ECONOMYNEXT – A ‘transformational change’ is needed in Sri Lanka’s apparel industry, the country’s trade body told an environmental compliance workshop organized by the International Trade Centre (ITC) for textile factory representatives.

“In order to comply with increasing sustainability requirements imposed by governments as well as international buyers, a transformational change of the industry is required,” the Export Development Board said.

The workshop was organized under the Global Textile and Clothing Programme (GTEX) in response to findings from recent environmental assessments carried out across GTEX-supported factories, EDB, a key stakeholder of the GTEX2 Sri Lanka programme, said.

“It aimed to address key compliance gaps, raise awareness of regulatory requirements, strengthen environmental management capabilities, and promote sustainable practices within Sri Lanka’s textile and clothing sector.”

Participants from over 26 Sri Lankan textile factories explored ‘crucial’ aspects of environmental compliance relevant to the industry, EDB said, with key focus areas including environmental management systems (EMS), energy management, water management, waste management, wastewater management, air emissions controls, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions controls, and chemical and soil management.

The workshop featured sessions such as Aligning Apparel Manufacturing with the Global Sustainability Agenda: A Case Study, Environmental Laws & Common Non-Compliances, Sustainable Practices for Cost Reduction, and the development of a Sustainability Roadmap & Action Plan.

The event concluded with an introduction to the ITC Global Textile Academy, offering participants access to further learning opportunities and tools for continuous improvement in environmental compliance and sustainability.

GTEX phase II is a technical assistance programme that supports the textile and clothing sectors in Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Tunisia and Sri Lanka to increase export competitiveness by focusing on sustainability and circularity aspects as key competitiveness drivers.

The other key stakeholder of the GTEX2 Sri Lanka programme is the Joint Apparel Association Forum (JAAF).

The Swiss Government is funding the programme and the ITC provides technical assistance. (Colombo/May1/2025)