Manchester United have proposed a contract offer to Wolves attacking midfielder Matheus Cunha, while Newcastle are positioning themselves to sign Bayern Munich centre-back Kim Min-Jae. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

– A contract offer has been made by Manchester United to the representatives of Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, reports TEAMtalk. The Red Devils are said to be keen to sign the 25-year-old to a five-year contract at Old Trafford, and are ready to activate his £63 million release clause if Wolves are happy for the fee to be spread across three or four seasons. Brazil international Cunha scored his 15th league goal of the season in Saturday’s 3-0 Premier League win over Leicester City, and has also provided six assists throughout the campaign.

– An offer worth £40m is being lined up by Newcastle United for Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-Jae, according to Football Insider. It is believed that the Magpies want to add proven big-game players with experience in the summer, and there is optimism that a deal for the 28-year-old South Korea international could be possible amid uncertainty over his future at the Allianz Arena. AFC Bournemouth starlet Dean Huijsen, 20, is also being considered as a potential alternative.

– Manchester City are tracking Juventus wing-back Andrea Cambiaso, reports The Sun. It is said that the Citizens are expected to resurface with an approach for the 25-year-old Italy international in the summer after being linked with him throughout this season. Cambiaso has been a regular starter for the Bianconeri over the current campaign, having made 39 appearances across all competitions.

– Man City’s interest Cambiaso could have a knock-on effect, with Juventus eying on-loan Lazio left-back Nuno Tavares. That’s according to Tuttosport, which says that the 25-year-old is expected to join the Biancocelesti on a permanent deal from Arsenal in the summer after Marco Baroni’s side activate a €4m clause. It looks as though Tavares could then head straight out the door with Juve seeing him as a replacement for Cambiaso. Tavares has registered eight assists in 21 league matches this season.

– Lazio could part ways with centre-back Alessio Romagnoli in the summer, according to Corriere dello Sport. It is reported that the Serie A club are looking to rebuild their defence in the next transfer window, and the 30-year-old could be moved on amid concerns over his €3m-per-season contract. Romagnoli has made 38 appearances across all competitions this season, and he has previously been on the radar of clubs in the Saudi Pro League.