Manchester City are lining up a move for Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki, while Napoli want to add Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men’s January grades | Women’s January grades

TOP STORIES

– Sources: Man United trigger Cunha release clause

– Pellegrini: Antony wanted ‘revenge’ after Utd exit

– Barça phenom Yamal inks new long-term contract

Could Manchester City sign Lyon’s Rayan Cherki in the summer? (Photo by Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

– A move for Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki is being prepared by Manchester City, reports the Telegraph. The Citizens are reportedly the latest side to join the race for the 21-year-old, who is expected to leave the Groupama Stadium this summer. Clubs in Europe are believed to be confident that a release clause in Cherki’s contract allows him to be signed for between £20 million and £25 million, with Liverpool and Chelsea also previously linked.

– Napoli are set to reignite their interest in Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, reports Calciomercato. It is reported that the Serie A side are now prioritizing adding a winger amid belief that they are close to completing the signing of Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, and there is hope that the Red Devils would accept an offer worth less than the €60m they demanded for the 20-year-old in January. Paris Saint-Germain’s Lee Kang-In is also seen as a potential alternative.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

– Liverpool manager Arne Slot will dismiss interest in winger Cody Gakpo from Bayern Munich, reports the Mirror. The Bundesliga champions have recently been linked with the 26-year-old Netherlands international, but it is believed that he is seen as a key player for the Reds, who wouldn’t even consider offers below £75m. Gakpo arrived at Anfield from PSV Eindhoven for a fee of in the region of £37m back in 2022, and his contract isn’t set to expire until the summer of 2028.

– Barcelona are looking to sign midfielder Frenkie de Jong to a new contract extension before June 30, reports Diario Sport. The 28-year-old is reportedly keen to continue his stay with the Blaugrana, who are hopeful of reducing his salary to assist their current financial situation. It is said that De Jong’s representatives are holding talks with sporting director Deco, with the club hierarchy optimistic of reaching an agreement over a new deal soon.

– Multiple clubs are considering a move for Ajax midfielder Jordan Henderson, reports Fabrizio Romano. It is believed that the 34-year-old is set to make a final decision on his future this month, with teams in both the Premier League and Serie A looking at him, but he also has the option to extend his stay in Amsterdam by a further year through a clause in his contract. Henderson made 44 appearances across all competitions last season.