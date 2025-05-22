Manchester United are in the running to sign Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta, while Al Hilal are in talks with Victor Osimhen. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Will Manchester United sign Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta this summer? (Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

– Manchester United are in the running to sign Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, as reported by L’Equipe, who add that the Red Devils want Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyökeres in addition to signing Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Matheus Cunha. Mateta will evaluate his options as he wants to be on the France national team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and the 27-year-old returning to playing his domestic football in Ligue 1 isn’t out of the question.

– Al Hilal are holding talks with Victor Osimhen ahead of the striker’s loan from Napoli to Galatasaray ending, reports Foot Mercato, who add that the Saudi Pro League club view him as an ideal recruit, even if they have to offer a large salary. Talks are currently going in a positive direction, while Manchester United are interested but struggling to establish a concrete position with the 26-year-old wanting to sort his future quickly.

– Liverpool have reignited their interest in Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon after coming close to signing him last summer, reports Football Insider. The 24-year-old is still open to making a move to Anfield, while the Magpies are reluctant to see the England international leave but value him at around £100 million.

– Chelsea are stepping up their search for a new goalkeeper and have identified Parma’s Zion Suzuki and Burnley’s James Trafford as their main options, reports TEAMtalk. The Blues, who have made signing a striker and winger priorities this summer, will face competition from across Europe for the pair of goalkeepers.

-Talks are in progress between Real Betis and Manchester United regarding the LaLiga club keeping Antony once his loan has finished, as reported by Nicolo Schira. Los Verdiblancos see the 25-year-old winger as a key player for their side and view keeping him past this campaign as a priority.