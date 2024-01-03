THE WORLD of health and wellness is ever-evolving, and as we kick off 2024 there is no better time to be prioritising your well-being.

In today’s digital age, there is a new era of wellness products out there to revolutionise our approach to feeling (and looking) good.

Sleep is a vital part of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and the foundation of feeling your best, so ensuring your daily habits, bedroom set up and diet are in check is key to getting a good night’s rest.

Whether you have vowed to do some daily meditations to help clear your mind before bed, or upgrade your mattress to make falling asleep a breeze, implementing small yet significant changes can really make all the difference.

With the pace of modern life quickening with each passing day, finding effective tools to keep you on track with your health and fitness goals is essential.

Read our guide to explore cutting-edge sleep solutions and effective wellness tools poised to transform your health in 2024.

(AD) Abel & Cole Fabulous Meat & Fish Box

To take some of the guesswork out of mealtimes, Abel & Cole serves as a convenient weekly food delivery service.

Customers can opt for the Fabulous Meat & Fish Box, which features three delicious and versatile portions to help you meal prep.

In each box Abel & Cole customers will find two cuts of free-range, organic meat and one responsibly sourced piece of fish, which has been independently graded by the Marine Conservation Society for eco-friendly fishing practices.

(AD) Abel & Cole Fabulous Meat & Fish Box, £19.50 – shop here

(AD) Simba Hybrid Mattress Original

Simba’s original hybrid mattress boasts double the Aerocoil springs compared to the Simba Hybrid Essential mattress, ensuring spinal alignment and pressure relief.

Thanks to the addition of Simbatex foam that facilitates optimal airflow, the hybrid mattress provides a cooler sleeping experience.

The mattress also features 100% edge-to-edge support with the SupportCore base, to prevent any unwanted roll-offs at the sides.

So if you want to have optimal sleep for 2024, it’s probably time to invest. Even our own Simba Hybrid mattress reviewer noted, “I had the best night’s sleep I’ve had in years.”

(AD) Simba Hybrid Mattress Original, from £444.95 – shop here

Lumen

As the world’s first portable tool for precise metabolism measurement, Lumen offers users unique accessibility to your health datas, that was once exclusive to elite athletes, hospitals and clinics.

The innovative device empowers users to track, analyse and enhance their metabolic well-being, using a single breath.

Lumen opens the door to personalised insights like never before, so individuals at every fitness level can harness the benefits of metabolic analysis.

As our Lumen review highlights, “It’s a fresh alternative to calorie-restricted diets, so I would say it’s worth a try.”

Lumen Device and subscription, from £259 – shop here

MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is the easy-to-use app that has empowered millions to track their meals, exercise and overall wellness goals.

The subscription based personal fitness and nutrition app is revolutionising personal health journeys, giving you easy access to all your data in one simple interface.

Plus the syncing capabilities with other apps and fitness devices further streamline data input, serving as a dynamic wellness companion to navigate your wellness endeavours for 2024.

MyFitnessPal, from £19.99 per month – shop here

Headspace

The modern world brings with it a unique set of challenges, so it is time to bid farewell to stress and embrace a rejuvenated mindset with Headspace.

The extensive Headspace library features over 500 meditations, guided courses, readings and more, offering scientifically backed techniques to help navigate the highs and lows of life at the tap of a button.

Prioritise your overall well-being and achieve mental health goals, or elevate your bedtime routine with sleepcasts and soothing soundscape music using this transformative app subscription.

Join Headspace from £29.99 per year here

Free Soul-Greens

If you struggle to get enough of the necessary nutrients needed throughout the day, Free Soul has the perfect solution to incorporate into your daily routine.

Experience the power of 21 natural and nutrient-dense greens and superfoods in a single daily serving with this plant-based blend that aids immunity, energy and digestion.

Tailored especially for women, the blend includes key ingredients like KSM-66® Ashwagandha, Golden Kiwi and Maca to support hormonal balance and reduce bloating.

Simply mix one teaspoon of the powerhouse blend with 250ml of water and drink to feel your best.

Theragun Elite

The top-rated Elite model massage gun from Theragun boasts 5-in-1 proven benefits, including helping to optimise recovery, enhance overall performance, promote better sleep, improve mobility and alleviate stress.

The ultra-quiet device comes with five attachments that are suitable for various areas of the body, ensuring all your needs post training recovery needs are met.

The Therabody app provides additional intel from your real-time activity and behaviours, and it seamlessly integrates with Apple Health or Google Fit for a truly personalised wellness routine.

Bulk Complete Protein Blend

The Complete Protein Blend from Bulk is a premium fusion of three powerhouse nutritional ingredients that are perfect for bulking: whey protein, milk protein and egg white.

This blend delivers an impressive 23g of protein at a mere 109 calories, with 0.8grams of sugar and 1.3grams of fat per serving.

For those looking to boost their protein intake, this transformative blend is capable of elevating ordinary recipes – enhancing your baked goods, powering up pancakes, or fortifying your morning porridge.

Enjoy classic flavour choices like Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, or Banana.

Or get adventurous and try one of the indulgent flavours like Chocolate Peanut, Chocolate Mint or Chocolate Cookies.

Bulk Complete Protein Blend, £22.26 – shop here

My Protein Get Stronger Bundle

Whether you aim to bulk up and get strong, or just maintain the muscle tone you already have, this bundle is sure to help you on your way.

The Get Stronger Bundle from My Protein is packed with essentials like Impact Whey Protein (1kg) and a 100g pouch of powerhouse Creatine Monohydrate.

Designed to fuel your body for optimal performance during high-intensity workout, it also comes with a comprehensive Get Stronger guide featuring expert tips, workouts, a seven-day meal plan and shaker.

My Protein Get Stronger Bundle, £33.79 – shop here

Emma NextGen Cooling Mattress Deal

Get hot and flustered during the night? Then you might want to try Emma’s NextGen Luxe Cooling Mattress, which offers maximum temperature regulation for the ideal sleep environment.

The Emma NextGen Cooling Mattress not only maintains the optimal temperature, but also minimises motion transfer, allowing for deeper, uninterrupted sleep.

Also included in the set are the Emma Premium Pillows and Emma Cloud Duvet, for the ultimate night’s sleep.

Kiss goodbye to sleepless nights with this specially crafted bundle that combines luxury and innovation.

Emma NextGen Cooling Mattress bundle, from £514.35 – shop here

Nectar Essential Hybrid Mattress

Investing in your sleep is one of the best investments for yourself that you can make.

Which is why the highly rated Nectar Essential Hybrid Mattress is a wise upgrade to choose for 2024.

Boasting six different layers of comfort, the adaptive memory foam mattress top is meticulously crafted to alleviate pressure points beneath your shoulders, hips and legs.

Plus you’ll get a generous 365 nights to acquaint yourself with the new mattress and if it isn’t right Nectar will give you a full refund.

But we’re confident you’ll love it as much as the one million global customers who have tried it before.

Nectar Essential Hybrid Mattress, from £379.60 – shop here

Kloris Sleep and Recovery Bundle

Wave goodbye to sleepless nights and embrace a revitalised, healthier version of yourself with the Kloris Sleep Bundle.

The set includes a high-strength CBD Balm (30ml) for natural relief from aches and pains, which is complemented by daily use Sleep Patches (14-pack).

The sleep patches, which are biodegradable, hypoallergenic and non-addictive, contain natural ingredients Valerian, Passionflower, Hops and CBD to help you fall into a restful sleep.

Together the power duo will have you snoozing right through the night.

Just use the code: SLEEPWELL for 40% off your purchase at the checkout.