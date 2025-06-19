Newcastle United are looking to sign Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, while talks continue between Liverpool and Napoli for Darwin Núñez. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Will Newcastle be the new home for Marcus Rashford? (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

– Newcastle United are preparing an offer to sign Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, reports The Sun. The Toon want to “rescue” Rashford from his current limbo, as he faces the prospect of being frozen out at Old Trafford unless he secures a move away. The 27-year-old isn’t viewed as an Alexander Isak replacement by Eddie Howe, as he is instead expected to provide competition for the Sweden international from the bench. It’s currently unclear how much Rashford will cost this summer, as his stock is on the rise following an eye-catching loan spell at Aston Villa.

– Negotiations continue between Liverpool and Napoli over the transfer of Darwin Núñez, reports Gianluca Di Marzio. The Uruguay international is very likely to leave Anfield this summer, amid reports that Liverpool are targeting a new No.9. Napoli have already been very active in the summer transfer market, acquiring Kevin De Bruyne on a free transfer and Luca Marianucci from Empoli. Núñez has been on Merseyside since July 2022, scoring 25 goals in 95 Premier League appearances. The 25-year-old is under contract at Liverpool until June 2028.

– Barcelona are preparing an offer for AS Monaco right back Vanderson, reports Goal. The Brazil international is expected to cost around €30 million, although no bid has been lodged just yet. Official talks between the two clubs are set to commence in the coming days, with personal terms expected to be a formality. Vanderson, who has seven Brazil caps to his name, has been a star for Monaco since joining the club in 2022 from Gremio.

– Liverpool are continuing to keep tabs on Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak, reports Ben Jacobs. With Jeremie Frimpong already signed and Florian Wirtz reportedly bound for Merseyside, Liverpool are looking to enhance their squad further. Isak remains the club’s dream target, and the Premier League champions could soon test Newcastle’s resolve with an official approach.

– Internazionale are closing in on the signing of Parma striker Ange-Yoan Bonny, Sky Sports News reports. Their pursuit of the player comes after the recent snub of Rasmus Højlund, who has instead opted to stay put at Manchester United. With personal terms yet to be fully agreed, Napoli could still emerge as a late contender for Bonny.