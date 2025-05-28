At the heart of Michelin’s values is a strong belief in diversity, equity, and inclusion. The company’s dream is to build a workplace where everyone feels seen, heard, and supported, regardless of their background or gender. This means creating real opportunities for people to grow, lead, and thrive. While change takes time, every step forward counts. It is through stories of individuals like Forgiveness Mathebula and Bianca Van Den Berg that we see how progress is not just possible but is happening.

Forgiveness Mathebula: Breaking Barriers in Mining

Forgiveness, a Senior Account Manager in the mining sector at Michelin, has seen firsthand the barriers that exist for women in the industry. “Working on site has given me a deep understanding of the difficulties women face, from workplace culture to practical considerations like safety gear designed for men,” she said.

She believes that meaningful change requires companies to be transparent about their diversity goals, provide strong mentorship programmes, and ensure that women are given the same opportunities for leadership as their male counterparts. While challenges persist, the presence of women in leadership roles is increasing, sending a clear message that change is underway.

Bianca Van Den Berg: Redefining Leadership in Sales

Bianca, the first female B2C Sales Director at Michelin in South Africa, has also had to navigate a traditionally male-dominated space. Her journey began eight years ago when she was the only woman in her sales team. “I saw the opportunity not just for myself but for other women to break into sales and leadership,” she explains.

Through persistence and hard work, she rose to the top, proving that results and competence can overcome gender biases. “Women bring a fresh perspective to leadership, one that is understanding, adaptable, and centred around people,” she adds. Bianca challenges the outdated notion that women must choose between having a family and a career, advocating for corporate environments that support women in doing both.

Michelin Drives Inclusive Growth

Michelin has played a crucial role in supporting their growth, offering opportunities that have allowed them to thrive in their respective roles. The company is paving the way for more women to step into leadership positions. The presence of women like Forgiveness and Bianca proves that barriers are being broken, and new paths are being forged.