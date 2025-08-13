Real Madrid are among the clubs looking at Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, while Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Parma defender Giovanni Leoni. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Adam Wharton helped Crystal Palace beat Liverpool in last weekend’s Community Shield, after the Eagles defeated Manchester City in last season’s FA Cup final. Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

– Real Madrid are among several teams interested in Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, according to the Daily Mail. Scouts from the LaLiga club have been keeping close tabs on the 21-year-old, who they see as a potential reinforcement in the future. Los Blancos could face competition from teams in the Premier League, with Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United also looking at the England international. Wharton has been a key player for the Eagles since joining from Blackburn Rovers in 2024.

– An offer worth €35 million is being prepared by Liverpool for Parma centre-back Giovanni Leoni, according to Nicolò Schira. The Reds have reached an agreement over personal terms with the 18-year-old on a contract that would see him sign a six-year contract until 2031 at Anfield. Corriere dello Sport reports that the Serie A club have been looking for an initial €30m plus €5m in bonuses for Leoni, which bodes well for manager Arne Slot as he looks to reinforce his defensive options.

– A move for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta is being weighed up by Newcastle United, reports Rudy Galetti. The 28-year-old is now be one of the top options on their shortlist as they search for a replacement for Alexander Isak, amid recent reports indicated that he didn’t see himself playing for the Magpies again as he tries to force through a move to Liverpool. The Eagles are prepared to accept an offer worth £40m for Mateta, who has scored 30 goals across the last two Premier League campaigns.

– Liverpool attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott is open to a switch to RB Leipzig, according to Sky Sports Deutschland’s Philipp Hinze. The 22-year-old, who played a key role as England won the European Under-Championship this summer, appeared in fewer than half of Liverpool’s matches in their Premier League title-winning campaign last season. The former Fulham player said before the U21 Euros: “I don’t really want to be wasting years [of] my career because it’s a short career.” Hinze reports that, while no deal has been struck yet, “talks remain open-ended.”

– Newcastle are set to “intensify” their efforts to sign Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey, reports the Daily Mail. Negotiations regarding a £40m deal for the 24-year-old have reportedly been ongoing since Tuesday, with the Magpies now willing to make a formal offer to land him. While Ramsey has also attracted interest from West Ham United, it is said that there is optimism from the St. James’ Park hierarchy that they will win the race to secure his signature. Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph adds that the Villans are hopeful of re-signing Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Marco Asensio after his successful loan spell at Villa Park last season, which could see the 29-year-old replenish manager Unai Emery’s midfield options should Ramsey leave.

EXPERT TAKE

CONFIRMED DEALS

– Newcastle United have signed Germany international defender Malick Thiaw from AC Milan for a reported £34.6m, including add-ons.

– Former France youth international centre-back Bafodé Diakité has joined Bournemouth from Lille.

OTHER RUMORS

– Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is expected to stay put after turning down AC Milan, doesn’t intend to sign an extension with the Bianconeri. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

– Inter Milan are open to parting ways with France international defender Benjamin Pavard this summer, and would consider offers between €15m and €25m for the 29-year-old. (L’Equipe)

– Atalanta are preparing a new offer worth an initial €35m for Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

– Liverpool are prepared to part ways with winger Ben Doak if they receive a “suitable offer.” (Football Insider)

– Southampton will only consider offers of €57m for midfielder Mateus Fernandes, while West Ham remain keen on the 21-year-old. (Florian Plettenberg)

– Negotiations between Bournemouth and Bayer Leverkusen are underway for the Cherries to sign winger Amine Adli, who has already agreed personal terms and could move for €30m. (Florian Plettenberg)

– Barcelona are set to sign two Africa Foot Academy players on trial in midfielder Aboubacar Maiga and winger Moustapha Traore. (Diario Sport)

– Negotiations between Borussia Dortmund and Wolves over a move for striker Fabio Silva have broken down. (TEAMtalk)

– A move for Barcelona defender Hector Fort is being considered by Mallorca. (Marca)

– César Azpilicueta is considering a return to Osasuna, having recently become a free agent after his contract with Atlético Madrid expired. (AS)

– Multiple clubs including Ligue 1 side Nantes are keen on Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap. (L’Equipe)