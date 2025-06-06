The first summer transfer window is open across Europe (thanks to the Club World Cup) as clubs look to do their business. But what are ESPN’s reporters hearing about possible deals?

Every Friday until September, we’ll bring you the latest updates and insights on the biggest transfer news.

Chelsea are looking for a new goalkeeper, right?

It wasn’t one of their top priorities given they already have at least five senior goalkeepers on their books, but Milan stopper Mike Maignan‘s desire to move to Chelsea has created an opportunity. Enzo Maresca has repeatedly defended Robert Sánchez in public, but the evidence of last season suggests they need an upgrade if they want to challenge for the Premier League.

Maignan turns 30 next month and therefore doesn’t fit the profile of player Chelsea have tended to sign in the Todd Boehly/Clearlake Capital era, but he is experienced in the Champions League and, theoretically, could be available for a reasonable fee. The two clubs are some way apart in their valuations at the moment, however, with Milan hoping for up to €30m. Maignan has just one year remaining on his contract, though, which has the Blues believing there is room for negotiation. — James Olley

And, even though they already signed Liam Delap, also another striker?

Despite having just signed Delap from Ipswich for £30m, and with Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku (who is looking to leave) still in the squad, sources have told ESPN that Chelsea are eyeing up another striker in Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike. The 22-year-old had 22 goals and 12 assists in 48 games across all competitions this season, despite having his excellent partnership with Omar Marmoush broken up in January after the Egypt international joined Manchester City.

Frankfurt, who finished third in the German Bundesliga and qualified for the UEFA Champions League, made Ekitike’s loan from Paris Saint-Germain permanent for €25m in April 2024 and now want €80m to let him go. Right now, Chelsea are not prepared to meet that valuation, while Liverpool are also monitoring the situation.

Ekitike withdrew from the France U21 squad for Euro 2025 this week, and joining a Premier League club is his priority. — Julien Laurens

Who are Manchester United targeting as a new striker?

Man United are pushing to sign Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford but, at the moment, the two clubs are apart in their valuations.

The club’s pursuit has been helped by Mbeumo’s desire to move to Old Trafford over a potential transfer to Newcastle United. Brentford, though, have seen United pay Wolves a fee of £62.5 million to sign Matheus Cunha and will want a similar amount as Mbeumo is younger and has just come off the back of a season in which he reached 20 Premier League goals. — Rob Dawson

Missing out on Liam Delap, who rejected United in favor of a move to Chelsea, has given the club a headache in terms of identifying a priority target as centre-forward. Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha can both play the role, but neither is regarded as the solution.

However, despite his availability, sources have told ESPN that United will not be pursuing a move for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, who spent last season on loan at Galatasaray in Turkey. Sources added that United believe Osimhen is not the profile of striker required by manager Ruben Amorim, while his reported €75m transfer fee would also be an issue. — Mark Ogden

PSG are European champions, but will they make some more big moves this summer?

The priority for PSG is to sign a right-footed centre-back and Bournemouth’s Illia Zabarnyi is at the top of their list. Manager Luis Enrique and sporting director Luis Campos are big fans of the 22-year-old Ukraine international and his qualities fit the style of the French champions as he is strong in the duels, has decent pace, and is used to playing in a high-pressing team. A €50m fee is being discussed.

PSG were also keen on signing River Plate prodigy Franco Mastantuono, but the 17-year-old is joining Real Madrid. PSG had been in advanced negotiations with the wonderkid, who has a €45m release clause, but Madrid was his dream move. — Laurens

Real Madrid already have half a new defence, but what about their attack?

Madrid have wasted no time in reacting to their underwhelming season, signing Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with Benfica’s Álvaro Carreras and River’s Mastantuono on the way. And they won’t stop there: they’d like to sign an experienced centre-forward this summer too.

The model is Joselu, who scored a valuable 10 league goals — often as a substitute — in 2023-24. Madrid missed such a player last season, with the talented-but-youthful Endrick the only natural replacement for Kylian Mbappé. Madrid’s priority is still adding to the defense and the midfield, but if they can find a suitable back-up No. 9 who can contribute off the bench for a reasonable fee, new coach Xabi Alonso would like them to do that too. — Rodri Faez

Frenkie de Jong has been linked with a move in every recent window, will he stay?

So far this window, all is quiet surrounding a move for De Jong, which is slightly strange given he has just 12 months left on his contract and has been linked with an exit so often of late. However, the midfielder’s expiring deal is actually a plus for Barça. It gives them a chance to finally renegotiate his backloaded salary, which was agreed to help the club during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coach Hansi Flick is a fan and the Netherlands international wants to stay, so it’s just about reaching an agreement. To push an extension through, he is considering switching his agent, though, and has no shortage of interest from some of the game’s biggest agencies keen to sign him up. He may end up just sticking with his lawyer, though, with his only real aim to sign a new deal as quickly as possible. — Sam Marsden

Martín Zubimendi has been playing down links to Arsenal this week, any issues there? And will Thomas Partey stay?

Arsenal remain highly confident a €60m deal for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is virtually done. Movement may happen after Sunday’s Nations League finale, which features his Spain side vs. Portugal.

The club want Thomas Partey to stay even though he is 31, but wages are an issue. A compromise needs to be reached to reduce his salary, currently around £200,000-a-week, but the midfielder is keen to remain in north London. — Olley

Pep Guardiola told ESPN that new signings will bring fresh energy. But who will they be?

City have already agreed a €55m deal for AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders and are close to signing Wolves left-back Rayan Aït-Nouri for €40m, while they remain interested in Morgan Gibbs-White. City are keen to get as many new signings as possible over the line before the FIFA Club World Cup starts on June 15 but talks around Gibbs-White have been complicated by Nottingham Forest’s reported £100m valuation — Dawson

The club are also in talks over Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki, who celebrated his first France cap on Thursday night with a stunning display off the bench against Spain. Lyon rejected City’s first offer of €23m on Thursday, as they are holding out for closer to €40m. But City will come back with another offer as Pep Guardiola sees the 21-year-old as a priority. — Laurens

Any other interesting deals in the works?

– ESPN revealed Saudi interest in Son Heung-min in June 2023 and it still remains. Nothing is imminent in that regard, however, and the South Korea forward would have to change his stance from two years ago, which at the time was that he wanted to continue playing at the highest level. Discussions are also ongoing over whether Tottenham want to make Mathys Tel‘s loan deal from Bayern Munich permanent. The decision is likely linked, at least in part, to the future of manager Ange Postecoglou, which should become clearer in the coming days. — Olley

– Ansu Fati‘s loan move from Barcleona to Monaco has hit some snags over the last week, mainly related to how much the option to make the deal permanent will be. But it is not thought to be a deal-breaker. Fati has been in New York this past week, but is expected to complete a switch to Ligue 1 when back. — Marsden

– There’s also some sorting out for Barça sporting director Deco to do in the goalkeeping position. With the club likely to pay Espanyol’s Joan García‘s €25m release clause next week, they will have four stoppers. The only certainty at the moment, though, is that Iñaki Peña wants to leave in search of first team football. Current No.1 Marc-André ter Stegen insists he wants to stay, but his resolve could be tested if García, who wants regular football in order to break into the Spain squad for next summer’s World Cup, arrives. And then there’s Wojciech Szczęsny, back in Marbella, still weighing up an offer to extend his Barça stay after coming out of retirement last October. — Marsden

– Turkish champions Galatasaray are expecting interest in Gabriel Sara and Baris Alper Yilmaz this summer. They enquired about the availability of Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, who looks set to leave the club this summer, but have decided it’s practically “impossible” to sign the Portugal midfielder. — Dawson

– Bournemouth are actively looking at centre back replacements for Dean Huijsen, who left for Real Madrid and Illia Zabarnyi who could be on his way to PSG. One name on their shortlist is Nantes and France U21 international Nathan Zeze. The 19-year-old has impressed in Ligue 1 this season and a few other English clubs will show an interest. — Laurens

– Club América winger Brian Rodríguez was unable to help his side to the Club World Cup, as they lost the playoff 2-1 to his former club LAFC, but he has been linked with a return to MLS. The Uruguay international could move to Inter Miami and has reportedly spoked to Luis Suárez about life at the club. — Lizzy Becherano

– Botafogo are looking for more reinforcements for their attack, with Inter Milan striker Joaquin Correa, Benfica’s Arthur Cabral and AC Milan’s Luka Jovic on their radar. — Roberta Barroso, ESPN Brasil