Manchester United have joined the race to sign Nottingham Forest’s Callum Hudson-Odoi, while Barcelona are prioritizing a move for Liverpool’s Luis Díaz. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Manchester United are looking at a possible move for Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. (Photo by Cameron Smith – Danehouse/Getty Images)

– Manchester United could rival AS Roma and Napoli for Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, reports The Sun. With all three clubs circling, Forest are preparing to offer the 24-year-old a new contract this summer. United are said to have enquired about his availability back in January, but were rejected. Nevertheless, interest remains in Hudson-Odoi, whose current contract expires next June. The England international has impressed at Forest since making the move from Chelsea in 2023, racking up eight goal involvements last season in 31 Premier League outings.

– Liverpool’s Luis Díaz is still a “priority” for Barcelona sporting director Deco amid reports linking the side with Athletic Club’s Nico Williams, Diario AS has reported. Without a release clause, a deal for Díaz wouldn’t be easy for the Spanish club to negotiate, whose financial situation remains perilous. It’s for this reason that many at the Blaugrana would favor a move for Williams, who has a release clause in the region of €64 million, and is very keen to link up with his international teammate, Lamine Yamal. Bayern Munich are expected to swoop for Williams if the Catalan giants can’t strike an agreement.

– Aston Villa are braced for the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal to rekindle their interest in Morgan Rogers this summer, the Daily Mail reports. After a stunning 2024-25 season, in which he scored 14 Premier League goals, the 22-year-old is set to be the subject of strong interest from around the continent. However, Villa have no intention of letting Rogers go, and will resist offers for the England international. One attacker who could be on his way out of Villa Park in the coming weeks is Leon Bailey, who is linked with a move by a host of Saudi Pro League sides.

– Borussia Dortmund are considering pursuing a deal for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, reports TeamTalk. The 25-year-old has already enjoyed two successful stints at the German club, with the most recent being a loan deal at the end of the 2023-24 season. Several clubs from Saudi Arabia are also keeping tabs on Sancho, who is widely expected to leave Old Trafford this summer. According to the report, the former Chelsea loanee is valued at around £30m.

– Arsenal are currently not willing to pay Benjamin Sesko‘s asking price, Sky Germany reports. RB Leipzig aren’t willing to sanction his exit until Arsenal bid somewhere in the region of €80m to €100m, a fee the Gunners view as too steep. No official offer has been lodged for the Slovenian, with personal terms also yet to be finalized. Meanwhile, Arsenal are still monitoring Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyökeres, who has been heavily linked with Manchester United.