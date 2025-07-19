Manchester United and Newcastle United are ready to make a move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani, while Nottingham Forest are preparing an audacious bid to sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester United. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Randal Kolo Muani is expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain on a permanent deal. Luciano Lima/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

– Randal Kolo Muani is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain before the transfer window closes, and Foot Mercato reports that Manchester United and Newcastle United are weighing up an offer. Newcastle are looking at alternatives after Liverpool won the race for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike (who also rejected a move to Man United), and the 26-year-old Kolo Muani has emerged as a leading contender. Man United, meanwhile, are still looking at ways to refresh their forward line after signing Matheus Cunha and agreeing a deal for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo. Kolo Muani impressed on loan at Juventus in the second half of last season, netting eight times in 19 games, but PSG want a permanent transfer which the Serie A club cannot finance.

– Nottingham Forest are preparing a bid for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, according to The Sun. The England international, who spent last season on loan at Chelsea, has been identified by Forest as a potential Anthony Elanga replacement. Sancho — who fell out with former boss Erik ten Hag and been loaned out to Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea — is surplus to requirements got head coach Ruben Amorim – and is expected to leave Old Trafford this summer.

– Manchester United are intensifying their efforts to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko this summer, TEAMtalk has revealed. The 22-year-old is high on Ruben Amorim’s striker wishlist, despite having previously rejected a move to Old Trafford. Arsenal’s failure to secure a deal for Sesko could open the door for United, who have maintained regular contact since 2022. The Slovenia international has scored 39 goals in 87 appearances for RB Leipzig, where he is under contract until June 2029.

– Real Madrid have four big decisions to make this summer, Diario AS reports, with Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba all out of contract in 2026. Courtois, 33, is likely to receive a two-year extension, the newspaper says, while the future of Carvajal, 34, is uncertain after the signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold. The situation of Alaba, 34, is “most delicate,” according to AS, as he’s now the fifth centre-back in the squad, while there are long-term fitness concerns about Rudiger, 33.

– Rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona could help each other out, as a move for Rodrygo to Liverpool could free up Luis Díaz to join Barça, Diario AS reports. Diaz is high on Barça sporting director Deco’s list of wide forward targets, the newspaper says, and if a deal could be struck with Liverpool — which may prove difficult given that he’s valued at around €100 million — then the Anfield club could look to bring in Rodrygo as a replacement, with all three clubs benefitting. However, Florian Plettenberg reports that Díaz has told Liverpool that he wants to join Bayern Munich.

EXPERT TAKE

COMPLETED DEALS

– Wrexham continued preparations for their latest promotion push with the signing of New Zealand international defender Liberato Cacace from Italian side Empoli. Read

– Arsenal have completed the signing of Noni Madueke from London rivals Chelsea, the club has confirmed. Sources have told ESPN that Arsenal agreed a fee of £48 million ($64.6m) plus £4m in add-ons for the 23-year-old, who joins on a five-year contract. Read

OTHER RUMORS

– Manchester City are considering a move to bring Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford back to the club. The England international has been heavily linked with a summer switch to Newcastle. (Fabrizio Romano).

– Galatasaray are hoping to agree a deal for Man City goalkeeper Ederson, which would create an opening as the club’s No. 1. (The Times)

– Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to return to Marseille after refusing to sign with Saudi side Al Ettifaq. A contract that runs until June 2027 has been prepared by the French club, who could announce his arrival over the weekend. Aubameyang, 36, spent the 2023-/24 season at Marseille, where he scored 17 goals in 34 league games. (Footmercato)

– Inter Milan have told Atalanta they will not be increasing their €40 million offer for Ademola Lookman, who has already agreed a €4 million-per-year contract. (Sky Sport Italia)

– Bayern Munich have requested a meeting with Stuttgart before they make a third bid for attacking midfielder Nick Woltemade. Bayern have seen a €55 million package turned down, with Stuttgart looking for €65 million. (Bild)

– Hugo Ekitiké will sign a six-year contract with Liverpool when his move to Anfield is finally agreed. (Fabrice Hawkins)

– Ethan Nwaneri has “fully agreed and signed” a new five-year contract with Arsenal. (Daily Telegraph)

– Real Betis have made an enquiry to Real Madrid about the availability of midfielder Dani Ceballos. (Diario AS)

– Newcastle United have joined Juventus and Villarreal as interested parties for Chelsea centre-back Axel Disasi. (RMC Sport)

– Ipswich Town are expecting an improved offer from Brentford for Omari Hutchinson. The winger recently helped England win the European Under-21 Championship. (Sky Sports)

– Benfica are weighing up a bid for Palmeiras midfielder Richard Ríos, who has a €30 million valuation this summer amid reported interest from Roma. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Brahim Diaz has agreed a new contract with Real Madrid. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Real Madrid have decided they will not entertain bids for reserve goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. (Diario AS)

– Barcelona are taking an interest in 18-year-old Fluminense winger Riquelme Felipe, who is available as a free agent as of March — so a deal could be struck. (Mundo Deportivo)

– Nottingham Forest are pushing to sign Bologna’s Dan Ndoye and have already reached a verbal agreement with the player. Napoli are also in the race for the winger. (Florian Plettenberg)

– Barcelona and AC Milan have joined the race to sign Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez this summer. Saudi Pro League clubs Al Hilal and Al Nassr are also linked. (Ekrem Konur)

– Roma have submitted a fresh €23.5 million bid for Lens midfielder Neil El Aynaoui, which has softened the Ligue 1 side’s stance. (Rudy Galetti)

– Jose Mourinho could try to sign Hakan Calhanoglu for Fenerbahce, in the process gazumping arch rivals Galatasaray to land the Inter Milan player. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

– Newcastle United are pushing hard to secure an agreement with Brentford over the proposed transfer of Yoane Wissa. (Sacha Tavolieri)

– Brentford are looking at Celtic striker Daizen Maeda as a replacement for Yoane Wissa. (TEAMtalk)

– AC Milan have made Gonçalo Ramos their top transfer option this summer. Direct talks are now underway with the PSG striker. (Sacha Tavolieri)