Do Arsenal still have any hope of signing Eberechi Eze?

The sense we’ve got from being on Arsenal’s preseason tour of Asia is they are open to further business if circumstances allow. They have been active early in the window, taking spending to over £200 million.

Although they want depth in a number of positions, there is a recognition the club will likely move players out this month to balance things up. Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Reiss Nelson and Leandro Trossard could all leave if the right offer comes in.

That movement will have a bearing on what happens with Crystal Palace forward Eze, who is interested in a move to Arsenal and the club are keen admirers of him. He has a release clause of about £68m which expires around a fortnight before the window closes. Arsenal’s valuation of Eze is considerably lower, so negotiations are required to move thing on. — James Olley

Arsenal have already had a big summer of spending, but they remain keen on signing Eberechi Eze if the right opportunity emerges. Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

Are Manchester United any closer to signing a striker?

For now, they’re focusing their attention on Benjamin Sesko. Contact has been made with RB Leipzig to get an idea of what finances would be involved and have been quoted between €80m and €90m.

That’s likely to be too much for United, but they will hope they can negotiate a compromise. Offloading Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia would create some headroom in the budget and might allow for flexibility.

If Sesko proves too expensive — or they’re beaten to his signature by Newcastle United or Bayern Munich — United could make an offer for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.

Sources at United are insisting there’s no guarantee they will sign a striker, but they’re trying. — Rob Dawson

What about players they are trying to ship out?

Nothing is moving as fast as United would like. There’s interest in Garnacho from Chelsea, but United are playing down the possibility of a swap with Nicolas Jackson.

Antony has interest from Real Betis — where he spent the second half of last season on loan — and Al Nassr. United have dropped their valuation of Sancho to below £25m and there’s been interest from Juventus.

The problem United have got is that they’ve made it very clear those players are surplus to requirements and other clubs have been happy to wait to see if valuations drop the closer it gets to the deadline. — Dawson

play 1:35 Dawson: Man United’s preseason ‘a reason to be optimistic’ Rob Dawson reflects on Manchester United’s preseason friendlies and questions which players will start vs. Arsenal in their opening game of the season.

PSG have had a quiet summer. Could they really let Gianluigi Donnarumma go?

They absolutely can. The Italy goalkeeper has only one year left on his Paris Saint-Germain contract, and sources told ESPN that negotiations for an extension are on hold.

Donnarumma, 26, earns €215,000 a week and is the last player left in the squad on a contract signed before the PSG sporting director Luis Campos changed the structure of players deals — which are now much more heavily incentivized around bonuses according to individual and collective performance. The former AC Milan star doesn’t want to switch to the new type of contract and wants a pay rise, too.

While there is no improvement with Donnarumma, PSG are actively working on a deal for another No. 1. They have chosen 23-year-old Lucas Chevalier who has been amazing for Lille over the last two seasons, and is one of the best in Europe in his position for his age. He wants to join the European champions, while talks with Lille are going well. According to ESPN sources, the fee will between $40m and $45m and personal terms, while not agreed just yet, won’t be an issue.

If Chevalier arrives in the French capital then Donnarumma will then have to decide whether he stays as a No. 2 to run his contract down and leave on a free in June 2026. Or if he leaves with Manchester United and Inter Milan, two clubs who have already got in touch with Enzo Raiola, Donnarumma’s agent. — Julien Laurens

It wouldn’t be a transfer window without some Barça transfer drama. What’s the latest?

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has already closed the door on new signings, but sources told ESPN that the Catalan club are looking to shift some players out to balance the books and leave coach Hansi Flick with a squad of around 24 players.

Following the transfer of Pau Víctor to Braga sources indicate that there is nothing in the pipeline, but there are players such as Raphinha who have attracted interest from other teams. Barça recently renewed the Brazil forward’s contract and are not considering his departure, but rather that of other players who are not in Flick’s plans; full back Hector Fort and goalkeeper Iñaki Peña, for example. In addition, some departures in midfield could also be considered. Barça have a surplus of players in that department with Pedri, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Dani Olmo, Fermín López, Marc Casadó and Marc Bernal all competing for places.

Also, the LaLiga champions are working on renewals for De Jong, Jules Koundé and Eric García. — Moises Llorens

play 1:16 Why are Real Madrid LaLiga favourites over Barcelona? Alex Kirkland can’t understand why Real Madrid are favourites to win LaLiga over Barcelona this coming season.

Atlético Madrid have gone big in this window. Can we expect more business from them?

Atlético presented their six summer signings — Álex Baena, Johnny Cardoso, Thiago Almada, Dávid Hancko, Matteo Ruggeri and Marc Pubill — this week. But they’re still chasing a seventh in the form of VfB Stuttgart’s talented 23-year-old midfielder, Enzo Millot.

However, club sources have told ESPN that even after wrapping up the signing of Millot, Atlético won’t close the door on further incomings. There’s still more than one position that the club and coach Diego Simeone feel they would like to strengthen, if the right player becomes available. — Alex Kirkland and Rodrigo Faez

What are Manchester City up to?

Jack Grealish is back in training at the City Football Academy, but that doesn’t mean he’s staying. Everton and West Ham United are among the interested clubs, and there’s still an expectation he will leave before the deadline.

There’s a feeling at Etihad that clubs are waiting until closer to the deadline to make their move. A permanent deal is City’s preference, but they haven’t ruled out sanctioning a loan and kicking the issue down the road for a year. — Dawson

Nottingham Forest’s first offer of £25m for midfielder James McAtee has been rejected by City, who value the 22-year-old at the £40m figure that they received from Chelsea for Cole Palmer two years ago. Having seen Palmer become one of the rising stars in world football since moving to Stamford Bridge, City are wary of allowing another academy product to leave for what they believe to be a knockdown fee.

With McAtee enjoying more first-team minutes at City than Palmer did in his final season under Pep Guardiola, sources have said that the club hierarchy are determined to force Forest to significantly increase their offer before allowing him to leave. Sources have said, however, that while £40m is City’s valuation, a deal could be struck at an initial £35m if Forest are prepared to up their bid. — Mark Ogden

play 1:51 Is Palhinha the answer to Tottenham’s midfield? Ale Moreno talks about João Palhinha’s season at Bayern Munich amid links with a loan move to Tottenham.

Any other interesting deals in the works?

– Paris Saint-Germain are close to announcing the signing of Ukraine international defender Illia Zabarnyi from AFC Bournemouth. — Laurens

– The Vancouver Whitecaps are close to signing Thomas Müller, sources confirm to ESPN. The Canadian team is currently in the final stages of negotiation with FC Cincinnati for the player’s discovery rights in order to get the contract ready. — Lizzy Becherano

– Bayer Leverkusen’s Amine Adli wants a move to the Premier League, where a few clubs are interested in him. Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sunderland will make an offer this weekend for the Morocco international, while West Ham are also keen. At 25, the versatile forward was a key player in Leverkusen’s historic 2023-24 title-winning season. The German club has accepted to let him leave if they get the fee they want for him: €23m. — Laurens

– Nottingham Forest are stepping up their pursuit of Adama Traoré, a source told ESPN. Nuno Espírito Santo’s team called the player’s entourage last week to enquire about his situation, and things have progressed since with all parties willing to make the deal happen. — Rodra

– Alejandro Grimaldo has been approached by Saudi Arabia in recent week, but the Bayer Leverkusen left back plans to continue his career in Europe. Spain would be his preferred destination, and he wanted to wait for Real Madrid to reunite with Xabi Alonso. However, Real Madrid and his other alternative, Atlético Madrid, decided to sign instead Álvaro Carreras and Matteo Ruggeri respectively. — Rodra

– Luka Jovic will not be joining Liga MX side Cruz Azul after the Serbia striker, who left AC Milan at the end of last season, has informed the club’s board that he will not accept their offer. Sources close to Cruz Azul confirmed to ESPN the decision of the former Real Madrid player, who will seek to remain in Europe to continue his career, weighing the sporting and family aspects above a move to Mexico. — César Caballero

– Nelson Deossa‘s transfer to Real Betis is set to be announced after Monterrey and the LaLiga club reached an agreement for the Colombia midfielder to leave Rayados for $16m. A source informed ESPN that the player’s transfer was finalized on Wednesday, so everything is now a matter of paperwork. Deossa will ultimately leave Monterrey after joining the team for the 2025 Clausura, where he played 17 matches, scoring three goals. — Víctor Álvarez

– Former Corinthians winger Róger Guedes is in talks with Gremio, according to the club’s full back Marlon, who adds that he talks with the attacker daily and has already sent him a message urging him to come back to Brazil from Qatar, where he is playing at Al Rayyan. — ESPN Brasil

– Diego Pituca, one of Neymar’s teammates at Santos, is close to leaving the club for Japanese side V-Varen Nagasaki. The club want to terminate the player’s contract, which runs until 2027. The J1 League team, however, is prioritizing a loan deal while still being willing to pay his salary in full for the duration of the loan. — ESPN Brasil