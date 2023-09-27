Terraformers: A Brief Overview

Hello space travelers! Mateusz Sadowski here, Content & Marketing Manager at Klabater. I’m happy to tell you a little bit more about our newest release – Terraformers. It’s a strategy 3x game that challenges players to take on the role of planetary engineers tasked with transforming Mars into a habitable world. Developed by a dedicated team of game designers, this title offers an immersive experience that combines strategy, science, and exploration.

Exploring the Martian Terrain

One of the most interesting aspects of Terraformers is its attention to detail when it comes to recreating Mars’ landscape. The game provides players with an opportunity to explore the planet’s unique geography, including its towering Olympus Mons, the largest volcano in the solar system, and the deep, enigmatic Valles Marineris canyon system.

Fascinating Facts About Mars

As you start your journey to terraform Mars in Terraformers, here are some interesting facts about the Red Planet that will deepen your appreciation for the game:

1. Tharsis Volcanoes: In Terraformers, you’ll encounter the massive Tharsis volcanic plateau, home to some of the largest volcanoes in the solar system. The real Mars boasts the largest volcano, Olympus Mons, which stands nearly 13.6 miles (22 kilometers) high, dwarfing Mount Everest.

2. Thin Atmosphere: Mars has a thin atmosphere composed mainly of carbon dioxide, making it inhospitable to humans. In Terraformers, you’ll need to tackle this challenge by introducing gases to thicken the atmosphere and raise temperatures, much like the real-life scientific proposals for terraforming Mars.

3. Mars’ Two Tiny Moons: Mars has two small moons, Phobos and Deimos. Phobos, in particular, is peculiar because it orbits Mars faster than Mars rotates on its axis. As a result, Phobos rises in the west and sets in the east, making it an oddity in the night sky. In Terraformers you’ll have chance to colonize both moons!

4. Martian Blue Sunsets: Due to the scattering of sunlight by fine Martian dust particles in the atmosphere, sunsets on Mars appear blue. This is the opposite of Earth, where our sunsets tend to appear reddish-orange due to a different scattering phenomenon.You’ll witness this sunsets in Tearrafomers.

5. The Search for Life: Terraformers also touches on the ongoing search for signs of past or present life on Mars. While there’s no evidence of life in the game and you can populize planet with animals, Mars has been a focus of scientific investigation for its potential to harbor life, past or present.

Life on Red Planet

Terraformers is more than just a game; it’s an exploration of the future of humanity and our potential to transform other worlds into habitable environments. With its rich attention to detail and realistic portrayal of Martian geography, it provides players with an opportunity to engage with the scientific challenges and possibilities of terraforming Mars.

Keep these fascinating facts about the Red Planet in mind. Who knows, your gaming experience might inspire you to learn more about Mars and our ongoing efforts to understand and potentially colonize this captivating celestial neighbor. So, grab your controller, start terraforming, and immerse yourself in the adventure of a lifetime on Mars.

Terraformers is out now!

Terraformers comes out today, September 26th, on Xbox One and Xbox Series S&X with special 10% discount on first week so don’t hesitate and start terraforming the Red Planet today!