Tottenham Hotspur are set to challenge Arsenal for Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze, while five Italian teams are now tracking Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men’s grades | Women’s grades

TOP STORIES

– Sources: City’s Grealish to join Everton on loan

– Sources: Spurs keen on Savinho, City reluctant

– Crystal Palace could be forced to transfer Guéhi

Eberechi Eze could move the move from south to north London. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

– Tottenham Hotspur are ready to rival Arsenal by lining up a move for Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze, according to the Daily Mail. It is reported that Spurs are admirers of the 27-year-old England international, and any approach wouldn’t impact their current hopes of landing winger Savinho from Manchester City. Eze has a release clause in his contract at Selhurst Park that allows him to be signed for £68m, but it will expire two weeks before the end of the summer transfer window — which is Monday. The Gunners are also interested in Eze, but they would need to move players on first for a deal to be possible.

– Five teams in Italy are tracking Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund, reports The i Paper. Internazionale, Juventus, Napoli, and AS Roma have joined AC Milan in the race for the 22-year-old Denmark international, with the Red Devils ready to move him on after they secured the signature of Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig. Previous reports have indicated that an offer in the region of £40 million would be enough to get a deal over the line.

Editor’s Picks Rob Dawson

Sam Tighe

Emily Keogh and Beth Lindop 2 Related

– An enquiry has been made by AS Roma for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, reports Nicolo Schira. The Serie A club have been informed by the Red Devils that they will need to make an offer worth between €20 million and €25 million if they want to sign the 25-year-old, who contributed to seven goals in 31 Premier League matches while on loan at Chelsea last season. Juventus are also interested, but the Bianconeri will only make an approach if they first offload Nico González.

– Chelsea have joined the race for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to RMC Sport. The Blues are looking to challenge Manchester United for the 26-year-old’s signature and they have reportedly made an enquiry amid uncertainty over his future. Recent reports have indicated that an offer worth £26 million would be accepted by PSG, as they look to offload him after signing a new No. 1 in Lucas Chevalier. Donnarumma, who is able to leave for free next summer, would prefer a switch to the Premier League if he moves on from the Parc des Princes.

– Liverpool have stepped up their interest in Parma defender Giovanni Leoni, reports Florian Plettenberg. The 18-year-old has been listed as the Reds’ second priority option in their search for a centre-back, and they are now “seriously considering” making an offer if they fail to secure Crystal Palace’s Marc Guéhi. Several clubs in the Serie A, including AC Milan and Internazionale, are keen on Leoni, an Italy under-19 international, after impressive performances across 17 league appearances last season.