Manchester United will make a real concerted effort to sign either Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba or Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, while Ibrahima Konaté could leave Liverpool before the window closes. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

– Sources: City eye Donnarumma, want Ederson stay

– Rashford: ‘Reactionary’ Man Utd in ‘no man’s land’

– Sources: Højlund wants Utd stay; future uncertain

Manchester United want Carlos Baleba to anchor their midfield. Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

– Manchester United will push forward with their move for Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba, according to The Independent. United want to get the deal over the line in the current transfer window, while the Seagulls are demanding an offer worth £120 million to part ways with the 21-year-old. The Red Devils are expected to pivot to Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, who is also linked with Real Madrid, as their second option if they feel securing an agreement for Baleba looks out of reach.

– Liverpool could look to move on defender Ibrahima Konaté in the current transfer window, according to Marca. The Reds are planning to offer the 26-year-old a new contract in the coming days, and if he doesn’t agree then they will then consider offers to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer. Real Madrid have made contact with his representatives over a potential move to the Santiago Bernabeu, with Los Blancos keeping close tabs on his contract situation at Anfield.

– Manchester City are interested in Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche, says Florian Plettenberg. City have added the 23-year-old to their shortlist as manager Pep Guardiola looks to reinforce his forward line, and Akliouche is seen as a potential alternative to Real Madrid’s Rodrygo. He directly contributed to 19 goals in 43 games across all competitions last season, and has also recently been linked with Internazionale.

– Initial talks between Internazionale and Chelsea over a move for forward Christopher Nkunku have begun, reports Florian Plettenberg. The Serie A club have expressed their interest in the 27-year-old, who they have identified as a potential alternative to Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman. Nkunku is expected to be moved on from Stamford Bridge before the end of the window, but the Nerazzurri could face competition from the Bundesliga, with Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig also looking at him.

– An offer is being prepared by Newcastle for FC Porto striker Samu Aghehowa, according to Football Insider. The Liga Portugal side are “braced” for an approach from the Magpies, as manager Eddie Howe continues his search to find a potential replacement for Alexander Isak, who wants out amid a failed bid from Liverpool. Porto have previously been looking for an offer worth up to £80 million for the 21-year-old, which was seen as a potential stumbling block for interested teams across Europe. Aghehowa kicked off the new season with a brace in the 3-0 win over Guimaraes on Monday.

play 1:22 McManaman: Guéhi should be the priority for Liverpool over Isak Steve McManaman assesses Liverpool’s transfer plans ahead of the start of the Premier League season.

– Manchester City are “contemplating” a move for RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons. City are reportedly weighing up options as Savinho and James McAtee are among the latest linked with a switch away from the club, and they could now challenge Chelsea for the 22-year-old. (talkSPORT)

– Juventus are considering a move for Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos, who could be signed for around €40 million. (Corriere dello Sport)

– Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman is set to complete a move to Al Nassr. (Fabrizio Romano)

– AS Roma are interested in Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey. (The Athletic)

– Bayern Munich are struggling to make progress in their pursuit of VfB Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade. (Dennis Bayer)

– Talks are continuing between Everton and Southampton over a move for winger Tyler Dibling. The Saints are looking for an offer between €55 million and €65 million. (Florian Plettenberg)

– Besiktas are interested in Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho. (TEAMtalk)

– AC Milan are looking at Anderlecht attacking midfielder Mario Stroeykens. (Foot Mercato)

– Brighton midfielder Matt O’Riley is interested in a switch to Juventus. The Bianconeri have added him as one of three names on their shortlist. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Paris FC are keen to sign Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp. (Florian Plettenberg)

– Nice are pushing forward with an approach to sign Crystal Palace striker Odsonne Edouard. (Foot Mercato)

– Talks are ongoing between Roma and forward Paulo Dybala regarding a contract extension at the Stadio Olimpico. (Corriere dello Sport)

– Clubs in MLS and the Bundesliga are keeping tabs on Brighton midfielder Andrew Moran. (Football Insider)

– Barcelona are looking to reach an agreement over a new contract with defender Eric Garcia. (Diario Sport)