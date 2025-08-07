Tottenham Hotspur have had a €40 million offer for Como star Nico Paz rejected, while Liverpool could make another blockbuster move to sign Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United have made an exploratory enquiry for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men’s grades | Women’s grades

TOP STORIES

– Sources: Al Hilal agree Darwin Núñez fee

– Sources: Liverpool’s Núñez closing in on Al Hilal move

– Sources: Everton approach Manchester City over Grealish

Real Madrid have options to re-sign Nico Paz from Rael Madrid. Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

– Tottenham Hotspur are scouring the transfer market for a replacement for James Maddison, who has been ruled out for most of 2025-26 with an ACL injury suffered in preseason. Sky Sport Italia reports that Spurs have lodged a €40 million offer for Como star Nico Paz, which has been outright rejected. The 20-year-old, who moved to Como from Real Madrid last year, was named the best under-23 player in Serie A last season. Sky adds that Como will only consider offers of €60 million to start talks. Real Madrid are due 50% of any transfer fee, and have a series of options to re-sign the attacking midfielder. Spurs have lost another attacking outlet in Son Heung-min, who on Wednesday signed for LAFC.

– Liverpool are interested in signing PSG’s 22-year-old forward Bradley Barcola this summer despite the France international being valued at over €100 million, Footmercato reports. As things stand, Barcola has not said he wants to leave Paris — a key prerequisite for the club to sanction his exit if Liverpool take things further. The Reds are yet to give up on the idea of signing Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak, but have shortlisted Barcola and Real Madrid winger Rodrygo as potential alternatives. The latter is reportedly available, having fallen down the pecking order in the Spanish capital.

– Brighton have no intention of sanctioning Carlos Baleba‘s exit this summer, amid reported interest in the midfielder from Manchester United, The Athletic reports. The Cameroon international has just under three years left on his Brighton deal, having joined the club from Lille in 2023. Baleba has played 61 times for the Seagulls in the Premier League, scoring three times to date. United have reportedly made contact with the 21-year-old’s representatives to sound out the player, but they would struggle to afford both Baleba and RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko before the window closes.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

– Newcastle United could be thwarted in the transfer market yet again with AC Milan looking to rebuff a €30 million offer for central defender Malick Thiaw, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. Como have already have an offer accepted in this window, but the Germany international turned them down. But since then, Milan have decided they want to keep the 23-year-old and are more likely to offload Samuel Chukwueze (to Nottingham Forest) or Yunus Musah (to Fulham). In more disappointing news, L’Équipe links Al Nassr (who have the same PIF ownership as Newcastle) with a move for another target, Brentford’s Yoane Wissa. The Daily Mail says Newcastle are also looking at Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn.

– Internazionale, growing impatient with Atalanta as their attempts to sign Ademola Lookman stall, have drawn up a contingency plan in the form of Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho or Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku, so says Gazzetta dello Sport. Lookman is effectively on strike, refusing to attend preseason training, as he looks to force through a move to San Siro. Inter are set to send a third offer for the Nigeria international worth €45 million fixed with €5 in add-ons.

– Nottingham Forest’s £35 million bid for Omari Hutchinson has been rejected by Ipswich Town, The Athletic has revealed. Talks are said to be “ongoing” between the two clubs, although Brentford could also re-enter the race to sign the England under-21 international after seeing a bid rejected last month. Forest are keen to add attacking depth this summer following the transfer of Anthony Elanga to Newcastle. Hutchinson, who can play as a winger and in the No. 10 position, scored three goals in his debut Premier League campaign last season. Gazzetta dello Sport says that Forest are also closing in on Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz, with the Daily Mail claiming Everton are also interested in the former Aston Villa player.

EXPERT TAKE

Beth Lindop, ESPN’s Liverpool correspondent, on links to PSG’s Bradley Barcola.

Bradley Barcola is one of the most highly rated young talents in Europe and so naturally he’s a player Liverpool admire. The Premier League champions are also in the market for a new attacker following the departure of Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich and in light of Darwin Nunez’s impending transfer to Saudi side Al Hilal. However, a bid for Barcola does not appear forthcoming at the moment. Sources told ESPN Liverpool will only move for a forward if the club feel the player is realistically attainable for a fee that represents fair market value. On both of these fronts, a deal for Barcola could prove difficult. Furthermore, Liverpool will not want to block the pathway of teenager Rio Ngumoha, who has dazzled on the left wing throughout preseason and is viewed internally as a key component of Arne Slot’s squad.

CONFIRMED DEALS

– LAFC confirmed on Wednesday that Tottenham Hotspur legend Son Heung-min has finalized his move to MLS. Read

– Bayern Munich and Germany legend Thomas Müller has completed his move to the Vancouver Whitecaps on a free transfer. Read

– Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has left Newcastle United for Burnley for an undisclosed fee.

play 0:57 Hislop: Newcastle shouldn’t move for Nicolas Jackson Shaka Hislop believes Newcastle shouldn’t move for Nicolas Jackson after seemingly missing out on Benjamin Šeško to Manchester United.

OTHER RUMORS

– Lucas Chevalier will join Paris Saint-Germain from Lille for €55 million including bonuses. Final details remain to be finalized, but Gianluigi Donnarumma, whose contract expires in June 2026, has already been informed by his management of the expected move. (RMC Sport)

– Manchester City have turned down a bid from Roma to sign 18-year-old talent Claudio Echeverri, despite the Giallorossi including a reasonable option to re-sign the player. (Football Italia)

– AC Milan could leave it right up to the transfer deadline to move for Man United’s Rasmus Højlund or Juve’s Dusan Vlahovic. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

– Shakhtar Donetsk have turned down a €30 million bid from Fulham for winger Kevin. The Ukrainian giants, aware of interest in the player from the likes of Napoli, are holding out for a higher offer than €40 million, including add-ons. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic has received proposals Saudi Pro League teams this summer but intends to stay at the Premier League club. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez is set to join Napoli from Girona in an €18m transfer on a five-year contract. Real Madrid will receive half of the fee. (Diario AS)

– Bayer Leverkusen are hoping to agree a €50 million fee for Maghnes Akliouche, after AS Monaco were demanding €70 million earlier in the summer for the attacking midfielder. (Florian Plettenberg)

– Strasbourg have turned down an offer from Nottingham Forest for winger Dilane Bakwa which was worth €28 million. (L’Équipe)

– Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade has once again emphasized his desire to join Bayern Munich this summer. However, contrary to some reports, he has yet to issue an “ultimatum.” (Sky Sport Deutschland)

– Fulham and Everton have asked for information about Juventus winger Nico González, who could leave the Italian club this summer. (Nicolo Schira)

– Sporting CP have made an enquiry to sign Nottingham Forest forward Jota Silva on loan. (The Athletic)

– Burnley could offer a contract to free agent Christian Eriksen, who left Manchester United earlier this summer. (Daily Mail)

– Sunderland and Wolverhampton Wanderers will rival Marseille for Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Amine Adli. (L’Équipe)

– Al Nassr are showing interest in Marseille forward Mason Greenwood, who is keen to reunite with his former Manchester teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo. (Rudy Galetti)

– Everton are willing to cover all of Jack Grealish‘s weekly wage if they manage to sign the winger on loan from Manchester City. (Daily Mirror)

– Wilfred Ndidi will undergo a medical at Besiktas on Thursday ahead of his proposed move from Leicester City. (Ben Jacobs)

– Lucas Digne has verbally agreed a new contract at Aston Villa that will keep him at the club until 2028. (The Athletic)

– Abdoulaye Doucouré is in advanced talks to join newly promoted Saudi side NEOM SC. The free agent, who left Everton last month after five years on Merseyside, is said to be “open” to the idea of playing in the Saudi Pro League. (The Sun)

– Álvaro Morata is set to hold further talks with Como on Thursday in a bid to “unlock the deal” to move from AC Milan. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Marseille have set winger Jonathan Rowe‘s asking price at €20 million, amid strong interest from Atalanta, Fenerbahçe and Besiktas. (Sacha Tavolieri)

– Sheffield United have made an approach to sign Atalanta defender Ben Godfrey on loan. (Football Insider)

– Cologne are set to sign defender Cenk Ozkacar on loan from Valencia, with a medical now booked. (Florian Plettenberg)

– Napoli have made an improved offer of €17m to sign Sevilla right-back Juanlu Sanchez. (Sky Sport Italia)

– Midfielder Baptiste Santamaria will undergo a medical ahead of completing his transfer to Valencia from Stade Rennais. (Marca)

– Celta Vigo expect to complete the permanent transfer of Borja Iglesias from Real Betis on Thursday. The Spanish forward was on loan at Celta last season. (Diario de Sevilla)

– Ajax are close to agreeing terms to sign defender Ko Itakura from Borussia Mönchengladbach. (Florian Plettenberg)