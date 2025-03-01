Real Madrid are discussing a potential move for Arsenal defender William Saliba, while the Gunners have stepped up their interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Real Madrid are reportedly hoping to sign Arsenal defender William Saliba in the summer. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

– Real Madrid are interested in Arsenal defender William Saliba, according to Relevo. The LaLiga club are believed to be keen to prioritise strengthening at centre-back in one of the upcoming transfer windows, with the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy discussing a future deal for the 23-year-old. Aware of his current contract that isn’t set to expire until the summer of 2027, Los Blancos reportedly could wait until next year to acquire him for a lower fee if a deal isn’t possible over the summer.

– Arsenal are stepping up their interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich, reports Sky Sports Deutschland. It is reported that the Gunners have “intensified” their efforts amid hopes of landing the 30-year-old, as they look to take advantage of his current contract situation with teams from outside of the Bundesliga able to sign him on a pre-contract agreement. Kimmich is said to have already received “official” offers from Europe, while the Allianz Arena hierarchy have recently withdrawn their most recent proposal.

– Two Premier League midfielders are on Manchester City’s shortlist ahead of plans for another active transfer window, reports TEAMtalk. Newcastle’s Bruno Guimarães, 27, remains on the Citizens’ radar, but it is believed that a deal could hinge on whether the Magpies part ways with either Anthony Gordon or Alexander Isak. City are also reportedly keen on Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, and it is reported that the Eagles would demand an offer worth at least £66 million for the 21-year-old England international.

– Multiple clubs in Europe are tracking Orlando Pirates striker Relebohile Mofokeng, according to Sport. Barcelona as well as Premier League teams are believed to be keeping tabs on the 20-year-old, with the Blaugrana considering him as an option that could develop in their B team. Mokofeng has been capped five times by the South Africa at senior international level.

– Manchester City remain interested in a move for Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, according to the Daily Mail. The Citizens are reported to be “long term admirers” of the 21-year-old, but it is believed that Bayern Munich are also set to contend for his signature in the summer. Wirtz has remained one of the standout players in the Bundesliga this season, having scored nine goals while assisting another 10 in 23 league matches.