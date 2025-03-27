Liverpool center-back Jarell Quansah is on the radar of Newcastle United, while Real Madrid are lining up a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martín Zubimendi. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Will Newcastle sign a new center-back this summer with interest rising for Liverpool’s Jarell Quansah? (Photo by Ryan Crockett/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

– Newcastle United are interested in a move for Liverpool centre-back Jarell Quansah, reports the Times. The Magpies are reported to be preparing an offer worth £30 million for the 22-year-old, and they are hopeful of persuading him to make the switch to St. James’ Park with the promise of regular first-team football. Quansah has made 22 appearances across all competitions this season, including featuring at right-back when both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley have been out injured.

– Real Madrid are keen on Real Sociedad midfielder Martín Zubimendi, reports Mundo Deportivo. The Santiago Bernabéu hierarchy are said to be willing to make an offer worth €60m for the 26-year-old in the next transfer window amid hopes of reinforcing their midfield, but it is expected that clubs in Europe could also challenge to secure his signature. Zubimendi previously rejected a move to Liverpool last summer, while he has also been linked with Arsenal.

– An offer of £70m will be required to land AFC Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, reports the Independent. The 25-year-old is believed to be on the radar of Newcastle amid their search for a right winger, but it looks as though the Cherries intend to dissuade interest in him by setting a high valuation. Semenyo remains contracted at the Vitality Stadium until the summer of 2029, and he has contributed to 11 goals in 28 Premier League matches this season.

– Juventus are considering parting ways with wing-back Andrea Cambiaso, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. The Bianconeri believe they could need to offload the 25-year-old to help balance their current financial situation, and there is still interest from Manchester City and Liverpool, with the Reds viewing him as a potential replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold. It is said that the Serie A club could also look to move on from both striker Dušan Vlahović and winger Kenan Yıldız, who both have admirers in the Premier League.

– An offer worth over £100m will be required to land Southampton forward Tyler Dibling, reports the Telegraph. It is expected that multiple clubs are set to explore a move for the 19-year-old in the summer, with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at the front of the queue for his signature. Dibling has scored two goals in 25 Premier League matches so far this season, and he has also previously been linked with Manchester United.

– Newcastle United have paused contract talks with Liverpool and Arsenal target Alexander Isak after the Sweden striker turned down their initial offer. (Caught Offside)

– Bournemouth will meet this week to discuss the futures of 21-year-old left-back Milos Kerkez and forward Antoine Semenyo, 25, amid interest from Liverpool. (Teamtalk)

– Genk midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas, 17, is set to be the subject of interest from numerous clubs with Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle and Napoli all interested in the Greece international. (Tuttomercato)

– Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s contract is up on Jun. 30 but Liverpool could still get a fee for the England right-back if Real Madrid want to have him available for the FIFA Club World Cup, which begins Jun. 14. (Daily Mail)