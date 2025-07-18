RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons wants a switch to the Premier League, while a new approach for Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior is being prepared by Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Xavi Simons is set to move on from RB Leipzig before the transfer window closes. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

– Xavi Simons would rather move to a club in the Premier League than sign for Bayern Munich, reports Bild. The 22-year-old is expected to be transferred this summer after RB Leipzig failed to qualify for Europe, but it may take a fee of €70m to make the deal happen. Bild says the player’s new agent. Ali Bara, has connections to England and he will approach Chelsea for a deal. Meanwhile, Diario Sport says a meeting has taken place with Barcelona, but the price tag makes a deal for the Netherlands international very difficult. Simons scored 10 goals while providing seven assists in 25 Bundesliga matches last season.

– The Saudi Pro League is again lining up a “world record” offer for Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior, according to talkSPORT. Officials are reportedly prepared to make an approach worth €350 million on behalf of Al Ahli for the 25-year-old, who would be offered a five-year deal worth €1 billion. Vinicius entered the final two years of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu this month, and there is optimism in Saudi Arabia that he could be tempted away from Los Blancos in the near future. The player has been pursued by the Saudis for months.

– AC Milan have emerged as contenders to sign Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund, reports Gianluca Di Marzio. The Rossoneri have made an enquiry for the 22-year-old, as the Serie A club look to reinforce manager Massimiliano Allegri’s attack after parting ways with both Luka Jovic and Tammy Abraham. Højlund arrived at Old Trafford for a fee of £72m in the summer of 2023, and previous reports have indicated that the Red Devils would be willing to accept an offer of £40m for him. He has been linked with Internazionale all summer, but now he could head to the San Siro club’s archrivals. Tuttosport reports that Juventus are also interested in the Denmark international.

– Internazionale have agreed on personal terms with Ademola Lookman and made a first transfer proposal to Atalanta, according to Sky Sport Italia. The Nerazzurri want to take the 27-year-old on loan with an obligation to make the deal permanent for €40m, but Atalanta are demanding €50m. Lookman scored 15 goals and provided 11 assists in Serie A last season. Tuttosport, meanwhile, reports that Atalanta have opened talks with Juventus to sign Nicolás González as a replacement.

– West Ham are looking at Manchester City winger Jack Grealish, according to talkSPORT. The Hammers have reportedly “registered their interest” in the 29-year-old, but he would need to accept a lower salary than his current £300,000-per-week contract. Uncertainty is surrounding Grealish’s future after he was left out of manager Pep Guardiola’s squad for the Club World Cup, while Everton are also monitoring his situation.

EXPERT TAKE

COMPLETED DEALS

– Arsenal have completed the signing of Noni Madueke from London rivals Chelsea, the club has confirmed. Sources have told ESPN that Arsenal agreed a fee of £48 million ($64.6m) plus £4m in add-ons for the 23-year-old, who joins on a five-year contract. Read

– Como have announced the permanent signing of Argentine midfielder Máximo Perrone from Manchester City on a contract to 2029. The Argentina under-20 international, who made two appearances for City, was on loan at the Serie A club last season.

– Liverpool’s women’s team has signed SC Freiburg goalkeeper Rafaela Borggrafe on a free transfer.

– Napoli have signed Lorenzo Lucca on loan Udinese, and they have the option to make it permanent. Napoli turned to Lucca after failing to agree on terms to sign Darwin Núñez from Liverpool.

– Everton women have signed Spanish defender Martina Fernandez from Barcelona for an undisclosed fee.

– Liverpool women turned Sam Kerr‘s loan from Bayern Munich into a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee.

OTHER RUMORS

– Parma have offered €6m plus add-ons for Borussia Dortmund and USMNT winger Giovanni Reyna. The Serie A club will have to raise that bid, with terms on a three-year contract already sorted. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

– There have been early talks between AC Milan and the representatives of Real Madrid fullback Fran Garcia over a possible transfer. (Diario AS)

– A move for Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi is being weighed up by Juventus. The 23-year-old is said to be a “dream” option for the Bianconeri, and he could be acquired with an offer worth €45m. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

– Galatasaray are set to sign Napoli forward Victor Osimhen after agreeing on a deal worth a total of €75m. The agreement also includes a clause that prevents the Super Lig club from offloading the 26-year-old to a team in Italy for the next two years. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Newcastle have no intention of accepting any offers for Alexander Isak, even if the player asks to leave, with the Magpies preparing a new contract proposal for him worth in excess of £200,000-per-week. (The Sun)

– Tottenham Hotspur are linked with a move for Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix, who is being tracked by a number of other top clubs. (L’Equipe)

– The possible return of Dani Ceballos to Real Betis is causing division both within the LaLiga club and among fans. Ceballos left Betis for Real Madrid in 2017 and has been frequently linked with a return since. (Diario AS)

– Juventus have been given the chance to sign right back Lucas Vazquez, who is a free agent after leaving Real Madrid earlier this month. (Tuttosport)

– Arsenal are set to beat Liverpool to the signing of Salford City’s Will Wright. The 17-year-old forward will move to the Emirates for £200,000. (Daily Mail)

– Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott is West Ham’s No. 1 transfer target but they are not willing to pay the £40m asking price. (The Sun)

– Borussia Dortmund could move for Tottenham’s Mikey Moore to replace Jamie Gittens, who has joined Chelsea. A transfer fee of €30m could land the 17-year-old, but Spurs won’t entertain a loan with an option. (Bild)

– AC Milan have identified Brighton left back Pervis Estupiñán as a replacement for Theo Hernández. He has also been linked with Manchester United. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

– Newcastle have turned their attention to Brentford striker Yoane Wissa, after pulling out of the race for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike, who is set to join Liverpool. (The Athletic)

– However, Yoane Wissa‘s preferred destination is Tottenham, to be reunited with coach Thomas Frank. (talkSPORT)

– Real Oviedo could sign former Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic, who is a free agent, for their return to LaLiga. (Marca)

– Former Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic has emerged as a cheap option for Atletico Madrid. The 36-year-old left Fenerbahce on a free transfer this month. (Mundo Deportivo)

– Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand is keen to make the switch to Juventus. An offer worth between €30m to €40m would be enough to land him. (Corriere Dello Sport)

– Lille have turned down offers of €27m from Sunderland and Bournemouth for defender Bafodé Diakité. The Ligue 1 club are open to parting ways with him for €40m. (L’Equipe)

– Dutch defender Sam Beukema will undergo a medical in Rome ahead of joining Napoli on a permanent transfer from Bologna. (Sky Sport Italia)

– Wrexham are lining up an approach worth £3m for Hull City center back Alfie Jones. (Daily Mail)

– Newcastle are in talks with Juventus regarding a move for center back Nicolò Savona. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

– Marseille are at the front of the queue for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang amid plans to sign him on a free transfer. (Ben Jacobs)

– Negotiations are now into the final stages as AS Roma look to seal a move for Brighton striker Evan Ferguson. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Clubs in the Premier League, and Villarreal, are interested in Orlando City and USMNT right back Alex Freeman. (Mike McGrath)

– Botafogo are keen on Nottingham Forest midfielder Danilo. (UOL)

– Paris Saint-Germain center back Milan Skriniar only wants to join Fenerbahce, with negotiations ongoing over a transfer fee. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Flamengo are in advance negotiations to sign Colombia international Jorge Carrascal from Dinamo Moscow. The 27-year-old midfielder will join the Brazilian outfit in a €12m deal. (ESPN Brasil).