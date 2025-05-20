Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, while Liverpool and Bayern Munich are the two clubs left battling it out to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men’s January grades | Women’s January grades

TOP STORIES

– Source: Man United confident of Matheus Cunha deal

– Sources: Delap to Man United or Chelsea relies on Europa League

– Source: Man City back out of race for Leverkusen star Wirtz

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon could move on in the summer. George Wood/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

– Arsenal and Chelsea remain interested in signing Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon at around £80m, says iNews. Gordon, 24, has a long-term contract that runs until 2030, but Newcastle could fall foul of the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) if they don’t raise funds from at least one senior player’s exit this summer and are therefore open to offers.

– Liverpool and Bayern Munich are the two clubs left battling it out to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz, says The Telegraph. Sources told ESPN that Manchester City have backed out of the race, despite earmarking the Germany international as a possible replacement for Kevin De Bruyne, who will leave the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season. Wirtz has 16 goals and 15 assists in 41 games across all competitions and The Times claims that Leverkusen would want at least €140m from his transfer.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

– Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong will sign his contract to join Liverpool in the next 24 hours, according to Fabrizio Romano, who adds that the 24-year-old has already completed the first and second part of his medical and formal steps with an announcement to follow. This comes with the Reds moving quickly as Trent Alexander-Arnold prepares to join Real Madrid.

– AS have confirmed that Atlético Madrid is one of the clubs making informal enquiries to Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez ahead of the summer transfer window. Los Colchoneros see the 32-year-old as an option to replace Jan Oblak if he departs, and Manchester United are also looking at the Argentina international. His valuation will reportedly rise significantly if Villa qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

– United States and Real Betis midfielder Johnny Cardoso is a priority for Atlético Madrid, reports MARCA, with Thomas Partey‘s wage demands blocking any return to Los Colchoneros even if he leaves Arsenal as a free agent. The 23-year-old’s contract extension, €80m release clause, and Tottenham Hotspur’s option haven’t concerned Atleti, as they know Cardoso will have the final say.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN’s resident scout Tor-Kristian Karlsen explores why the best clubs in the world want to sign Florian Wirtz.

Arguably one of the best out-and-out attacking playmakers in the world right now, Wirtz’s contribution to Leverkusen’s domestic double last season was nothing short of phenomenal. From 49 games in all competitions, he registered a sensational 18 goals and 20 assists. And although Xabi Alonso’s side have struggled to repeat last year’s remarkable feats, there’s been no significant drop in the 21-year-old’s performances this time. Depending on the formation, Wirtz is usually lined up as a lone central attacking midfielder — akin to a No. 10 — or in “double 10” setup tucked in behind a centre-forward. Equipped with brilliant technical ability, Wirtz possesses an incredible ability to spot a run from a teammate and pick the right pass. Operating in the attacking pockets masterfully, he’s able to create chances single-handedly and often takes on defenders successfully (3.9 successful dribbles per 90 minutes). This is especially evident when he’s able to turn quickly with the ball and suddenly up the tempo of a move. Indeed, only Arsenal’s Martin Ødegaard (or a peak Kevin De Bruyne) can rival Wirtz for spontaneous, game-changing actions from central attacking areas. Averaging just short of 70 passes per 90 minutes, the youngster is highly active in the build up and is always looking for favorable positions to receive the ball. He is also a remarkable finisher. The majority of his goals tend to come from just inside the box (centrally), often executed after carefully picking his spot and applying the right pace on the ball with his striking technique. On the defensive side, he never shies away from his pressing responsibilities either. So it’s no surprise that Wirtz is being courted by the biggest clubs in world football. Whoever ends up signing him are likely to end up with the defining attacking footballer for the next decade.

OTHER RUMORS

play 1:32 Dawson expects Matheus Cunha to join Manchester United Rob Dawson updates from Bilbao on Manchester United’s interest in signing Wolves forward Matheus Cunha.

– Barcelona could make a move to sign Athletic Club winger Nico Williams for his €58m release clause. Despite having in-form Raphinha on the flank currently, a left-sided forward is a priority for the club in the summer and Williams would reportedly be keen on playing in the Champions League and joining up with Spain teammate Lamine Yamal. (Sport)

– Chelsea are ready to talk to Ajax over the signing of 19-year-old defender Jorrel Hato after missing out on Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid. (TEAMTalk)

– Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, 26, could move to Aston Villa for more regular first-team football, as Emiliano Martínez looks set to leave in the summer. (The Sun)

– Newcastle United and Bayer Leverkusen have joined the clubs watching the situation of Espanyol goalkeeper Joan García, who will be available for just €15m if Los Periquitos, who are currently two points above the drop zone, are relegated from LaLiga on Saturday. (Mundo Deportivo)

– Real Madrid could let backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin leave this summer, as Thibaut Courtois remains first choice. (AS)

– Tottenham are one of the teams at the front of the line for Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki, 21, who could be signed by activating the €20m release clause in his contract. (TEAMtalk)

– Arsenal midfielder Jorginho is set to join Flamengo on a free transfer ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is no longer part of the club’s long-term plans and will move on in the summer. (Nicolo Schira)

– Cremonese striker Giacomo Gabbiani, 18, has caught the eyes of Internazionale and Juventus after impressing in the Primavera league this season. (Nicolo Schira)

– Bayer Leverkusen U19 winger Kerim Alajbegovic, 17, has caught the eye of several top European clubs. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Marseille could be forced into accepting an offer to sign former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, 23, by “economic reality.” (RMC)

– A move for Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is being strongly considered by Manchester City. (Florian Plettenberg)

– Real Madrid are positioning themselves to activate their clause to sign Como midfielder Nico Paz. (Nicolo Schira)

– Negotiations are underway between Manchester United and Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap. (The Athletic)

– Champions League finalists Internazionale are showing the most concrete interest in Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guéhi. (TEAMTalk)

– Real Madrid have already reached an agreement with Álvaro Carreras and are continuing negotiations with Benfica. (Matteo Moretto)

– Liverpool have joined the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest in showing an interest in Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze. (Ekrem Konur)

– AC Milan will look to beat Juventus to the signing of Parma defender Giovanni Leoni, with it seeming as though they will lose out on Valencia’s Cristhian Mosquera to RB Leipzig. (Calciomercato)

– FA Cup winners Crystal Palace are considering a summer move for Jamie Vardy, who will leave Leicester City as a free agent. (The Independent)

– Hugo Ekitike plans to leave Eintracht Frankfurt this summer, but the Bundesliga club will demand €100m for the 22-year-old. (Florian Plettenberg)

– Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa has been offered to Napoli in recent days. (Nicolo Schira)