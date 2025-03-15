Newcastle are interested on-loan Juventus striker Randal Kolo Muani as a potential Alexander Isak successor, while Bayern Munich are lining up moves for Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz and Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Newcastle are interested in Randal Kolo Muani, on-loan with Juventus from PSG, but they could face competition from other Premier League clubs to sign him. Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

– Newcastle United are keeping tabs on the situation of on-loan Juventus striker Randal Kolo Muani, according to Calciomercato. The 26-year-old, who is currently on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, is reported to be on the Magpies’ shortlist as a potential replacement for Alexander Isak if he leaves St. James’ Park in the summer. It is expected, however, that Newcastle could face some competition from other Premier League clubs. But Kolo Muani is reportedly open to remaining in Turin if the Bianconeri secure qualification to the Champions League.

– Bayern Munich see Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz as their top priority this summer, reports Sky Sports Deutschland’s Florian Plettenberg. It is believed that the Bundesliga club are planning several moves in the next transfer window, but the latest indicates that they will look to complete a move for the 21-year-old before signing a winger, with Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens also on their radar. Wirtz has recently been linked with Manchester City.

– A move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero is being considered by Real Madrid, according to TEAMtalk. The 26-year-old is reportedly a “concrete possibility” as Los Blancos prioritise signing a centre-back in the summer. The LaLiga club are also looking at Spurs wingback Pedro Porro as a potential alternative to Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is yet to sign a new contract at Anfield. Romero made his 16th appearance across all competitions on Thursday in the 3-1 Europa League win over AZ Alkmaar.

– Plans are being prepared by Marseille to offer midfielder Adrien Rabiot a new contract, according to RMC Sport. The club’s hierarchy are reported to be impressed with his performances since joining on a free transfer in the summer, and with his current deal including a €10 million release clause, the Ligue 1 side are keen to begin talks over an extension that will secure his future. Rabiot has scored five goals in 20 league games so far this season, and he is in line to face his former club Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

– Internazionale are interested in Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret, reports Rudy Galetti. It is said that the Nerazzurri are the only club to have “expressed interest” in the 27-year-old so far, with no signs of progress made regarding contract talks to remain at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. Meret has started 25 of 28 matches in Serie A for Gli Azzurrii this season, but he has just over three months remaining on his current deal.