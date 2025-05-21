Real Madrid are seriously considering a move for Nico Williams, while Barcelona have made Luis Díaz their top priority. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men’s January grades | Women’s January grades

TOP STORIES

– Guardiola tells Man City: I want a smaller squad or I’ll quit

– Sources: Newcastle’s Guimarães targeted for big-money Saudi switch

– Pochettino: Turner risks being replaced as USMNT starter

Will Nico Williams become the latest Galactico at Real Madrid? Guillermo Martinez/NurPhoto

TRENDING RUMORS

– Athletic Club winger Nico Williams has emerged as an attractive prospect for Real Madrid, according to Marca, which adds that a move could be simple to complete due to his €58 million release clause. Signing a player that has long been linked with a possible Barcelona move would be another positive in Madrid’s eyes, although bringing in the 22-year-old could lead to a departure — with Rodrygo the most likely to exit the Santiago Bernabéu.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

– Barcelona have made Liverpool’s Luis Díaz their top priority for the summer transfer window, reports Diario Sport, with the Blaugrana focusing their search on a left winger that can also play in the centre of their attack when needed. Barça will pour most of their resources into signing a player who fits that profile, with Liverpool wanting €85m for the 28-year-old.

— Liverpool are considering a move to sign RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons, according to TEAMtalk, which reports that the 22-year-old is seen as a cheaper alternative to Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz. Die Roten Bullen would be willing to let him leave if their valuation of close to £60m is met.

– Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson is on Real Madrid’s radar with the club looking to strengthen that position, reports Marca, with Los Blancos’ representatives having gone to watch a number of his matches. The LaLiga giants were previously linked with the 20-year-old and have had success at bringing in players from the Bundesliga in the past, while their focus on the league will only be enhanced by the arrival of Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso.

– Borussia Dortmund are ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt in the race to sign Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham, according to Florian Plettenberg. Dortmund want to sign the 19-year-old as early as the Club World Cup having made him their priority option for the midfield, and further talks are scheduled for this week. Bellingham’s Sunderland will face Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final this Saturday.

– Manchester City’s hopes of signing AC Milan left-back Theo Hernández have taken a hit as the Frenchman would prefer to stay in Italy amid interest from Juventus and another unnamed Serie A club, claims TEAMtalk. Milan want at least €30m for Hernandez and approximately €90m for Netherlands international Tijjani Reijnders, who is also being looked at by Pep Guardiola’s side.