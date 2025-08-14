In the heart of Africa, a remarkable organization is making waves. Seedtime Economic Empowerment & Development Initiative Africa (SEED Africa) is a pioneering non-governmental organization (NGO) that’s dedicated to promoting sustainable development across the continent. With its headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria, SEED Africa is empowering communities, fostering entrepreneurship, and driving positive change.

A Legacy of Impact

SEED Africa’s story is one of hope and resilience. Over the years, the organization has achieved some remarkable milestones. For instance, in December 2024, SEED Africa partnered with the Ame Wo Ba Eggon Medical Team to provide free medical consultation, treatment, and surgeries. The results were nothing short of astonishing – a 100% success rate that brought joy and relief to countless families.

But SEED Africa’s impact goes beyond healthcare. The organization has also been working tirelessly to empower the next generation. In June 2025, SEED Africa adopted four vulnerable out-of-school children and provided them with education and basic needs, giving them a second chance at a brighter future.

Environmental Stewardship

SEED Africa is also committed to protecting the environment. Through tree planting initiatives in 2024 and 2025, the organization has worked to combat erosion and flooding in Nasarawa State, Nigeria, promoting environmental sustainability and community resilience.

Empowering Women and Communities

SEED Africa’s empowerment scheme has been a game-changer for women in the community. By providing them with the support and resources they need, the organization has enabled them to build sustainable livelihoods and become self-sufficient.

Sustainable Partnerships

SEED Africa’s commitment to sustainable development is further solidified by its partnerships with like-minded organizations. In May 2025, SEED Africa partnered with Agelgil Eco-Packaging, an Ethiopian organization, to promote eco-friendly packaging, climate, and environmental awareness. This partnership is a testament to SEED Africa’s dedication to reducing the continent’s environmental footprint.

Leadership and Structure

SEED Africa is led by its visionary Founder/Executive Director, Mr. Silas Gunde. The organization’s day-to-day operations are managed by a dedicated Project Manager, supported by a network of passionate volunteers who share SEED Africa’s commitment to creating positive change.

Pioneering New Initiatives

As SEED Africa looks to the future, it’s clear that the organization is just getting started. With a range of innovative projects in the pipeline, including:

Rapid Response Team Initiative: Establishing a rapid response team in Lafia Local Government Area, Nasarawa State, to provide timely assistance during emergencies and disasters. Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Project: Providing basic education, nutrition, and life skills to out-of-school children in Northern Nigeria, in collaboration with the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education. The NutriBoost Initiative: Developing and distributing nutrient-rich food supplements to combat malnutrition and improve health outcomes in vulnerable populations. Agro Biochar Stove Initiative: Utilizing agricultural waste to produce biochar, a form of charcoal that can improve soil fertility and sequester carbon, promoting sustainable agriculture and environmental stewardship. Solar Power for a Brighter Future: Launching a groundbreaking 500kVA Solar Power Mini grid project in Nasarawa community, Nigeria, harnessing the power of the sun to provide clean, reliable, and affordable electricity to households and businesses, driving economic growth, and improving the quality of life for thousands of people.

A Brighter Future for Africa

As SEED Africa continues to push boundaries and challenge the status quo, its impact will undoubtedly be felt for generations to come. With its unwavering commitment to sustainable development, SEED Africa is poised to transform the lives of individuals and families in Nigeria and beyond, illuminating a brighter future for Africa, one project at a time. Through its innovative approaches, collaborative spirit, and dedication to creating positive change, SEED Africa is redefining the narrative of sustainable development in Africa, inspiring a new generation of leaders and change-makers to join the journey towards a more sustainable, equitable, and prosperous future for all.

Get in Touch

For more information, please contact us at:

Head Office:

Unity Close, Graham Estate, Abuja

Branch Office:

Suite 43, Kaura Plaza, Nasarawa State, Nigeria

Email: info@seedafrica.org.ng

Phone: +234 803 833 2800