Real Madrid are open to parting ways with forward Rodrygo, while Arsenal are chasing Chelsea winger Noni Madueke.

– Canada’s Jonathan David agrees to sign for Juventus — Moretto

– Arsenal target Cristhian Mosquera offered new Valencia deal — Moretto

– Internazionale have enquired about Palmeiras midfielder Richard Ríos — Moretto

– Real Madrid are open to letting forward Rodrygo leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, according to The Athletic. It is reported that manager Xabi Alonso “won’t stand in his way” if Los Blancos agree a fee of around €80m-€90m with another club for the 24-year-old, whose future has faced uncertainty since concerns emerged regarding his “motivation” during training sessions. Rodrygo scored just six goals in 30 La Liga games last season, and he has recently been linked with Arsenal.

– Arsenal have held new talks with Chelsea over a move for winger Noni Madueke, says Fabrizio Romano. Madueke, 23, could be open to a switch to the Emirates Stadium, and any move for him wouldn’t affect the Gunners’ pursuit of Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze. Madueke arrived at Stamford Bridge from PSV Eindhoven for a fee of £30m in 2023, and his recent form has seen him earn seven caps for the England senior national team.

– Negotiations are ongoing between Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain regarding a new agreement for striker Randal Kolo Muani, according to Calciomercato. The Bianconeri are reportedly keen to sign the 26-year-old on a second loan deal that would include a permanent option clause, but it is believed that PSG would prefer to offload him permanently this summer. Kolo Muani scored eight goals in 16 Serie A games last season, and he also scored twice in three appearances at the FIFA Club World Cup before Juventus were eliminated by Real Madrid during the round of 16.

– Talks between AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain have begun, with the Serie A side lining up a move for attacking midfielder Marco Asensio, reports L’Equipe. The Rossoneri are reportedly set to challenge Fenerbahce and Villarreal for the 29-year-old, who enjoyed a bright loan spell in the Premier League while on loan at Aston Villa last season. Asensio is reported to be prioritizing a move to San Siro in favour of a switch to Turkey, where Fener have already made an offer worth €15m plus add-ons.

– Newcastle have made a new approach to Nottingham Forest for winger Anthony Elanga, reports Fabrizio Romano. An offer worth £55m has reportedly been made by the Magpies, and there is optimism from the St. James’ Park hierarchy that a deal could be completed soon. Talks are also continuing regarding personal terms for the 23-year-old, who directly contributed to 17 goals in 38 Premier League matches last season.

– Manchester United have shown further interest in Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor. (UOL)

– United are closing in on completing a deal for Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo, while striker Rasmus Højlund continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford. (Daily Mail)

– Marseille are facing competition from Everton and Leeds for Juventus and USMNT winger Timothy Weah. (Footmercato)

– Real Madrid could be open to letting striker Endrick leave on loan following the performances of Gonzalo Garcia at the FIFA Club World Cup. (Mundo Deportivo)

– Athletic Club winger Nico Williams has rejected a move to Bayern Munich, with the 22-year-old Spain international waiting for a deal to be agreed with Barcelona. (Diario Sport)

– Tottenham Hotspur have turned down an offer worth $7m for forward Alejo Veliz from Racing de Alma. (Cesar Luis Merlo)

– Personal terms have been agreed between Bournemouth and Lille defender Bafode Diakite, with negotiations regarding a fee ongoing. (L’Equipe)

– Bayern Munich are exploring the transfer market for a goalkeeper despite plans to extend the contract of Sven Ulreich. (Florian Plettenberg)

– Advanced talks are underway between Birmingham City and Rennes for Japan international forward Kyogo Furuhashi. (L’Equipe)

– The representatives of free agent Dominic Calvert-Lewin have offered the 28-year-old striker to Atletico Madrid. He recently left Everton at the end of his contract. (Mundo Deportivo)

– No agreement has been reached between West Ham and Slavia Pague for defender El Hadji Malick Diouf, who the Hammers remain keen on. (Guardian)

– Juventus consider Feyenoord defender David Hancko one of their top options this summer, with sporting director Damien Comolli “obsessed” about him. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

– Multiple clubs are interested in Aston Villa left-back Lucas Digne, who could be moved on from Villa Park this summer. Leeds United have also enquired about Alex Moreno. (TEAMtalk)

– Teams across Europe are interested in a loan deal for Chelsea midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu, who was on loan at Southampton last season. (BBC)

– Galatasaray are ahead of Al Hilal in the race for Internazionale midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu. (Nicolo Schira)