Are Man United really in contention for Gyökeres?

Nothing is advanced with Viktor Gyökeres, but Manchester United aren’t ruling it out. They will stay informed of developments throughout the summer, and it will be up to them to make a firm move.

United’s priority is to get a deal over the line for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo. Once that’s done, they will look at other deals.

Finding quick solutions to move on Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho will give United more budget room to bring in new players — Rob Dawson

Will United stick or twist on Onana?

André Onana is under the impression that he will be at United next season. He’s got three years left on his contract and, so far, no firm offers have shown up from tentative interest from Saudi Arabia.

Boss Ruben Amorim has been clear that after such a disastrous season no player can be sure of his place, but he can’t churn the entire squad in one summer.

United have been alerted to Emiliano Martínez‘s potential exit at Aston Villa, although for now they’re keeping a watching brief — Dawson

Will Chelsea go back for Maignan

Chelsea wanted Mike Maignan to join them this week so he could play in the Club World Cup. That’s why the Blues started negotiating with AC Milan super early.

But the Italian side, who are not involved in the competition, rejected their first offer of €15 million, according to ESPN sources, as the Italians value him at €25m. So time ran out for the Londoners to sign the France international in time to fly to the United States.

However, Maignan — who turns 30 in three weeks — has only one year left on his contract at San Siro and Chelsea have told the goalkeeper that they will try again to recruit him after the Club World Cup. Maignan, meanwhile, has informed the Milan hierarchy and new manager Max Allegri that he is determined to play at Stamford Bridge next season. For that reason, Milan are actively looking for a new No. 1.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have not included Djordje Petrovic in their Club World Cup squad despite his excellent season on loan at Strasbourg. He’s set to leave permanently for first-team football, with Monaco rumored to be considering a €30m deal, and those funds will go toward the budget for Maignan. — Julien Laurens

What’s going to happen with Jack Grealish?

Being left out of the squad for the Club World Cup is a pretty clear message from Pep Guardiola that Jack Grealish doesn’t have a future at Manchester City. The golden question, though, is where does he go?

There have been lots of enquiries from Premier League clubs and from abroad, but he’s got two years left on a lucrative contract. It might mean City have to sanction a seasonlong loan move, even though it’s not their ideal outcome. — Dawson

Will Zabarnyi be the next big-money Bournemouth departure, bound for PSG?

After Dean Huijsen moved to Real Madrid for €50m, and with Milos Kerkez set for a €52m move to Liverpool, Bournemouth could yet still go higher this summer in terms of fees received.

Indeed, in negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain for the transfer of center-back Illia Zabarnyi, Bournemouth made it clear that he would not leave for less than €70m.

PSG have had an offer of €50m rejected by the Cherries; the European champions don’t want to raise their bid just yet, and Bournemouth are not budging either.

The problem for Bournemouth is that the Ukraine international wants to join PSG. The 22-year-old is already frustrated that he has missed out on the Club World Cup when he’d already agreed on personal terms 10 days ago.

Paris have other options and will move for another player if Bournemouth don’t lower their valuation.– Laurens

Why are Barcelona moving for 36-year-old Perisic?

Ivan Perisic has emerged as a surprise option to add depth on the wings at Barcelona next season as the club explores different price points. The options range from the more expensive in Luis Díaz (Liverpool), Nico Williams (Athletic Club) and Rafael Leão (AC Milan) to Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) down to free agent Perisic. Whom they eventually sign, if anyone, will depend on how much money is available to spend.

Perisic played under Hansi Flick at Bayern Munich in 2019-20. The Barça coach values his versatility — Perisic could also cover Alejandro Balde at left-back — and is not put off by his age given how young Barça’s squad is in general.

Perisic is also negotiating to extend his stay at PSV Eindhoven, the team he helped win the Eredivisie last season, and wants to reach the World Cup with Croatia next summer — so that will be at the back of his mind in any decision. — Sam Marsden

Any other interesting deals in the works?

– Leeds United have had a €26m offer for midfielder Habib Diarra rejected by Strasbourg, sources have told ESPN. The Senegal international, who scored against England on Monday in a 3-1 win, is attracting a lot of interest from around Europe. The newly promoted Premier League side thought their offer would be enough for the box-to-box midfielder, but they have been told that the 21-year-old is valued at €40m.– Laurens

– Atlético Madrid want to build a squad that will help them mount a proper title challenge next season, rather than falling away again. As well as Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis) and Álex Baena (Villarreal) — talks are ongoing for both — they’re also interested in Theo Hernández. But sources told ESPN that a deal for the AC Milan left-back might drag on until late in the summer. — Alex Kirkland

– Adrien Rabiot has decided to stay another year at Marseille, despite interest from Serie A clubs, sources have told ESPN. The 30-year-old was excellent after moving to Stade Vélodrome as a free agent 12 months ago after the end of his contract at Juventus. He was one of Ligue 1’s best midfielders and l’OM and their manager, Roberto De Zerbi, are delighted that the France international will lead the team next season for their return to the Champions League. — Laurens

– Barça left-back Gerard Martín is attracting interest from Premier League clubs, including Wolverhampton Wanderers, who transferred Rayan Aït-Nouri to Manchester City this week. Martín recently signed a new deal at Barça but, as backup to Balde, the club would consider any reasonable offers for him. — Marsden

– Noa Lang could make a transfer to Marseille. The Netherlands international missed out on a move to Napoli in January, which frustrated the winger, and now he could be headed for Ligue 1. — ESPN Netherlands

– Ajax need new goalkeepers with Liverpool’s Vitezslav Jaros among the names linked. Ajax’s new coach, John Heitinga, knows Jaros, having been part of the coaching staff at Anfield. Robin Roefs of NEC Nijmegen is also under consideration. — ESPN Netherlands

– Aaron Ramsey is close to becoming Pumas’ first signing for the new season. Sources revealed to ESPN that the Mexican club is in very advanced talks with the 34-year-old and his agents to sign the former Cardiff City player. Manager Efraín Juárez has been a key factor in the transfer, as both are represented by the same agency. — Adriana Maldonado, ESPN Deportes

– Richard Ledezma will sign for Chivas thanks to his dual nationality (Mexico and the U.S.). The Guadalajara club signs only Mexican players, but the 24-year-old meets this requirement. He arrives on a free transfer from PSV after playing five seasons with the Dutch side. Enrique Ortega, ESPN Deportes

– Dutch midfielder Javairo Dilrosun leaves América to join LAFC to compete in the Club World Cup. The player was signed in the limited transfer window open to leagues with teams competing in the tournament. Javairo will become the only MLS reinforcement for the tournament, as Inter Miami CF and Seattle Sounders FC have not announced any new signings. Ricardo Cariño, ESPN Deportes

– Diego Valdés has a verbal agreement to leave the U.S. and sign with Vélez Sarsfield of Argentina. Agreement is still needed between the clubs, but there is optimism in Buenos Aires that the deal can be finalized. ESPN sources confirmed the deal is making progress, with the Chile international no longer part of the club’s plans. Víctor Díaz, ESPN Deportes