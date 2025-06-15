Liverpool defender Andy Robertson is on the radar of Atlético Madrid and is open to a move, while the Reds have been linked with a shock move for Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men’s summer window grades

TOP STORIES

– Sources: Spurs agree permanent transfer for Bayern’s Tel

– Italy to name Gattuso as new head coach, Buffon confirms

– Sources: Bournemouth agree deal for Kerkez replacement

Liverpool fullback Andy Robertson has reportedly welcomed interest from Atletico Madrid over a summer move. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

– Atlético Madrid are interested in Liverpool fullback Andy Robertson, says Fabrizio Romano. Robertson is believed to be at the top of the LaLiga club’s shortlist amid their search for a new left-back, and contact has already been made regarding a move with the 31-year-old Scotland international captain “keen” on making the switch to the Wanda Metropolitano. A move to Spain would end an eight-year spell on Merseyside after Robertson arrived at Anfield from Hull City in 2017.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

– Liverpool are preparing a move to sign Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, according to The Sun. The Reds reportedly remain interested in the 24-year-old after being linked with him last summer, and it is said they could test the Magpies’ with a £100 million offer for his signature. Gordon is seen as a potential alternative to Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola, 22, with belief that PSG would not be willing to part ways with the France international.

– Initial talks have begun between Manchester United and Eintracht Frankfurt regarding a move for striker Hugo Ekitike, reports Foot Mercato. The Red Devils have reportedly made an official enquiry to the Bundesliga side to check on what sort of offer would be required to land the 22-year-old, and they have also contacted his representatives to gauge interest in a move to Old Trafford. Chelsea and Liverpool are said to also remain keen.

– Fiorentina are leading the race for Fenerbahce striker Edin Dzeko, according to Calciomercato. Manager Stefano Pioli is believed to have identified the 39-year-old as a potential option this summer, and the Viola have reportedly overtaken Bologna after they weren’t prepared to offer more than a guaranteed one-year contract. Dzeko remained in impressive form last season, scoring 21 goals while assisting another seven in 51 matches across all competitions.

– Villarreal are prepared to accept offers worth £35m for striker Thierno Barry, reports Football Insider. The 22-year-old is reported to be one of the top names on Everton’s shortlist amid their plans to land a No. 9 this summer, while they are said to have also considered Al Hilal striker Aleksandar Mitrovic. Barry scored an injury time winner in the Under-21 European Championship to help France to a 3-2 victory over Georgia on Saturday.