Chelsea youngster Alex Matos is headed for Huddersfield on loan. The young forward/midfielder has played only minutes for Mauricio Pochettino’s first team but has received positive advanced notices from youth level.
Could Ivan Perisic be leaving Tottenham to return back to Croatia and Hadjuk Split? He’s likely to miss the rest of the season after a knee operation on his cruciate but quotes from Croatian press suggest he’s heading home.
Hajduk Split sporting director Mindaugas Nikoličius is quoted thus: “Ivan is hurt, it’s too early. We have to see when he will recover, when he will be able to run and play.
“The transfer window here lasts until the middle of February and that is an advantage for us. There is a dialogue with Tottenham and we will make the best decision for everyone.”
Perisic, 34 has a return date set for April.
The Athletic suggesting Thilo Kehrer is leaving West Ham, initially on loan, to join Monaco.
A few suggestions this morning that Newcastle have gone a bit cold on Kalvin Phillips. That Newcastle’s team has gone cold could be part of that. Developments at the club could get interesting should they lose in the FA Cup to Sunderland. Not much speculation on Eddie Howe at the moment. But FFP means Newcastle’s can’t buy themselves from trouble in the fashion they did two years ago this month.
Spurs latest: this deal seems likely to happen. Jean-Clair Todibo of Lyon seems like a longer-range target, and one that a few other clubs are likely to want to get involved in.
Joshua Kimmich has been linked with Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool. He must know this, and so to the Twitter decoder. What can he mean here?
Serhou Guirassy is a wanted man. Read all about him here.
Done deal: Ipswich have signed the Ecuadorian winger, Jeremy Sarmiento, on loan from Brighton.
He’s been on loan at West Brom before but has been redirected to the Championship’s second-placed team.
Per his new club’s official website:
“The full Ecuador international, who represented his country at the 2022 World Cup, will join up with his Town teammates later this week and will wear the number 21 shirt during his time with the Club.
“I’m very excited to be joining Ipswich at a time when they have been on a great run since winning promotion to the Championship,” Jeremy said.
“Ipswich were always there, after interest in the summer which didn’t quite work out, but I’m here now and I’m ready to do my best.“
Preamble
Welcome aboard. The window remains gaping, and the deals are – albeit slowly – starting to happen. The big talk so far is of Jadon Sancho’s return to Dortmund, one of those moves that seems all too sensible. So might Ivan Toney to Arsenal, unless you are of a Brentford persuasion. In that case, £100m, please. That’s about the size of the market at the moment, with FFP clanking a few clubs in irons. Still, as they say, you never know what might happen in the transfer window. (Ok, you do but stuff happens, and someone always goes a bit mad at one point.)
