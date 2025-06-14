Manchester United are prepared to turn their attention from Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyökeres to Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, while Barcelona have held a meeting regarding a move for Athletic Club winger Nico Williams. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

– Sources: Pogba in talks to return with Monaco

– Source: Barça set to sign keeper García for €25m

– Sources: Liverpool agree £116m deal for Wirtz

Will Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyökeres join Manchester United this summer, or will it be Napoli’s Victor Osimhen instead? PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

– Manchester United have narrowed down their shortlist to the top two names amid plans to land a striker, according to The Sun. Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyökeres, 27, who worked under manager Ruben Amorim before, is the Red Devils’ priority, but they will switch their focus to 26-year-old Napoli striker Victor Osimhen if they lose that race amid interest from Arsenal. Osimhen maintained impressive goal-scoring form while on loan at Galatasaray last season, scoring 37 goals in 39 matches, and he is expected to leave the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium permanently this summer.

– Talks to explore a potential deal have taken place between Barcelona and the representatives of Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, reports Diario Sport. The 22-year-old is reportedly interested in joining the Blaugrana with a preference to stay in LaLiga, but whether the club makes an approach for him hinges on whether it is successful in its pursuit of Liverpool winger Luis Díaz. Arsenal and Bayern Munich are prepared to activate the release clause to sign Williams this summer, while Athletic Club could also explore handing him an improved contract to extend his stay.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

– – Napoli are aiming to sign Liverpool’s attacking duo Darwin Núñez and Federico Chiesa, according to Calciomercato. Kevin De Bruyne and Luca Marianucci have already signed for the Serie A champions this summer, and new the Azzurri want to strengthen their attack with Victor Osimhen expected to leave. Al Hilal are also looking at Núñez, while AC Milan could provide competition for both him and former Juventus star Chiesa.

– Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker could be headed to Turkey this summer, The Times reports. Fenerbahce, coached by former Manchester United boss José Mourinho, have contacted intermediaries to confirm their interest in the 35-year-old England international, who has one more year left on his contract at city. Fener’s local rivals Galatasaray are also interested in Walker, who spent the second half of last season on loan at AC Milan.

– Bayern Munich are open to parting ways with midfielder Leon Goretzka this summer, says Sky Sports Deutschland’s Florian Plettenberg. The club would consider “suitable offers” for his signature, though the 30-year-old would prefer to stay at the Allianz Arena after a campaign in which he made 40 appearances across all competitions. Discussions have also taken place regarding the future of forward Serge Gnabry, 29, and he reportedly has “no intention” of leaving the Bundesliga club should interest emerge.

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

– Real Madrid defender Raúl Asencio has agreed a new contract that commits him to the club until 2031. (COPE)

– Paris Saint-Germain and AFC Bournemouth are progressing in talks regarding the transfer of Illia Zabarnyi, the the Champions League winners yet to meet the £50 million fee demanded for the centre-back. (Rudy Galetti)

– AC Milan, Arsenal, Atlético Madrid, Manchester City and Nottingham Forest are all interested in Juventus fullback Andrea Cambiaso. (Tuttosport)

– AS Monaco will insist on getting deals for Barcelona winger Ansu Fati and free agent midfielder Paul Pogba over the line this weekend. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Manchester United, Newcastle United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are all looking at AFC Bournemouth attacking midfielder Justin Kluivert, who is valued at €50m-€55m. (CaughtOffside)

– Galatasaray made an enquiry about Liverpool’s Alisson Becker as they actively search for a top goalkeeper, but the 32-year-old declined their approach. (Florian Plettenberg)

– An offer worth €30 million will be required for clubs to sign Monaco fullback Vanderson with Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United have been linked with interest in the 23-year-old Brazil international. (Rudy Galetti)

– Juventus have made Atalanta midfielder Éderson their No. 1 priority, with confidence that they could beat Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal to his signature. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

– Oleksandr Zinchenko has received interest from AC Milan, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund with Arsenal willing to let the versatile left-back leave for a sum in the region of £10m-£15m. (CaughtOffside)

– Nottingham Forest are one of various clubs who have scouts at the U21 Euros to watch James McAtee as the Manchester City attacking midfielder represents England. (Football Insider)