Chelsea youngster Alex Matos is headed for Huddersfield on loan. The young forward/midfielder has played only minutes for Mauricio Pochettino’s first team but has received positive advanced notices from youth level. Alex Matos will have his Huddersfield Town medical today and he could make his debut against Manchester City this weekend. He’s travelling the same road Levi Colwill did before his big breakthrough. #CFC https://t.co/uREoDHpP3M — Rahman osman (@iamrahmanosman) January 3, 2024

Could Ivan Perisic be leaving Tottenham to return back to Croatia and Hadjuk Split? He’s likely to miss the rest of the season after a knee operation on his cruciate but quotes from Croatian press suggest he’s heading home. Hajduk Split sporting director Mindaugas Nikoličius is quoted thus: “Ivan is hurt, it’s too early. We have to see when he will recover, when he will be able to run and play. “The transfer window here lasts until the middle of February and that is an advantage for us. There is a dialogue with Tottenham and we will make the best decision for everyone.” Perisic, 34 has a return date set for April.

The Athletic suggesting Thilo Kehrer is leaving West Ham, initially on loan, to join Monaco. West Ham United’s Thilo Kehrer is set to join Monaco on an initial loan deal. Discussions are advancing over a move that would see Kehrer head to Ligue 1 until the end of the season — Monaco have the option to sign him permanently in the summer. #WHUFC More from @AdamLeventhal — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) January 3, 2024

A few suggestions this morning that Newcastle have gone a bit cold on Kalvin Phillips. That Newcastle’s team has gone cold could be part of that. Developments at the club could get interesting should they lose in the FA Cup to Sunderland. Not much speculation on Eddie Howe at the moment. But FFP means Newcastle’s can’t buy themselves from trouble in the fashion they did two years ago this month. 🚨 Newcastle are determined to not be too reactive to their injury issues and stick to a long-term plan in the transfer market, meaning a move for Kalvin Phillips could be in doubt. Fulham and Crystal Palace also hold an interest in the former Leeds man. (Source: I Sport) pic.twitter.com/J1FV6PxRqd — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 3, 2024

Spurs latest: this deal seems likely to happen. Jean-Clair Todibo of Lyon seems like a longer-range target, and one that a few other clubs are likely to want to get involved in. ⚪️🇷🇴 Tottenham and Genoa have new round of talks already scheduled to advance on Radu Dragusin deal. Initial verbal proposal from Spurs is around €23m while Genoa asking price is €30m. Contacts will continue soon. Postecoglou still convinced: he wants Dragusin. pic.twitter.com/MwZffGLc4C — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 3, 2024

Joshua Kimmich has been linked with Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool. He must know this, and so to the Twitter decoder. What can he mean here?

Serhou Guirassy is a wanted man. Read all about him here.

Done deal: Ipswich have signed the Ecuadorian winger, Jeremy Sarmiento, on loan from Brighton. He’s been on loan at West Brom before but has been redirected to the Championship’s second-placed team. Per his new club’s official website: “The full Ecuador international, who represented his country at the 2022 World Cup, will join up with his Town teammates later this week and will wear the number 21 shirt during his time with the Club. “I’m very excited to be joining Ipswich at a time when they have been on a great run since winning promotion to the Championship,” Jeremy said. “Ipswich were always there, after interest in the summer which didn’t quite work out, but I’m here now and I’m ready to do my best.“ Welcome to #itfc, @jeremysarm7ento! The Ecuadorian winger has joined on loan until the end of the season. ✍️ Read all about our newest recruit. ⤵️ — Ipswich Town (@IpswichTown) January 3, 2024 Good luck to Jeremy Sarmiento, who has joined Championship promotion-chasers Ipswich Town on loan for the rest of the season. 🤝 — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) January 3, 2024 Updated at 04.16 EST

