Marcus Rashford has no future at Manchester United once his loan at Aston Villa expires at the end of the season, while Liverpool and Bayern Munich are circling Lyon star Rayan Cherki. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men’s January grades | Women’s January grades

TOP STORIES

– Haaland not afraid of City punishment amid 115 charges

– England’s Rice hails ‘fearless’ Lewis-Skelly

– Calafiori returns to Arsenal after knee injury

Marcus Rashford will not return to Manchester United at the end of his loan. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

– Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has drawn a line through Marcus Rashford‘s career at Old Trafford, and there is no route back into his plans, the Star on Sunday reports. The 27-year-old joined Aston Villa on loan in the winter transfer window, having failed to impress Amorim after he replaced Erik ten Hag as United boss. Rashford is enjoying a new lease of life at Villa Park, winning a place in Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad for this week’s games against Albania and Latvia. United will look to strike a permanent deal with Villa worth around £60 million, and invest the money in a replacement.

– Liverpool and Bayern Munich are on high alert after Lyon’s decision to part ways with forward Rayan Cherki this summer, according to The Sun. The 21-year-old was the subject of a bid from Borussia Dortmund in January, but a late change of heart from Lyon meant the proposed deal fell through. However, it should be a very different story this summer, as a host of European clubs are keen on signing Cherki. The player and club have now come to an agreement that will see him move on once the transfer window opens. Cherki’s contract expires in June 2026.

– Newcastle will need to spend at least £40 million if they want to sign Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface this summer, Football Insider says. Chelsea are also keeping tabs on the Nigeria international, who has scored 10 goals in 22 appearances this season. Boniface very nearly moved to Saudi Arabia in January but ultimately missed out after Al Nassr opted to sign Jhon Durán. Nevertheless, a squad overhaul is expected to take place at Leverkusen in the summer, with Boniface among those likely to leave the German club. Newcastle, meanwhile, are keeping tabs on various strikers in case Alexander Isak leaves St James’ Park — Arsenal, Liverpool, Barcelona and Manchester United have all been linked with a move for the Sweden international.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

– Luis Díaz is waiting for Barcelona to indicate whether they will make a move to sign him in the summer, Mundo Deportivo reports. The Colombia international is thought to be available for transfer as Liverpool plot a summer squad rebuild, and Barcelona have long been admirers. The report says that Díaz will wait as long as it takes for Barcelona to get their finances in order, but he does want an indication that the transfer is in the works. The 28-year-old still has two years left on his contract at Anfield. Clubs in Saudi Arabia are also interested.

– Manchester United and Manchester City could both lose their starting goalkeeper this summer with André Onana and Éderson both being wanted in Saudi Arabia, according to The Sun. The two rivals have also identified the same players as a possible replacement, as they are looking at Royal Antwerp’s Senne Lammens and Lille’s Lucas Chevalier, who would be worth around £30m and £40m respectively. Newcastle United and West Ham United are also keen on Lammens.

OTHER RUMORS

– There is a consensus at Barcelona that Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak is the player they should be looking at as the Blaugrana aim to strengthen their frontline. Barca have been monitoring the 25-year-old since he was a youth player and had a meeting with his agent last year. (Diario Sport)

– Barcelona are continuing to keep an eye on Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, with positive reports on the 24-year-old. The Blaugrana had a €65m offer for Tonali turned down by Brescia in 2020, although their interest hasn’t yet stretched to making another bid. (Mundo Deportivo)

– Atletico Madrid want to beat Manchester United to the signing of Benfica defender Alvaro Carreras. The 22-year-old has a €42 release clause. (O Jogo)

– Everton have lined up Genoa defender Koni De Winter as a potential Jarrad Branthwaite replacement. Everton could face competition for his signature from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Internazionale, who have both enquired about the centre-back in recent weeks. (TeamTalk)

– Igor Tudor has already agreed to become Juventus’ new head coach until the end of the seaso. While current Juve boss Thiago Motta hasn’t departed Turin just yet, he is now “closer to the end.” (Fabrizio Romano)

– Liverpool are no closer to agreeing a new contract with central defender Ibrahima Konate, who is about to move into the final 12 months of his deal. Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are both interested. (Football Insider)

– The list of interested clubs in Independiente del Valle wonderkid Johan Martinez, 15, continues to grow. Liverpool, Manchester City, Brighton, Bayer Leverkusen, Parma and Wolfsburg are all watching the forward, who cannot leave Colombia until he turns 18. (TeamTalk)

– Ukraine forward Vladyslav Vanat is emerging as a potential target for West Ham United and Leeds United. The Dynamo Kyiv star has been capped 10 times by his nation, scoring twice. Brentford, Fulham and Wolves are also monitoring Vanat, who has been likened to Robin van Persie. (TBR)

– Internazionale want to bring in an American player ahead of the Club World Cup. They like PSV Eindhoven striker Ricardo Pepi and midfielder Malick Tillman, Borussia Monchengladbach right-back Joe Scally and Borussia Dortmund’s Giovanni Reyna. (Calciomercato)

– Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji wants a change of scenery in the summer despite his contract running until 2027 and he has caught the attention of Real Madrid. Even so, the 29-year-old doesn’t fit into Los Blancos‘ strategy of signing young players who could dominate for a decade or bringing in players whose contracts are coming to an end. (Marca)

– Napoli are interested in Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Bologna’s Sam Beukema, Juventus’ Federico Gatti and Udinese’s Oumar Solet at centre-back, Lille winger Edon Zhegrova, Al Ahli’s Gabri Veiga and Shakhtar Donetsk’s Georgiy Sudakov for the midfield plus Udinese’s Lorenzo Lucca and Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman further forward. (Corriere dello Sport)

– Roma intend to part ways with centre-back Mats Hummels this summer and are considering Las Palmas’ Mika Marmol and Udinese’s Oumar Solet as a possible replacement. (Corriere dello Sport)

– Manchester United would prefer to see Kobbie Mainoo move abroad than stay in the Premier League despite growing interest from Chelsea. (Football Insider)

– West Ham United will consider around €30m for Luis Guilherme with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace, Flamengo, Napoli, Atletico Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk monitoring the 19-year-old winger — although the interested clubs want a loan with an obligation to make the deal permanent. (CaughtOffside)