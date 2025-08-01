Real Madrid are facing a choice between Endrick and Gonzalo García over who gets to be Kylian Mbappé‘s reserve, while Chelsea have had a setback in their pursuit of Xavi Simons Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

– Sources: Lyon to loan USMNT’s Turner to New England Revolution

– Germany boss puts Barça ‘s Ter Stegen on notice

– Brady: Birmingham must spend to match Wrexham

Will Brazil international Endrick be sent out on loan by Real Madrid next season? Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

– Real Madrid’s plan is to keep either Endrick or Gonzalo García as a back-up to Kylian Mbappé but not both, according to Diario AS. The newspaper’s frontpage story on Friday has the headline “Endrick or Gonzalo, that is the question.” Brazil international Endrick doesn’t want to go out on loan after the 19-yearold struggled for game time in his first season at the Bernabéu last term, starting just three matches in LaLiga. García, meanwhile, has also prioritised staying at Madrid this season after he finished as top scorer at the FIFA Club World Cup with four goals and one assist. However, with Vinícius Júnior still in talks over a new contract and Rodrygo seemingly resisting any prospect of a move away this summer, Madrid coach Xabi Alonso may struggle to find room for two promising young forwards in his squad next season.

– Chelsea are keen to add RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons to their midfield, but the deal has hit a stumbling block as a result of the German side rebuffing interest in any of the Blues players made available as part of a potential swap deal, The Sun reports. The Blues had offered Christopher Nkunku, Armando Broja, Tyrique George and Carney Chukeuemeka as makeweights, but Leipzig would prefer to recoup £60m for the 22-year Netherlands playmaker instead. It is now left with Simons’ agent, Ali Barat, to try and facilitate an exit and break the stalemate between the two clubs.

– Celtic and Fulham are leading the chase for Liverpool star Federico Chiesa, according to the Daily Mirror, with both clubs keen to land the Italy international on loan. The 27-year-old was Liverpool’s solitary signing last summer but doesn’t feature in coach Arne Slot’s plans, missing out on the Reds’ tour of Asia. The former Juventus star struggled to make an impact as Liverpool won the title, making just 14 appearances last term, and now faces greater competition following the arrivals of Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike. Atalanta and Napoli are also interested in his signature.

– Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianlugi Donnarumma but there has been no official contact between the two clubs as yet, Fabrizio Romano reports. Donnarumma, 26, has emerged as a target for United as they are keen to replace André Onana. PSG have so far been unable to tie him down on a longer-term deal beyond 2026, which is when his contract is due to expire. However, French journalist Marc Mechenoua reports that United’s position could be made difficult by the fact that they would need to part with some of their existing players before making an official bid for Donnarumma, and suggests Chelsea may be better placed to act on their interest in the Italian.

– Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank is close to securing a loan move for Bayern Munich midfielder João Palhinha, the Sources told ESPN on Thursday that the two clubs were in talks,, and now a medical is set to take place on Friday. The two clubs have shaken hands on a loan move that offers Spurs an option to land the 30-year-old on a permanent basis at the end of the temporary switch for £26m. Palhinha made 68 appearances over two seasons for Fulham before moving to the Bundesliga in a £42.3m deal. However, after making just six Bundesliga starts since his switch to Bavaria, the Portugal international is keen on a return to the Premier League.

CONFIRMED TRANSFERS

– Rangers have confirmed the signing of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mikey Moore on a season-long loan. Read

– Sunderland have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Robin Roes from NEC Nijmegen in a deal worth £9m including £2.5m of add-ons.

– Sweden midfielder Julia Zigiotti Olme has joined Manchester United from Bayern Munich on a two-year contract with the option to extend for a further 12 months.

– Wales captain Angharad James has signed a two-year contract extension at Seattle Reign.

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

– Inter Milan have been offered 27-year-old forward Christopher Nkunku by Chelsea, but the Nerazzurri have instead preferred to pursue Ademola Lookman. (La Gazzetta Dello Sport)

– Juventus are interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Matt O’Riley, but no offer has been made yet as Juve need to part with players first. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

– Athletic Club are hoping to re-sign Aymeric Laporte, who has one year left on his contract with Al Nassr, before the LaLiga season starts. (El Correo)

– Newly-promoted Real Oviedo want to sign Barcelona midfielder Oriol Romeu, who has one year left on his current deal but is in talks to terminate his contract. (Sport)

– Ipswich Town are in talks with Italian champions Napoli over the possible signing of midfielder Jens Cajuste, who spent last season at Portman Road. (Sky Sports)

– Sunderland are continuing their busy summer by checking on the availability of Galatasaray’s 26-year-old midfielder Gabriel Sara. (Ekrem Konur)

– Wolverhampton Wanderers have agreed a deal for left-back David Moller Wolfe from AZ Alkmaar worth £10m plus £21.1m in add-ons. (Sky Sports)

– Leicester City have agreed to let defender Conor Coady join Wrexham, with the former England defender due in Wales for a medical and to discuss personal terms. (Sky Sports)

– Following the news that Southampton turned down Everton’s bid of £27m for Tyler Dibling the Toffees will return with a new and improved offer over the weekend. (Fabrizio Romano)

– West Ham United have made a formal approach to Leicester City in an effort to sign goalkeeper Mads Hermansen. (Sky Sports)