Paris Saint-Germain rekindle their interest in Marcus Rashford, while Newcastle United target a summer move for Matheus Cunha. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

If Aston Villa can’t afford to keep Marcus Rashford, PSG will reportedly be waiting in the wings. Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

– Aston Villa could face competition from Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign Marcus Rashford this summer, The Sun reports. While Villa have a permanent transfer option built into the winger’s loan agreement, his high salary could scupper their hopes of signing him. If they fail to agree a deal with Manchester United, PSG could become a viable option once again for Rashford, who almost joined the Ligue 1 side earlier this season. According to the report, Rashford has revived talks with PSG sporting director Luis Campos over a potential move.

– Newcastle United are ready to make a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha, according to the Daily Mail. The 25-year-old has a release clause of £62.5 million in his current Wolves contract, which he signed earlier this season. Newcastle are likely to face strong competition for his signature from their Premier League rivals, with Arsenal and Nottingham Forest both linked in recent weeks. Newcastle’s chances of landing Cunha this summer seemingly hinge upon UEFA Champions League qualification, as without it, the Magpies could struggle to fund a bid.

– Leroy Sané has received an official contract offer from Bayer Munich that would keep him at the Bavarian giants until 2028, as per Sky Germany. The 29-year-old’s current deal is set to expire this summer, but a string of impressive recent performances have convinced Bayern to table an extension offer. Sané is said to be willing to take a pay cut to stay at the club, with all parties now working towards a full agreement. The German international has 14 goals contributions in 24 Bundesliga games this season.

– Kyle Walker will leave Manchester City this summer regardless of whether AC Milan exercise their purchase option, Fabrizio Romano has revealed. The Rossoneri will make a decision on Walker — who is on loan at the Serie A club until the end of the season — once they hire a new sporting director. Manchester City have already begun the search to replace their former captain, with Destiny Udogie and Andrea Cambiaso among the full-backs linked with a move to the Etihad.

– Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman is on Nottingham Forest’s radar heading into the summer transfer window, Ben Jacobs reports. The Nigerian international is “almost certain” to leave Atalanta this summer, following a very public spat with club manager Gian Piero Gasperini. An offer in the region of £43 million could be enough to land Lookman, who is also attracting interest from Tottenham.