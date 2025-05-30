Clubs in Saudi Arabia are linked with a move to Tottenham’s Son Heung-Min, while Chelsea are eyeing a move for Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Could Tottenham’s Son Heung-Min make a move to Saudi Arabia? (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

– Tottenham’s Son Heung-Min is a target for numerous Saudi Pro League clubs, who are keen to not only bring a player of his quality to the league but also reach new international markets, reports Talksport. The Saudi summer transfer window opens on July 20, and the South Korean is likely to be one of many targets from the Middle East. The UEFA Europa League winners are reluctant to part with their skipper, though Son faces a tough decision given the offer is likely to far outweigh what he earns in north London.

– Chelsea are among the clubs weighing up a move for Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, reports The i Paper. Mainoo is a popular figure in the stands at Old Trafford but was benched for much of the denouement of United’s disappointing campaign, and could leave as the club look to rebuild the squad while attempting to fall in line with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. Mainoo’s future reportedly could depend on whether or not Bruno Fernandes decides to leave the club for the Saudi Pro League.

– While reports have already circulated that Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap is close to a £30 million move to Chelsea, the Athletic’s David Ornstein goes further, suggesting a medical has been booked for June 2. Delap is believed to have turned down a move to Manchester United and Newcastle United, among others, in favour of a switch to west London, with the Blues activating the release clause in the 21-year-old’s contract. Delap would be available for the FIFA Club World Cup, should he be signed next week.

– Real Madrid are eyeing an audacious swoop for Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly, reports the Sun. The 18-year-old inverted left-back enjoyed a breakthrough season under Mikel Arteta, playing 39 matches for the Gunners, including an eye-catching performance against Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals. Madrid are sensing another bargain after having already signed Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool on a free transfer, and parting with £10m to secure his services for the Club World Cup, with Myles-Skelly, who can also play in midfield, available on a free transfer in 12 months.

– Jürgen Klopp’s assistant manager Pep Lijnders is returning to the Premier League to join Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, according to The Times. Lijnders was sacked by RB Salzburg in December after winning just 13 matches in 29 games following his exit from Liverpool last summer. Salzburg had previously won 14 of the last 18 Austrian Bundesliga titles. Lijnders will join up with Guardiola ahead of the Club World Cup after having agreed on personal terms.