizio Romano. Last season’s UEFA Champions League finalists offered €42 million plus €3 million in add-ons earlier this week to transfer Lookman, as part of a “written proposal”. However, the transfer is yet to be green-lighted by Atalanta. The Nigeria international’s representatives have reiterated the player’s desire to leave this summer, amid reported interest from Arsenal and Manchester United. Lookman is under contract until June 2027.

– Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is set to arrive in Turkey to complete his move to Galatasaray, Gianluca Di Marzio reports. All documents pertaining to the €75 million transfer have now been exchanged between the two clubs. As per Di Marzio, €40 million will be paid immediately by Gala, with the remaining €35 million to be paid within 12 months. Osimhen’s arrival in Istanbul will free up striker Álvaro Morata, who is now expected to formally complete his transfer to Serie A club Como.

– Manchester City have re-signed goalkeeper James Trafford from Burnley. Sources have told ESPN the deal is worth £27 million and Trafford has signed a five-year deal at the Etihad, with the option of an extra year. Read

– Canada international Tajon Buchanan has made his move to Villarreal permanent on a five-year contract after joining the LaLiga club in February on loan from Inter Milan. Read

– Everton have signed left back Adam Aznou, 19, from Bayern Munich. Aznou joins for a fee reported to be in the region of £8 million and will provide competition for Vitaliy Mykolenko following the departure of Ashley Young this summer. Read

– João Félix has joined Al Nassr on a permanent transfer from Chelsea on a two-year deal. Al Nassr did not publicly disclose the transfer fee, but according to reports, the deal could reach up to €50 million. Read

– Chelsea’s pursuit of RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons is at the “final stage.” Personal terms already have been agreed over a long-term contract and a deal worth more than €65 million. (Nicolo Schira)

– Borussia Dortmund are monitoring Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard. The 30-year-old also has concrete offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs. (Sky Germany)

– New England Revolution are exploring the possibility of signing United States international Matt Turner. (Tom Bogert)

– Newcastle United have joined the race to sign Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins this summer. (Ekrem Konur)

– Wrexham are interested in signing CA Talleres midfielder Juan Portilla, a Colombia international. (Sky Sports News)

– Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa, 27, is of interest to Fenerbahce, but he wants to return to Serie A. (Calciomercato)

– Lyon are looking to land 22-year-old Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton. (Times)

– Nottingham Forest made a £25 million bid to sign Man City midfielder James McAtee, but it was rejected. (Sky Sports)

– West Ham could make a move to sign Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira, 25, who spent last season on loan at FC Porto and has an uncertain future. (Ben Jacobs)

– Bayern Munich midfielder Bryan Zaragoza is set to undergo a medical in Vigo ahead of joining Celta on a seasonlong loan. As part of the deal, Celta will have an option to make the Spain international’s move permanent next summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

– Roma could let striker Artem Dovbyk, who scored 12 goals in 32 Serie A matches last season, depart if they receive a bid of around €40 million. (Nicolo Schira)

– Atletico Madrid attacking midfielder Thomas Lemar is on the verge of joining Girona on a seasonlong loan. Girona already have secured the loan of Athletic Club full back Hugo Rincon. (RAC 1)

– Saudi side NEOM SC have agreed a deal to sign AS Monaco youngster Saïmon Bouabré for €10 million, plus add-ons. The 19-year-old is now discussing personal terms with NEOM. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Rangers are optimistic they can seal a loan agreement for teenage Tottenham Hotspur winger Mikey Moore this summer. Spurs are set to green-light the move soon. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Girona have made an approach for Aston Villa left back Àlex Moreno, with both a loan and a permanent transfer under discussion. (Athletic)

– Paris FC are on the verge of signing Real Sociedad right back Hamari Traoré. (Sacha Tavolieri)

– Atalanta are showing interest in Marseille and England U21 winger Jonathan Rowe, as Ademola Lookman moves closer to the exit door. (Nicolo Schira)