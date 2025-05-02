Real Madrid will go up against Manchester United for River Plate wonderkid Franco Mastantuono, while Arsenal have joined the race for AFC Bournemouth center-back Dean Huijsen,. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

– Sources: Brazil give Ancelotti May 26 deadline

– Source: City eye possible Ederson replacements

– Inzaghi: Phenoms like Yamal ‘born every 50 years’

Franco Mastantuono’s performances for River Plate have got a whole host of top European club chasing his signature Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

– Real Madrid and Manchester United are among the 17 European clubs that have expressed an interest in signing River Plate wonderkid Franco Mastantouno, Diario Olé reports. Among those 17 clubs, there are six Premier League sides, including recently crowned champions Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea. Mastantuono, who will turn 18 in August, became the youngest River Plate player to score against Boca Juniors in Sunday’s Superclásico. River won 2-1 at the Monumental with attacking midfielder scoring the opener with a stunning long-range free kick. According to Olé, Mastantuono, whose contract with River expires in December 2027 and has a release clause set at €45 million, has no preference for his next club.

– Arsenal are ready to challenge for the signature of Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen, reports The Independent. The Gunners are believed to be the latest side prepared to activate the £50 million release clause to sign the 20-year-old in a race against both Chelsea and Liverpool. Newcastle United are reported to have “cooled” their interest in him after holding talks with his representatives, with the belief that he is prioritizing a switch elsewhere. Sources told ESPN in March that Real Madrid are considering a move for the Spain international, a prospect the player himself as refused to rule out.

– Multiple Premier League clubs remain interested in Crystal Palace center-back Marc Guéhi, reports Mundo Deportivo. The 24-year-old England international is set to enter the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park in the summer, and it is reported that Manchester City, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping close tabs on his situation amid hopes of signing him in the next transfer window. The Eagles are believed to have previously been looking for an offer worth €60m to agree to any potential deal, but they could now be required to lower their valuation to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

– Crystal Palace are ready to part ways with attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze, reports the Sun. The 26-year-old is said to be on the shortlists of both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, and he has a release clause in his contract that allows him to be signed for £60m. It is believed that manager Oliver Glasner has informed the club’s hierarchy of his intention to rebuild the squad with six new signings if the Eagles offload Eze and defender Marc Guéhi, amid hopes of receiving in the region of £130m for them.

– Negotiations over a new contract between Liverpool winger Luis Díaz are set to take place at the end of the season, reports Sky Sports. The 28-year-old Colombia international is heading into the final two years of his current deal at Anfield, but after an impressive campaign during which he has scored 12 goals while assisting another five in 33 Premier League matches, the latest indicates that manager Arne Slot is keen to make him a long-term part of the club’s future plans. Díaz has made 47 appearances for the Reds in the current campaign across all competitions.

OTHER RUMORS

– Aston Villa would prioritise signing Kevin De Bruyne as a free agent this summer over making Marco Asensio‘s loan from Paris Saint-Germain permanent. (Football Insider)

– Arsenal and PSG are both considering a summer move for Roma defender Evan Ndicka, who could be signed for as little as £25m. (Daily Mirror)

– Chelsea have no interest in letting either of their big-money midfielders, Enzo Fernández and Moisés Caicedo, leave the club this summer. (Sky Sports)

– Leeds United are preparing to compete with Everton in the race for Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff with an offer worth £10m to land the 27-year-old, who has been identified as one of the first reinforcements by manager Daniel Farke after his team secured promotion to the Premier League. (The Sun)

– Talks have taken place between Hamburg and the representatives of Bayern Munich goalkeeper Daniel Peretz but they could face competition from Burnley. (Florian Plettenberg)

– Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil is a candidate to replace Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, who is considered the No. 1 choice to succeed Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid if the Italian manager leaves the Spanish giants this summer. (Estadio Deportivo)

– Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are interested in Borussia Mönchengladbach defender Ko Itakura. (Bild’s Christian Falk)

– Newcastle United see Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo as the ideal summer recruit to strengthen their attack. (Daily Telegraph)

– RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško is on the radar of Arsenal amid plans to add a No.9 in the summer. (Football Insider)

– Talks are ongoing between Manchester City and Como over a permanent move for midfielder Máximo Perrone, who is currently on loan at the Serie A side. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku is “ready to leave” Stamford Bridge in the summer. (Nicolo Schira)

– Liverpool aren’t expected to reignite their interest in Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon. (The Athletic)

– Real Madrid have decided against offering a new contract to full-back Lucas Vázquez. (Ok Diario)

– An approach for Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera is being lined up by Villarreal. (MARCA)

– Contract talks between Bayern Munich and winger Leroy Sané are now in the final stage, with an announcement for a new three-year contract until 2028 expected next week. (Sky Sports Deutschland’s Florian Plettenberg)

– Leeds United and Burnley are both interested in signing Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy at the end of his contract in the summer. (TEAMtalk)

– Scouts from Lazio are watching the situation of Borussia Mönchengladbach left-back Luca Netz, with belief that he could be signed for a fee in the region of €10m. (Calciomercato)