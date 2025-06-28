Nico Williams has asked Barcelona to move quickly to sign him, while Paris Saint-Germain have joined Bayer Leverkusen and others in looking at Diogo Leite. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men’s summer window grades

ESPN SOURCES

– USMNT’s Tim Weah rejects Notttingam Forest deal — Matteo Moretto

– Olivier Giroud to join Lille after terminating LAFC deal — Moretto

– Barcelona’s Pablo Torre close to joining Mallorca — Moretto

– Arsenal in talks with Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera — Moretto

– Atlético Madrid cool Andy Robertson interest, Matteo Ruggeri close — Moretto

– Atlético are also close to an agreement with Villarreal for Álex Baena — Moretto

– Napoli have reached a verbal agreement with PSV to sign winger Noa Lang — Moretto

– AC Milan plan to bid €35 million plus add-ons for Club Brugge’s Ardon Jashari — Moretto

– PSV have entered the race for Valencia defender Yarek Gasiorowski — Moretto

– Ajax working on details of deal to sign Real Valladolid winger Raúl Moro — Moretto

– Sevilla are in talks for Nicolás Tagliafico following Lyon’s relegation from Ligue 1 — Moretto

– Former Ajax coach Francesco Farioli is a strong candidate to take over at FC Porto — Moretto

Will Nico Williams make the move to Barcelona this summer? (Photo by Ion Alcoba Beitia/Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

– Nico Williams has asked Barcelona to complete the deal to sign him from Athletic Club before they return to training on July 9, reports Diario Sport. The winger has already agreed a salary with the Blaugrana, having turned down bigger offers from abroad, and he is now waiting for them to pay his release clause. The 22-year-old wants to avoid any drama and is aware that returning to training with the Basque club will put pressure on him.

– Paris Saint-Germain have expressed interest in Union Berlin center back Diogo Leite, reports Foot Mercato, which adds that Bayer Leverkusen, as well as clubs from the Premier League and Serie A, have also shown interest. The 26-year-old’s contract expires in June 2026, which has contributed to the Bundesliga club being willing to let him leave for €13 million.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

– Brighton & Hove Albion have rejected an offer of around £50m from Newcastle United for João Pedro, as reported by Sky Sports. There is a high chance that the 23-year-old forward will leave the Seagulls this summer, and Newcastle have held a long-term interest in the Brazilian, who is also interesting Chelsea. The player would only consider joining a team where he would be first choice.

– Fenerbahce are pushing to sign Al Nassr striker Jhon Durán, with manager Jose Mourinho having held direct talks with the 21-year-old, reports Florian Plettenberg. It adds that the Colombia international is open to returning to Europe to join the Turkish club. TEAMtalk suggest that Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is more hesitant about joining Fenerbahce, stating that the 25-year-old has told the Turkish Super Lig club that he will wait to see if they qualify for the UEFA Champions League before making a decision.

– Wolverhampton Wanderers have joined Nottingham Forest in showing an interest in AC Milan and USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport, with the 22-year-old likely to leave I Rossoneri. This comes after the negotiations between Milan and Napoli for a deal worth €25m plus bonuses fell through in June, although there is a possibility that they could be reignited.