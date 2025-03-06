Real Madrid are interested in Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konaté, while three Premier League clubs are lining up a move for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men’s January grades | Women’s January grades

TOP STORIES

– USWNT’s Sophia Wilson (née Smith) is pregnant

– Newcastle need Alexander Isak exit? CEO says no

– Barcelona coach Flick on Neymar return: ‘Not my job’

Can Real Madrid sign Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konaté? (Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

– An approach for Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konaté is being considered by Real Madrid, reports the Daily Mail. Los Blancos are believed to be keeping close tabs on the 25-year-old’s contract situation, and they reportedly could wait for it to run down if they decide against making an official offer for him in the summer. Konaté will enter the final year of his deal at Anfield in June, and it is said that he also has “admirers” at Paris Saint-Germain.

– Arsenal, Liverpool, and West Ham United are interested in Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, reports Foot Mercato. The three Premier League sides are reported to have “positioned themselves” for the 22-year-old, and it is believed that the Bundesliga side could be open to parting ways with him in the summer. Recent reports have indicated that an offer worth €80 million would be required to get a deal over the line.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

– RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba is on the radar of Bayern Munich, reports Sky Sports Deutschland’s Florian Plettenberg. It is reported that a move for the 22-year-old could take place in one of the next two windows, but the Bundesliga leaders would want to negotiate a lower fee than his €90m release clause to sign him. Lukeba has remained a key player for Leipzig this season, having made 21 appearances across all competitions.

– AC Milan are set to part ways with on-loan forward João Félix at the end of the season, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. The 25-year-old Portugal international has seen a dip in form since making a bright start while on loan from Chelsea at the San Siro, and the latest indicates that the Rossoneri are now reluctant to make his stay permanent. Félix’s goal in the 3-1 Coppa Italia win on his debut against AS Roma remains the only one that he has scored in eight total appearances.

– Manchester United are keen on Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, reports TEAMtalk. The Red Devils are reported to be looking to add a young number two goalkeeping option, and they could challenge Newcastle United for the 22-year-old’s signature. Trafford is said to be open to a switch to Old Trafford, with belief that he could eventually start ahead of goalkeeper André Onana. Espanyol shot-stopper Joan García is also linked as a potential option.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:19 Will Sophia Wilson return to the Thorns as a free agent after pregnancy? Jeff Kassouf assesses the Portland Thorns’ options as Sophia Wilson heads into the final year of her contract.

OTHER RUMORS

– Liverpool are looking at making a £40m move for Bournemouth’s 21-year-old Hungarian left-back Milos Kerkez. (Telegraph)

– Real Madrid are keen on signing Bournemouth’s 19-year-old Spain defender Dean Huijsen, who has release clause of around £50m in his contract. (Talksport)

– West Ham United are trying to sign 24-year-old England midfielder Angel Gomes on a free transfer from Lille this summer. (Guardian)

– Bayern Munich and Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich is not keen on joining Arsenal on a free transfer this summer with PSG also interested. (Bild)