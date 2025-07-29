Newcastle United’s interest in Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson could open the way for Alexander Isak to join Liverpool, while Borussia Dortmund are considering a move to sign Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho for a third time. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson is one of the strikers that Newcastle United are considering as they plan for a future without Alexander Isak. Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

– A move for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is being considered by Newcastle United as the club continue their search for a possible future replacement for Alexander Isak, the Daily Telegraph reports. Isak, who scored 23 league goals for Newcastle last season — only behind Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah, who scored 29 –was left out of Newcastle’s squad for their preseason tour of Asia, with sources telling ESPN that the 25-year-old is open to a move amid links with Liverpool. The Magpies see Jackson, 24, as a potential alternative to RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko. Sources have told ESPN that Sesko is one of Manchester United’s preferred targets as they continue their search for a new striker.

– Borussia Dortmund are weighing up a move for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, according to Sky Sports Deutschland. Internal discussions are reported to be ongoing as BVB consider signing the 25-year-old, who is open to returning to the Bundesliga club for a third spell. Sancho was on loan at Chelsea last season, where he directly contributed to seven goals in 31 Premier League appearances, and the Red Devils would be open to parting ways with him for an offer worth €20m.

– Real Madrid would “seriously consider” the signings of William Saliba or Ibrahima Konaté if the defenders became available, Diario AS reports, with the Liverpool player being the most likely option. Madrid are waiting to see what stance Liverpool take on Konaté, the newspaper claims — with just a year left on the centre-back’s contract, and Konaté keen on a move to the Bernabéu — while Saliba’s situation is “more complicated” as his Arsenal contract runs until 2027.

– Chelsea remain interested in Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, reports talkSPORT. The Blues were previously linked with interest in the 21-year-old in January, and that any fresh approach for him would not hinge on whether they complete a move for RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons. Garnacho, expected to leave Old Trafford this summer, has also been linked with Aston Villa, but securing his signature would require an offer worth £40m.

– Free agent Thomas Müller wants to join Vancouver Whitecaps as he looks to complete a move to the MLS, Christian Falk reports. The 35-year-old forward recently rejected a move to LAFC after leaving Bayern Munich this summer, but before he signs a contract with the Caps, a deal must first be agreed with FC Cincinnati, who hold his discovery rights. The Orange and Blue expected to demand over $400,000 for them.

CONFIRMED TRANSFERS

– Sporting CP have signed forward Luis Suárez from Almería for an undisclosed fee following the departure of Viktor Gyökeres to Arsenal.

– Brazilian right-back Wesley França, who made his debut with Brazil’s national team earlier this year has joined AS Roma on a permanent transfer from Flamengo.

– Argentina left-back Nicolás Tagliafico has agreed a new contract to remain at Olympique Lyon until June 2027, after the 2022 World Cup winner’s previous deal with Lyon had expired in June.

EXPERT TAKE

play 0:52 Nicol concedes that Liverpool can’t ignore the chance to sign Isak Steve Nicol walks back his comments that Liverpool would be better off signing a defender than completing a blockbuster transfer for Alexander Isak.

OTHER RUMORS

– Contract talks are continuing between Barcelona and midfielder Frenkie de Jong, with the Blaugrana keen to sign him to an initial extension that would keep him at the club until 2028. (Mundo Deportivo)

– A €40m deal has been agreed by Nottingham Forest to sign Bologna winger Dan Ndoye, who is travelling to England to undergo a medical. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Free agent striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to complete his move to Ligue 1 club Marseille this week. (L’Equipe)

– Negotiations are ongoing between Newcastle and Southampton regarding a deal for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. (Sky Sports)

– A move for Fulham winger Adama Traoré is being lined up by Nottingham Forest. (Daily Telegraph)

– All offers from Newcastle for Brentford striker Yoane Wissa will be dismissed until the Bees have found a replacement. (The i Paper)

– Everton are interested in Lyon midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles. (talkSPORT)

– Juventus have placed Marseille defender Leonardo Balerdi at the top of their shortlist. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

– West Ham United are looking at Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira. (Ben Jacobs)

– Advanced talks are underway between Real Sociedad and Wolverhampton Wanderers over a deal for forward Gonçalo Guedes. (Marca)

– Rangers are set to sign Tottenham Hotspur winger Mikey Moore on loan. The deal does not include an option for the move to become permanent. (Sky Sports)

– Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma is on the radar of Al Ahli, with the Saudi Pro League club focusing on improving their midfield this summer. (Ben Jacobs)

– Sporting CP are in talks with Nottingham Forest regarding a loan move for attacking midfielder Jota Silva. (O Jogo)

– Switzerland international midfielder Granit Xhaka is set to complete his move from Bayer Leverkusen to Sunderland on Tuesday. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Eintracht Frankfurt are exploring a move to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Fabio Silva as a replacement for Liverpool forward Hugo Ekitike. (TEAMtalk)

– Botafogo have turned down a proposal from Burnley for Brazil youth international defender Vitinho. They would be prepared to accept an offer worth between €15m and €18m. (Globo)