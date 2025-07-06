Manchester United are preparing a contract offer for former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, while Viktor Gyökeres could go on strike to force an exit from Sporting CP for Arsenal. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a free agent after his Everton contract expired. Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

– Manchester United have joined the race to sign striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer, The Sun on Sunday reports. The 28-year-old left Everton earlier this week after nine years at Goodison Park, following the expiry of his contract. He isn’t expected to remain a free agent for too long, with Man United boss Ruben Amorim keen on snapping him up to play alongside new arrival Matheus Cunha. Calvert-Lewin, an England international, played 240 times in the Premier League for Everton, scoring 57 goals, but was consistently dogged by injury problems.

– Arsenal believe next week could be crucial in deciding the future of striker target Viktor Gyökeres, who is threatening to go on strike at Sporting CP, the Daily Mirror has revealed. The Sweden international is due to report for preseason training in the coming days, but could refuse to do so in order to facilitate his “dream” move to the Emirates this summer. The Gunners are hopeful that such a move could force Sporting to lower their asking price for Gyökeres, as no official offer has been tabled by any club at this stage. Record reports that Gyökeres has rejected advances from Al Qadisiyah and Al Hilal, while A Bola says a deal could be completed quickly if Arsenal offer €70 million plus €10 million in variables.

– Ethan Nwaneri is in talks over a new contract with Arsenal but he’s reluctant to sign without reassurances over game time this season. Fabrizio Romano reports that Chelsea are now showing an interest in the 18-year-old, and are ready to make their move if negotiations drag out. The two clubs are already in discussions over a deal for Noni Madueke, with the England international set to move to the Emirates. The Sunday Telegraph reports that Madueke will cost the Gunners over £50m.

– Barcelona won’t step up their interest in Internazionale defender Denzel Dumfries after boss Hansi Flick decided he has enough strength in depth on the right side. Marca says that the Catalan club have no intention of making a formal move for the Netherlands international, who reportedly has a release clause of just €25m. Jules Koundé is first choice, and Flick sees Eric García and Hector Fort as able deputies.

– Randal Kolo Muani appears unlikely to return to Juventus, where he had been on loan since January, as Paris Saint-Germain have changed the terms of a possible transfer. Juve were looking to agree a new loan for the 26-year-old, a proposal which PSG were thought to be receptive to. However, the Club World Cup semifinalists have moved the goalposts and are only interested in a permanent €40m offer this summer, Gazzetta dello Sport reports. Juve’s only hope is that PSG U-turn and consider the loan option.

COMPLETED DEALS

– Arsenal have completed the signing of Spain midfielder Martín Zubimendi from Real Sociedad. The north London club beat opposition from top European outfits after triggering Zubimendi’s €60 million release clause.

– Brighton & Hove Albion have signed Belgium defender Maxim De Cuyper on a five-year contract from Club Brugge, the Premier League club have confirmed.

OTHER RUMORS

– Wrexham have agreed a club record £5m fee to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien but they are struggling to match his salary demands. (Sun on Sunday)

– Genoa head coach Patrick Vieira has blocked the club’s plans to sign Jamie Vardy, who is a free agent after leaving Leicester City. (TMW)

– More discussions will take place in the coming days as Barcelona look to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United. (Foot Mercato)

– Juventus will target Tottenham’s Yves Bissouma if Sandro Tonali (Newcastle) and Davide Frattesi (Inter) are unobtainable. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

– Ajax starlet Abdellah Ouazane, 16, will complete his move to Real Madrid this week. Ajax will only receive a development fee for the midfielder. (Mundo Deportivo)

– Angel Correa will leave Atletico Madrid this week, after a 10-year spell, and sign for Mexican club Tigres. (Mundo Deportivo)

– Victor Osimhen has told Galatasaray he wants to join the club on a permanent deal after his loan expired earlier this month — but Napoli won’t budge on wanting his €75m release clause paid. (Corriere dello Sport)

– Theo Hernandez won’t be part of AC Milan’s preseason training camp, which begins on Monday, while the Serie A club continue transfer negotiations with Al Hilal. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

– Burnley and Leeds United are considering making an offer for USMNT star Josh Sargent, who could leave Norwich City before the season begins next month if an offer in excess of £16m is received. Wolfsburg are also linked. (Pink ‘Un)

– Flamengo are closing in on the signing of West Bromwich Albion winger Mikey Johnston. The 26-year-old is expected to travel to Brazil in the coming days to discuss personal terms and “weigh-up” a potential move for £5 million. (Sky Sports News)

– Napoli have offered €30 million plus Alessandro Zanoli to Bologna for forward Dan Ndoye, 24. (Nicolo Schira)

– Besiktas have agreed on a deal to sign midfielder Jens Cajuste on loan from Napoli. The Turkish club will pay an initial €1 million loan fee for the 25-year-old, who could make the switch permanently at the end of the campaign if certain conditions are met. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Wojciech Szczesny, who is officially a free agent after his Barcelona contract expired on Tuesday, should sign a new two-year deal this week. (Diario Sport)

– Barcelona boss Hansi Flick will hold showdown talks with Marc-Andre ter Stegen this week. The former No. 1 is surplus to requirements but could sit out the final year of his contract. (Diario Sport)

– Marseille want to keep Leo Balerdi amid strong interest from Juventus. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Juventus are ready to offer midfielder Douglas Luiz to Manchester United in part-exchange for out-of-favor winger Jadon Sancho. (The Sun on Sunday)

– Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe are both in the race to sign 18-year-old Senegal defender Fallou Diouf. (Ekrem Konur)

– Livingston are close to signing veteran striker Jeremy Bokila on a free transfer. (Rudy Galetti)

– AC Milan have added 23-year-old Gent defender Archie Brown to their left-back shortlist. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Celtic are targeting Rapid Vienna winger Isak Jansson as a direct replacement for Como-bound Nicolas Kuhn. (Scottish Sun)