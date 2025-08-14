Ibrahima Konaté could be another Liverpool player to join Real Madrid, while Manchester United will make a real concerted effort to sign either Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba or Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

– Sources: City eye Donnarumma, want Ederson stay

– Rashford: ‘Reactionary’ Man Utd in ‘no man’s land’

– Sources: Højlund wants Utd stay; future uncertain

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté could be another player to leave Anfield for Real Madrid. Carl Recine/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

– Liverpool believe that contact between Ibrahima Konaté and Real Madrid is “a reality” and there may already be an informal agreement for the defender to join Madrid next summer when his contract expires, Marca reports. The Premier League club are urgently trying to get Konaté to sign a new deal to avoid a repeat of the Trent Alexander-Arnold situation, the newspaper says. Madrid are going to leave a spot free in their first-team squad for this season, just in case there’s any movement before the transfer window closes. Liverpool are planning to offer the 26-year-old a new contract in the coming days, and if he doesn’t agree then they will then consider offers, while they are working on the signings of defenders Marc Guéhi and Giovanni Leoni.

– Manchester United will push forward with their move for Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba, according to The Independent. United want to get the deal over the line in the current transfer window, while the Seagulls are demanding an offer worth more than £100 million to part ways with the 21-year-old. The Red Devils are expected to pivot to Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, who is also linked with Real Madrid, as their second option if they feel securing an agreement for Baleba looks out of reach. The Daily Telegraph, meanwhile, states United will not pay £100 million to land Baleba.

– Wrexham are set to smash their transfer record by signing Ipswich Town striker Nathan Broadhead in a deal worth up to £10 million, according to BBC Sport. The 27-year-old, who began his career at Everton, scored 13 goals as Ipswich were promoted from the Championship in 2023-24, but he scored only two times in the Premier League. He has won 14 caps for Wales and is into the final year of his contract. Wrexham broke their transfer record only last month when they signed Lewis O’Brien for £3 million from Nottingham Forest.

– Newcastle United have agreed a £43m fee with Aston Villa to sign midfielder Jacob Ramsey, according to Sky Sports. The 24-year-old, who has two years remaining on his contract, is due to undergo a medical later on Thursday. Ramsey is set to move to St James’ Park for an initial fee of £39m plus a potential further £4m in add-ons, all of which Villa can register as pure profit as he is a product of the club’s academy.

– Manchester City are interested in Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche, says Florian Plettenberg. City have added the 23-year-old to their shortlist as manager Pep Guardiola looks to reinforce his forward line, and Akliouche is seen as a potential alternative to Real Madrid’s Rodrygo. He directly contributed to 19 goals in 43 games across all competitions last season, and has also recently been linked with Internazionale.

EXPERT TAKE

Will Man United meet Brighton's valuation for Carlos Baleba? Gab & Juls discuss Manchester United's interest in Carlos Baleba.

CONFIRMED DEALS

– AC Milan have announced the signing of Koni De Winter from Genoa on a contract through to 2030.

OTHER RUMORS

– Initial talks between Internazionale and Chelsea over a move for forward Christopher Nkunku have begun, with the 27-year-old identified as a potential alternative to Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman. (Florian Plettenberg)

– An offer is being prepared by Newcastle for FC Porto striker Samu Aghehowa as manager Eddie Howe continues his search to find a potential replacement for Alexander Isak, who wants out amid a failed bid from Liverpool. Porto have previously been looking for an offer worth up to £80 million for the 21-year-old. (Football Insider)

– Crystal Palace have made Liverpool star Harvey Elliott their No. 1 transfer target as a potential replacement for Eberechi Eze. (The Sun)

– Manchester City are “contemplating” a move for RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons. City are reportedly weighing up options as Savinho and James McAtee are among the latest linked with a switch away from the club, and they could now challenge Chelsea for the 22-year-old. (talkSPORT)

– Juventus are considering a move for Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos, who could be signed for around €40 million. (Corriere dello Sport)

– Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman is set to complete a move to Al Nassr. (Fabrizio Romano)

– AS Roma are interested in Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey. (The Athletic)

– Bayern Munich are struggling to make progress in their pursuit of VfB Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade. (Dennis Bayer)

– Talks are continuing between Everton and Southampton over a move for winger Tyler Dibling. The Saints are looking for an offer between €55 million and €65 million. (Florian Plettenberg)

– Besiktas are interested in Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho. (TEAMtalk)

– Roma have made a bid for Sancho in the region of £20m, which United are considering. (Sky Sports)

– AC Milan are looking at Anderlecht attacking midfielder Mario Stroeykens. (Foot Mercato)

– Brighton midfielder Matt O’Riley is interested in a switch to Juventus. The Bianconeri have added him as one of three names on their shortlist. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Paris FC are keen to sign Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp. (Florian Plettenberg)

– Nice are pushing forward with an approach to sign Crystal Palace striker Odsonne Edouard. (Foot Mercato)

– Talks are ongoing between Roma and forward Paulo Dybala regarding a contract extension at the Stadio Olimpico. (Corriere dello Sport)

– Clubs in MLS and the Bundesliga are keeping tabs on Brighton midfielder Andrew Moran. (Football Insider)

– Barcelona are looking to reach an agreement over a new contract with defender Eric Garcia. (Diario Sport)

– Fenerbahce have pulled out of the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Marco Asensio, with the Turkish club now fully focused on bringing Benfica’s Turkish forward Kerem Akturkoglu instead. (Diario AS)