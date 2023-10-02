The transgender “Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider is defending sex change procedures for children, describing them as “literally lifesaving” in a new memoir that is being released this week.

Schneider Defends ‘Gender-Affirming Care’ For Children

In her book “In the Form of a Question: The Joys and Rewards of a Curious Life,” Schneider recalls testifying in 2022 against Ohio’s House Bill 454, which aimed to bar doctors from providing so-called “gender-affirming care” to children.

“What I did to become famous was answer a bunch of trivia questions. I’m proud of how I did that, and I’m honored that people connected with me,” Schneider wrote, adding that testifying was part of “the work of using that fame for good.”

The Los Angeles Times reported that in another point in the book, Schneider claimed to be a woman.

“The whole trans issue is just not that hard!” she wrote. “Take me at my word when I tell you I’m a woman. After that, these ‘controversies’ will seem trivial. Should I be allowed in a woman’s bathroom? Well, duh. I’m a woman… Trans people are just people. They need to pee sometimes. Let them.”

Amy Schneider @Jeopardamy stops by to talk about sharing her story in her new book called “In the Form of a Question: The Joys and Rewards of a Curious Life” — and then she quizzes @dylandreyernbc, @sheinellejones and @peteralexander on TODAY-themed trivia! pic.twitter.com/t4IjPsJfus — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 2, 2023

Schneider”s Bizarre Revelations

Schneider revealed in her memoir that she once masturbated to Leonardo DiCaprio while watching the 1996 movie Romeo + Juliet to test out if she was attracted to men.

“It didn’t work,” she wrote. “I simply didn’t like boys.”

Schneider also used her book to slam the former President Donald Trump as a “vulgar sexist racist idiot.”

“I realized that being trans in public carried responsibilities,” she wrote. “To hide my voice began to feel like a betrayal to my community.”

Schneider admits to being an avid drug user who takes things like “cocaine, Vicodin, mushrooms and acid.”

“I have used, and continue to use, a wide variety of drugs. I believe that drugs have been good for me. Without them I might not be here today,” she wrote, adding that she wants to be open about this because “the lived experience of actual drug users doesn’t get a lot of exposure.”

“Learning was my first drug, my oldest form of self-medicating,” she said, going on to add that she is “addicted to learning.”

Let’s just take a minute for ALL TIME NUMBER TWO JEOPARDY CHAMP AMY SCHNEIDER, shall we??? pic.twitter.com/NrWrHuRRsV — 𝗞𝗲𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗔𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗸𝗲𝗻 (@kellyanneken) January 25, 2022

Schneider Talks Ken Jennings

The Sun reported that Schneider won forty games of “Jeopardy,” clinching her the second-longest streak of wins only behind now-host Ken Jennings (74 wins in 2004). Schneider also made history by becoming the first transgender tournament winner by winning the $250,000 Tournament of Champions crown in 2022.

“I loved Ken as a host,” Schneider recently said of Jennings, according to TV Insider. “I think that it’s so comforting as a contestant to know that he has been where you are, and I think he has a real feel for the flow of the game.”

“Hosting is a lot harder of a job than it looks,” she continued. “You don’t see. It’s all edited together to make it look like they never stumble over any clues or get anything wrong, but it’s really hard.”

Y’all. Amy Schneider is STILL winning Jeopardy. She just closed out with a $71,000 game day and is only 1 game behind Matt Amodio’s streak. Then the only person ahead of her is Ken Jennings himself. We have a trans woman with a chance of becoming the best of all time player. pic.twitter.com/JiPWBc9qFi — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) January 21, 2022

“In the Form of a Question: The Joys and Rewards of a Curious Life” is set to hit bookstores everywhere on Tuesday.