Nottingham Forest are preparing an audacious bid to sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester United, while Manchester City could beat Newcastle United to the signing of goalkeeper James Trafford. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Jadon Sancho appears to have no future at Manchester United. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

– Nottingham Forest are preparing a bid for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, according to The Sun. The England international, who spent last season on loan at Chelsea, has been identified by Forest as a potential Anthony Elanga replacement. Sancho — who fell out with former boss Erik ten Hag and been loaned out to Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea — is surplus to requirements got head coach Ruben Amorim – and is expected to leave Old Trafford this summer. Marcus Rashford has also been told to look for a new club, with Barcelona reportedly keeping tabs on developments.

– Arsenal’s pursuit of striker Viktor Gyökeres is “at an impasse” with Sporting CP still holding out for a higher transfer fee, A Bola reports. The Gunners lodged a €63.5 million offer plus add-ons during the week, but it is thought Sporting are holding out closer to €80 million. The 27-year-old has been at the Portuguese club since 2023, where he has scored a remarkable 68 goals in 66 league appearances. As things stand, Gyökeres will not be joining up with Arsenal for the side’s preseason tour of Asia this weekend.

– Manchester City are considering a move to bring Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford back to the club, Fabrizio Romano reports. The England international has been heavily linked with a summer switch to Newcastle United, but the Magpies have thus far failed to agree a deal. Contact has been established in recent days between City and Trafford, where the 22-year-old started his career. A formal move hinges upon the futures of Ederson and Stefan Ortega, who could still leave Pep Guardiola’s squad before the transfer window slams shut. The Times reports that Galatasaray are hoping to agree a deal for Ederson.

– Manchester United are intensifying their efforts to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko this summer, TEAMtalk has revealed. The 22-year-old is high on Ruben Amorim’s striker wishlist, despite having previously rejected a move to Old Trafford. Arsenal’s failure to secure a deal for Sesko could open the door for United, who have maintained regular contact since 2022. The Slovenia international has scored 39 goals in 87 appearances for RB Leipzig, where he is under contract until June 2029.

– Real Madrid have four big decisions to make this summer, Diario AS reports, with Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba all out of contract in 2026. Courtois, 33, is likely to receive a two-year extension, the newspaper says, while the future of Carvajal, 34, is uncertain after the signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold. The situation of Alaba, 34, is “most delicate,” according to AS, as he’s now the fifth centre-back in the squad, while there are long-term fitness concerns about Rudiger, 33.

– Rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona could help each other out, as a move for Rodrygo to Liverpool could free up Luis Díaz to join Barça, Diario AS reports. Diaz is high on Barça sporting director Deco’s list of wide forward targets, the newspaper says, and if a deal could be struck with Liverpool — which may prove difficult given that he’s valued at around €100 million — then the Anfield club could look to bring in Rodrygo as a replacement, with all three clubs benefitting. However, Florian Plettenberg reports that Díaz has told Liverpool that he wants to join Bayern Munich.

EXPERT TAKE

COMPLETED DEALS

– Wrexham continued preparations for their latest promotion push with the signing of New Zealand international defender Liberato Cacace from Italian side Empoli. Read

– Arsenal have completed the signing of Noni Madueke from London rivals Chelsea, the club has confirmed. Sources have told ESPN that Arsenal agreed a fee of £48 million ($64.6m) plus £4m in add-ons for the 23-year-old, who joins on a five-year contract. Read

OTHER RUMORS

– Norwich City and United States forward Josh Sargent has agreed personal terms with VfL Wolfsburg. The terms of the deal are still being negotiated, but it’s thought that the final transfer fee could be in the region of €20 million. Sargent, 25, will sign a contract until 2029. (Florian Plettenberg)

– Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to return to Marseille after refusing to sign with Saudi side Al Ettifaq. A contract that runs until June 2027 has been prepared by the French club, who could announce his arrival over the weekend. Aubameyang, 36, spent the 2023-/24 season at Marseille, where he scored 17 goals in 34 league games. (Footmercato)

– Ethan Nwaneri has “fully agreed and signed” a new five-year contract with Arsenal. (Daily Telegraph)

– Ipswich Town are expecting an improved offer from Brentford for Omari Hutchinson. The winger recently helped England win the European Under-21 Championship. (Sky Sports)

– Benfica are weighing up a bid for Palmeiras midfielder Richard Ríos, who has a €30 million valuation this summer amid reported interest from Roma. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Nottingham Forest are pushing to sign Bologna’s Dan Ndoye and have already reached a verbal agreement with the player. Napoli are also in the race for the winger. (Florian Plettenberg)

– Barcelona and AC Milan have joined the race to sign Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez this summer. Saudi Pro League clubs Al Hilal and Al Nassr are also linked. (Ekrem Konur)

– Roma have submitted a fresh €23.5 million bid for Lens midfielder Neil El Aynaoui, which has softened the Ligue 1 side’s stance. (Rudy Galetti)

– Newcastle United are pushing hard to secure an agreement with Brentford over the proposed transfer of Yoane Wissa. (Sacha Tavolieri)

– Brentford are looking at Celtic striker Daizen Maeda as a replacement for Yoane Wissa. (TEAMtalk)

– AC Milan have made Gonçalo Ramos their top transfer option this summer. Direct talks are now underway with the PSG striker. (Sacha Tavolieri)